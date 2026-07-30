Manchester United Consider Rashford Swap as Dončić Steps Up Lakers Leadership
Manchester United are reportedly exploring a swap deal involving Marcus Rashford to sign Roma midfielder Manu Kone, valued at £51 million. Rashford, who earns around £300,000 per week, returned after loan spells at Aston Villa and Barcelona. Meanwhile, Luka Dončić will host a four day Lakers camp.
As the summer transfer window gathers pace, Manchester United are reportedly exploring a swap deal involving Marcus Rashford to strengthen their midfield. Rashford is set to return to Old Trafford after loan spells with Aston Villa and Barcelona, but his long term future remains uncertain. Barcelona decided against activating the €30 million, or £26 million, option to sign him permanently and instead secured Anthony Gordon from Newcastle.
Although Arsenal and Tottenham have been linked with the England forward, United are considering using him in negotiations with Roma. The club is keen to sign French midfielder Manu Kone, who is valued at around £51 million by the Italian side. Manager Michael Carrick is believed to admire Kone and sees him as one of his priority midfield targets alongside Real Madrid duo Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga. United have already invested more than £80 million on Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans this summer but remain eager to add another midfielder.
Rashford could move to Roma either permanently or on loan as part of the proposed arrangement, although his reported weekly wages of £300,000 may complicate discussions. United are also planning further squad changes, with Dan Gore, Harry Amass, Toby Collyer and Radek Vitek reportedly considered surplus to requirements as Carrick continues reshaping the squad ahead of the new season.