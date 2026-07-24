Harry Kane Set to Stay at Bayern as New Contract Nears
Harry Kane is expected to remain at Bayern Munich by signing a new contract despite interest from Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur and Al Hilal. The 32 year old scored 73 goals in 65 matches for Bayern and England during the 2025 and 2026 season.
In the latest transfer update, Harry Kane looks set to remain at Bayern Munich despite attracting interest from Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur and Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal. The England captain is expected to begin fresh contract talks after returning from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with reports suggesting Bayern are confident of securing his long term future. Kane enjoyed a sensational 2025 to 26 season, scoring 73 goals in 65 matches for Bayern and England.
Only Lionel Messi has recorded a better single season tally this century, with 82 goals in 69 games during the 2011 to 12 campaign. Kane also played a key role in Bayern’s domestic treble and finished the World Cup with 6 goals before England were eliminated by Argentina in the semifinals. Barcelona had explored the possibility of signing Kane as an alternative to Julian Alvarez, while Tottenham were interested in bringing their former striker back. Al Hilal also renewed their long-standing pursuit this summer.
However, Kane remains focused on competing at the highest level in Europe, with winning the UEFA Champions League believed to be his biggest priority. Bayern see him as a central figure in their plans and are now working to extend his stay beyond his current deal, which expires next year.