Michael Olise Rejects Real Madrid Interest and Commits to Bayern Munich
Michael Olise has confirmed his commitment to Bayern Munich despite transfer links with Real Madrid. The 24 year old winger, contracted until 2029 without a release clause, has not requested a move. Bayern are reportedly planning a new deal with higher wages.
After the recent speculation linking Michael Olise with a move to Real Madrid, the Bayern Munich winger has made it clear that he wants to stay at the German club. Reports from Sky Sports state that the 24 year old has not submitted any transfer request and has instead assured Bayern officials of his commitment to the team, despite rumours of a reunion with France teammate Kylian Mbappe in Madrid. Olise remains under contract with Bayern until 2029, and the agreement does not include a release clause.
Confident of keeping one of their key players, Bayern are now planning to offer him an improved contract with a significant salary increase. If completed, the new deal would place him among the club's three highest paid players. The French international has justified Bayern's faith with outstanding performances since joining from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2024.
Across 107 competitive appearances, he has delivered 96 goal contributions, underlining his importance in the club's attack and explaining Madrid's reported interest. Olise also impressed for France at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, finishing the tournament with 5 assists in 7 matches as Les Bleus reached the semi finals. Although France were knocked out by Spain, Olise could still end the campaign on a positive note in the third place playoff against England.