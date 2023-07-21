Denmark vs Ireland Match Prediction DEN 1 % Chance of Winning IRL 99 % Bet Now! Denmark will lock horns with Ireland in Match 4 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup European Qualifiers 2024 on Friday, July 21 at Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh. The match is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM IST.

Denmark vs Ireland chance of winning

Denmark is coming off a strong performance in the recently concluded ICC Men's T20 World Cup regional European Qualifiers, finishing second in Group A and winning the finals against Portugal by nine wickets in Brussels. In the lead-up to the World Cup, Denmark played a quadrangular series against Norway, Sweden, and Finland. They finished on top, winning all three matches played in the Nordic Cup. They will be hoping to start their campaign on a winning note. Hamid Shah and Saif Ahmed are the team's key batters, while Saud Munir and Lucky Ali are the top bowlers to watch out for.

Ireland will be entering the match against Denmark with a win over Italy in their opening match. Ireland defeated Italy by seven runs. The Irish team will be keen on making it to the 2024 T20 World Cup, and they are off to a good start in the tournament under Paul Stirling's captaincy. Stirling has taken over the captaincy from Andrew Balbirnie in the shorter format for the tournament. Ireland has a strong side, and they will be hoping to top the tournament, as most of their opponents are less experienced internationally. Mark Adair and Craig Young are the players to watch out for against Denmark.

Denmark chance of winning: 1%

Ireland chance of winning: 99%

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Denmark vs Ireland Betting Tips

Denmark captain Hamid Shah has been in phenomenal form in 2023. He has amassed 170 runs in seven matches at an average of 34.00 and striking at 163.46. He is an attacking batsman who smacks the ball to all corners of the ground. Considering his recent run of form, we believe that Hamid Shah will score over 25 runs and is considered one of the safest players to bet on.

Mark Adair is one of Ireland's strike bowlers. He has picked up nine wickets in six matches in 2023 at an average of 20.11 and an economy rate of 8.90. Considering his ability to pick wickets on a consistent basis, we believe he is likely to pick up at least two wickets against Denmark.

Denmark vs Ireland Toss Prediction

The surface at Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh is a balanced track that assists both batsmen and bowlers. In 15 T20 international matches played at this venue, the team batting first has won nine matches, while the team bowling first has won six matches. Teams batting second have struggled to chase down targets at this venue due to the pitch slowing down considerably during the later stages of the match. Considering the record at this venue, the team winning the toss is likely to bat first and then defend the target

Weather Conditions

The weather at Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh on Friday, July 21 is expected to be around 18 degrees Celsius with a 40% chance of precipitation, 65% humidity, and a strong wind blowing at 16 kilometres per hour. There is a possibility of scattered showers during the match.

Denmark Players List

Hamid Shah (c), Saif Ali Ahmad, Lucky Malik, Saud Munir, Surya Anand, Abdullah Mahmood, Abdul Hashmi, Oliver Hald, Saran Aslam, Taranjit Singh Bharaj, Ehsan Karimi, Jonas Henriksen, Musa Mahmood

Predicted Playing XI

Players Name Role Taranjit Singh Bharaj Wicket Keeper Hamid Shah Batsman Saif Ali Ahmed All-rounder Musa Mahmood Batsman Lucky Ali All-rounder Saud Munir All-rounder Jonas Henriksen All-rounder Abdullah Mahmood Bowler Ehsan Karimi Bowler Saran Aslam Bowler Abdul Hashmi Bowler

Denmark Recent Form

Denmark has won eight of their last ten T20 matches. They put up solid performances in the recently concluded Nordic T20I Cup, topping the table with three wins in three matches. Hamid Ali has been the team's best batsman and bowler, and he will be the player to watch out for in the qualifiers tournament.

Ireland Players List

Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

Ireland Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Paul Stirling All-rounder Andrew Balbirnie Batsman Harry Tector Batsman Curtis Campher All-rounder Gareth Delany All-rounder George Dockrell All-rounder Lorcan Tucker Wicket Keeper Mark Adair All-rounder Joshua Little Bowler Ben White Bowler Craig Young Bowler

Ireland Recent Form

After a disappointing tournament in Zimbabwe, Ireland switched their focus to the shortest format winning nine of their last ten T20 matches. They have a good batting lineup, with Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie being their two most consistent performers with the bat. They also have a good bowling attack, with Mark Adair and Craig Young being their two most economical and wicket taking bowlers.

Denmark vs Ireland Head to Head Record

Denmark and Ireland have yet to face off against each other in international cricket. However, the two teams played a two-match T20 series earlier in the year, with Ireland winning one match and Denmark winning the other. Therefore the head to head record stands at 1-1.

Matches Played: 2 matches

Denmark Won: 1 match

Ireland Won: 1 match

Denmark vs Ireland Betting Odds

Ireland to win the match @ 1.008 (Melbet)

The odds are clearly in favour of Ireland to win the match. Ireland defeated Italy by seven runs in their opening match of the tournament. We predict Ireland to defeat Denmark and continue their winning run.

Denmark vs Ireland Top Batters

Taranjit Singh Bharaj to be the top batter for Denmark

Taranjit Singh Bharaj bats in the top order and is a good player of swing and can smack the ball when the spinners are on. In his short T20I career Singh has amassed 392 runs in 20 matches at an average of 23.05 and at a strike rate of 117.36. We believe Taranjit Singh to produce a match winning knock against the strong bowling attack of Ireland and be his team's top batter.

Harry Tector to be the top batter for Ireland

Harry Tector has been one of Ireland's most prolific run scorers since the start of 2022. He has scored 133 runs in six matches in 2023, averaging 26.60 and striking at 109.91. Tector looked in great touch in the warm-up matches, and we believe he will be the batter to watch for Ireland against Denmark.

Denmark vs Ireland Top Bowlers

Saud Munir to be the top bowler for Denmark

Saud Munir is a right arm fast bowler who can rattle up the opposition batsmen with his pace. He has been in phenomenal wicket taking form in 2023. In four matches she has picked up 9 wickets at an average of 7.66 and maintaining an economy rate of 4.70. Munir is one of the strike bowlers that Denmark rely on to take wickets. Considering his recent form and how well he has been bowling we believe Saud Munir to be the top bowler for Denmark against Ireland.

Craig Young to be the top bowler for Ireland

Craig Young has been one of the strike bowlers for Ieland over the last year. He has picked up 23 wickets in 12 matches since the start of 2022. He can swing the ball early in the innings and bowls yorkers at death. We back Young to be the top bowler for Ireland against Denmark.