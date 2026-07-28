Kylian Mbappe Thanks France Fans After World Cup Campaign
Kylian Mbappe thanked France supporters after the team's fourth place finish at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The 27 year old finished as the tournament's top scorer with 10 goals and 4 assists, becoming the first player to win the Golden Boot twice.
He also praised his teammates and paid tribute to departing coach Didier Deschamps for his successful leadership.
In the aftermath of France’s disappointing FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, Kylian Mbappe shared an emotional message thanking supporters for standing by the team throughout the tournament. France entered the competition as one of the favourites but finished in fourth place, falling short of lifting the trophy. Mbappe admitted the result was painful and said the disappointment would remain for some time, while expressing pride in the effort shown by the squad from the opening match to the end.
The 27 year old enjoyed a remarkable individual tournament, finishing as the top scorer with 10 goals and 4 assists. His performances earned him the Golden Boot for the second time, making him the first player to achieve that milestone. Despite the personal success, Mbappe said the award would have meant much more if it had come alongside the World Cup trophy. He dedicated the honour to his teammates, praising their hard work, movement, passing and collective spirit, which he credited for helping him score so many goals.
Mbappe also reserved special thanks for head coach Didier Deschamps, who is stepping down after leading France since 2014. He acknowledged the coach’s staff, including physios, trainers, cooks and drivers, highlighting their vital contribution behind the scenes during France’s World Cup journey.