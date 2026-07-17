Ballon dOr Confirms Ronaldo Remains Eligible Despite Saudi Move
Cristiano Ronaldo remains eligible to win the Ballon d'Or despite playing for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia. The award organisers confirmed there are no restrictions on players competing outside Europe since the 2007 rule change.
The 41-year-old, a five-time winner, recently claimed the Saudi Pro League title and continues chasing the 1,000 goal milestone while targeting a sixth Ballon d'Or.
For the 2026 Ballon d'Or race, Cristiano Ronaldo remains eligible despite playing outside Europe. The award organisers have officially confirmed that representing a club from another continent does not prevent any player from winning football's most prestigious individual honour. Ronaldo, now 41, recently helped Al Nassr win the Saudi Pro League title, the first major trophy of his time with the club, while also continuing his pursuit of the 1,000 career goals milestone.
The Ballon d'Or explained that the award has evolved significantly over the years. It was introduced in 1956 for European players based in European leagues. The eligibility rules were expanded in 1995 and changed again in 2007, when the award became open to the world's best player regardless of league or nationality. Although recent history shows that most winners have represented European clubs, the organisers stressed there is no rule requiring that.
Lionel Messi is the only men's Ballon d'Or winner to receive the honour while playing for a non European club after joining Inter Miami in 2023, though his performances for Paris Saint Germain during the 2022 and 2023 season formed the basis of that success. Following Portugal's Round of 16 World Cup exit to Spain, Ronaldo also confirmed he has no plans to retire from international football, keeping alive his ambitions for more individual and team honours.