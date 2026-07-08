What Was the VAR Decision That Changed Argentina vs Egypt?
Questions over VAR dominated the discussion after Argentina's dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over Egypt in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16.
Egypt's disallowed second goal and other key refereeing decisions sparked criticism from experts and head coach Hossam Hassan, who suggested Argentina benefited from crucial calls.
As the controversy surrounding Argentina's dramatic 3-2 victory over Egypt in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 continues, questions have been raised over the role of VAR and the consistency of refereeing decisions. Egypt surrendered a 2-0 lead after a second-half goal was ruled out following a delayed VAR review that identified a foul earlier in the move, a decision that proved to be the turning point of the match.
Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan claimed after the game that the officials may have been influenced to keep the defending champions in the tournament, though he provided no evidence for the allegation. Sports governance expert Simon Chadwick also questioned the timing and consistency of the VAR intervention but said there was no proof of match-fixing. He suggested greater transparency by allowing fans to hear discussions between referees and VAR officials.
Football analyst Ali El Garni agreed that the disallowed goal resulted from a foul under the Laws of the Game but argued that Argentina appeared to benefit from several close decisions. He also questioned why VAR did not review a similar incident before Argentina's winning goal.
Despite the debate, Argentina completed a remarkable comeback to reach the quarter-finals, while Egypt exited the tournament feeling hard done by after an impressive campaign.