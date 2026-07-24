Harry Kane Set to Stay at Bayern as New Contract Nears

Only Lionel Messi has recorded a better single season tally this century, with 82 goals in 69 games during the 2011 to 12 campaign. Kane also played a key role in Bayern’s domestic treble and finished the World Cup with 6 goals before England were eliminated by Argentina in the semifinals. Barcelona had explored the possibility of signing Kane as an alternative to Julian Alvarez, while Tottenham were interested in bringing their former striker back. Al Hilal also renewed their long-standing pursuit this summer.