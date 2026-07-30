Manchester United Consider Rashford Swap as Dončić Steps Up Lakers Leadership

Although Arsenal and Tottenham have been linked with the England forward, United are considering using him in negotiations with Roma. The club is keen to sign French midfielder Manu Kone, who is valued at around £51 million by the Italian side. Manager Michael Carrick is believed to admire Kone and sees him as one of his priority midfield targets alongside Real Madrid duo Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga. United have already invested more than £80 million on Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans this summer but remain eager to add another midfielder.