Michael Olise Rejects Real Madrid Interest and Commits to Bayern Munich

After the recent speculation linking Michael Olise with a move to Real Madrid, the Bayern Munich winger has made it clear that he wants to stay at the German club. Reports from Sky Sports state that the 24 year old has not submitted any transfer request and has instead assured Bayern officials of his commitment to the team, despite rumours of a reunion with France teammate Kylian Mbappe in Madrid. Olise remains under contract with Bayern until 2029, and the agreement does not include a release clause.