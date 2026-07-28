Juventus Open Talks for Zirkzee Loan as Manchester United Consider Exit

As the summer transfer window gathers pace, Joshua Zirkzee's future at Manchester United has once again become a major talking point, with Juventus reportedly pushing to secure the Dutch striker. According to reports, the Serie A club is in advanced discussions with United over a season long loan deal that would include a £30 million option to make the move permanent. United are believed to be open to the proposal despite paying around £36.5 million to sign the 25 year old from Bologna in 2024.