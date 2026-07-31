Tyler Fredricson Joins Lausanne After 12 Years at Manchester United
Manchester United defender Tyler Fredricson has completed a permanent move to Lausanne Sport, pending registration. The 21 year old joined United at Under 9 level and made his senior debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers in April 2025.
He featured four times for the first team and won the Denzil Haroun Reserve Team Player of the Year award in 2025 before leaving for the Swiss club.
In the latest transfer update, Manchester United confirmed that academy defender Tyler Fredricson has completed a permanent move to Swiss club Lausanne Sport, with the deal awaiting final registration. The 21 year old brings an end to a long association with the club that began when he joined the academy at Under 9 level. A local player from south Manchester, Fredricson steadily progressed through United’s youth ranks and earned a reputation for his professionalism and commitment.
Fredricson played a key role in United’s run to the 2022 FA Youth Cup final, featuring in every round before illness ruled him out of the final against Nottingham Forest. His consistent performances eventually earned him a first team opportunity, making his senior debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers on 20 April 2025. He later added appearances against Brentford, Grimsby Town and Newcastle United.
His contributions were also recognised with the prestigious Denzil Haroun Reserve Team Player of the Year award in 2025, highlighting his impact at academy level. Fredricson now begins a fresh challenge with Lausanne Sport, who finished ninth in the Swiss Super League last season and recently appointed Luka Elsner as head coach. Manchester United thanked the defender for his years of service and wished him success in the next stage of his career.