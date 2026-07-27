Neymar Marks Santos Return With Brace and Message to Critics
Neymar made a memorable return for Santos after a 2 and a half month absence, scoring twice in a 2-2 draw against Chapecoense. The 34 year old celebrated with card dealing and golf swing gestures after facing criticism over his recent poker appearance. The result kept Santos only 1 point above.
For the first time since Brazil's early exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Neymar made a memorable return for Santos by scoring twice in a dramatic 2-2 draw against Chapecoense in the Brazilian top division. The 34 year old forward had been sidelined for around two and a half months before making his comeback. His two goals helped Santos avoid defeat, although the club remains in a difficult position, sitting just 1 point above the relegation zone after the result.
Neymar also grabbed attention with his celebrations, which appeared to respond to recent criticism surrounding his off field activities. After opening the scoring, he celebrated with a card dealing gesture before later pretending to swing a golf club using the corner flag. The celebrations came only days after he was criticized for participating in a poker tournament while Santos were playing a Copa Sudamericana fixture in Venezuela.
The experienced attacker recently retired from international football after Brazil were eliminated by Norway in the Round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Despite the controversy surrounding him, Neymar showed his quality on the pitch by delivering an important performance for Santos. While the draw did not lift the club far from danger, his return provides a significant boost as Santos continue their fight to stay in Brazil's top flight.