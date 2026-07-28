Kylian Mbappe Thanks France Fans After World Cup Campaign

The 27 year old enjoyed a remarkable individual tournament, finishing as the top scorer with 10 goals and 4 assists. His performances earned him the Golden Boot for the second time, making him the first player to achieve that milestone. Despite the personal success, Mbappe said the award would have meant much more if it had come alongside the World Cup trophy. He dedicated the honour to his teammates, praising their hard work, movement, passing and collective spirit, which he credited for helping him score so many goals.