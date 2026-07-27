Emmanuel Petit Rules Harry Kane Out of 2026 Ballon d'Or Race
Former France midfielder Emmanuel Petit believes Harry Kane is no longer a realistic contender for the 2026 Ballon d'Or despite scoring 61 goals in 51 matches for Bayern Munich and England. Kane netted 14 Champions League goals and finished the World Cup with 6 goals and 1 assist.
As the 2026 Ballon d'Or debate gathers momentum, former France international Emmanuel Petit believes Harry Kane is no longer among the leading contenders for football's biggest individual honor. Despite enjoying one of the most productive seasons of his career, Petit argued that Kane's performances in decisive matches were not influential enough to strengthen his case. The Bayern Munich striker finished the campaign with an impressive 61 goals in 51 appearances for club and country, underlining his remarkable consistency in front of goal.
Kane also starred in the UEFA Champions League, scoring 14 goals in 13 matches as Bayern reached the semifinals before suffering a dramatic 6-5 aggregate defeat to Paris Saint-Germain. During that tie, the England captain contributed 2 goals and 1 assist. At the 2026 FIFA World Cup, he registered 6 goals and 1 assist in 7 games, but failed to produce a goal or assist in the quarterfinal against Norway and the semifinal defeat to Argentina.
Petit believes those quiet displays in the biggest matches have weakened Kane's Ballon d'Or chances, despite his outstanding statistics. He also pointed to players such as Lamine Yamal, Rodri and Lionel Messi as stronger candidates, praising their impact throughout the season and World Cup. According to Petit, performances on the biggest stages continue to carry greater weight than goal scoring records alone in the Ballon d'Or race.