Emmanuel Petit Rules Harry Kane Out of 2026 Ballon d'Or Race

As the 2026 Ballon d'Or debate gathers momentum, former France international Emmanuel Petit believes Harry Kane is no longer among the leading contenders for football's biggest individual honor. Despite enjoying one of the most productive seasons of his career, Petit argued that Kane's performances in decisive matches were not influential enough to strengthen his case. The Bayern Munich striker finished the campaign with an impressive 61 goals in 51 appearances for club and country, underlining his remarkable consistency in front of goal.