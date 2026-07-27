Neymar Marks Santos Return With Brace and Message to Critics

For the first time since Brazil's early exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Neymar made a memorable return for Santos by scoring twice in a dramatic 2-2 draw against Chapecoense in the Brazilian top division. The 34 year old forward had been sidelined for around two and a half months before making his comeback. His two goals helped Santos avoid defeat, although the club remains in a difficult position, sitting just 1 point above the relegation zone after the result.