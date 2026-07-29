Shubman Gill Reclaims No. 1 Spot in ICC ODI Batting Rankings
Shubman Gill has claimed the number one spot in the ICC ODI rankings. With a vital knock against England at Lord's in the series decider, he closed the margin between him and Daryl Mitchell. The series against New Zealand in October will be an absolute banger for the fans.
The ICC rankings have received its weekly update and Indian batsmen have received the most benefit out of the same. In the ODI rankings, Shubman Gill has received a massive boost as he climbs up to the top of the table. His points have stayed at 801, but it is Daryl Mitchell who has been dethroned.
Mitchell didn't play the match against West Indies, as his number of points have been reduced for the same. Now he holds the number two spot in the ICC ODI rankings with 794 rating points. Virat Kohli has stayed at the third spot and his points have increased to 767 after his brilliant performances in the Lord's ODI.
The same also goes for Rohit Sharma, who turned out to be the star at Lord's. He went on to score 138 runs in the series decider, which took the Indian team much close to win the game. Even though the result didn't go India's way, their performances have been a big plus.
Our Take
The competition in the ICC ODI rankings has been all about Daryl Mitchell competing against the top order of the Indian team. Even this year when New Zealand had its tour of India, Mitchell and Kohli were fighting all along for the top spot. And now in October when India will be on a tour of New Zealand, it will be Shubman Gill and Daryl Mitchell fighting for the top spot.