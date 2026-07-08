Messi Inspires Argentinas Epic Comeback to Reach World Cup Quarter-finals
Argentina staged a thrilling 3-2 comeback victory over Egypt after trailing 2-0 in their FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash. Lionel Messi bounced back from a missed penalty with a goal and an assist, while Cristian Romero and Enzo Fernández completed the turnaround.
The defending champions have reached the quarter-finals.
For the second consecutive FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout match, Argentina found themselves staring at elimination before producing another remarkable comeback. After trailing Egypt 2-0 in their Round of 16 clash in Atlanta, the defending champions fought back to secure a dramatic 3-2 victory and book their place in the quarter-finals.
Egypt made a brilliant start, taking the lead through Yasser Ibrahim's first-half header before Mostafa Zico doubled the advantage early in the second half after an earlier goal of his had been ruled out by VAR due to a foul in the build-up. Lionel Messi also endured a frustrating evening initially, missing a penalty and hitting the post with a free-kick.
Argentina's revival began when Cristian Romero headed home from a Messi cross to reduce the deficit. Messi then equalised with a well-taken finish after Egypt failed to clear the danger. The winning moment arrived in stoppage time as substitute Lautaro Martinez provided the assist for Enzo Fernandez, whose header completed an incredible turnaround.
Messi finished the match with one goal and one assist despite his missed penalty, once again proving decisive. However, Argentina's second successive comeback has also highlighted concerns over their heavy reliance on their captain as they continue their title defence.