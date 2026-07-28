Juventus Open Talks for Zirkzee Loan as Manchester United Consider Exit
Juventus are reportedly in advanced negotiations with Manchester United to sign Joshua Zirkzee on loan with a £30 million purchase option. The 25-year-old striker has scored just 5 goals in 56 Premier League appearances since joining for around £36.5 million in 2024.
Although Zirkzee wants to stay, increased competition in attack has made a summer departure increasingly possible.
As the summer transfer window gathers pace, Joshua Zirkzee's future at Manchester United has once again become a major talking point, with Juventus reportedly pushing to secure the Dutch striker. According to reports, the Serie A club is in advanced discussions with United over a season long loan deal that would include a £30 million option to make the move permanent. United are believed to be open to the proposal despite paying around £36.5 million to sign the 25 year old from Bologna in 2024.
Zirkzee has found it difficult to establish himself at Old Trafford, scoring only 5 goals in 56 Premier League appearances. He struggled to earn a regular place under Erik ten Hag, Ruben Amorim, and now Michael Carrick, leaving him behind new arrivals Benjamin Sesko and Mateus Cunha in the attacking order. Marcus Rashford's possible return could further reduce his opportunities. Juventus have reportedly shifted their focus to Zirkzee after negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain for Randal Kolo Muani stalled.
Roma also remain interested, but Juventus are said to be leading the race after moving quickly in negotiations. Zirkzee's representatives have reportedly responded positively to the approach, with the striker viewing Serie A as a league better suited to his style after previous spells with Parma and Bologna. Despite impressing in United's recent 5-0 preseason win over Rosenborg, his long term future at the club remains uncertain.