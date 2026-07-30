Neymar Signals End of Brazil Career After World Cup Exit

In the aftermath of Brazil's disappointing FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, Neymar has made it clear that he no longer sees himself playing for the national team. Speaking after Santos' 4-2 Copa Sudamericana win over Venezuela's Universidad Central, the 34 year old said he believes his journey with Brazil is over. He explained that he gave everything for the national side, made history, and always fought for the famous yellow jersey, but no longer feels the desire to continue.