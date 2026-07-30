Neymar Signals End of Brazil Career After World Cup Exit
Neymar has strongly indicated that his international career with Brazil is over following the team's FIFA World Cup 2026 last 16 exit to Norway. The 34 year old finishes as Brazil's all time leading scorer with 80 goals and 58 assists in more than 130 appearances.
In the aftermath of Brazil's disappointing FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, Neymar has made it clear that he no longer sees himself playing for the national team. Speaking after Santos' 4-2 Copa Sudamericana win over Venezuela's Universidad Central, the 34 year old said he believes his journey with Brazil is over. He explained that he gave everything for the national side, made history, and always fought for the famous yellow jersey, but no longer feels the desire to continue.
His comments came weeks after Brazil's 2-1 defeat against Norway in the World Cup Round of 16, where he scored a stoppage time penalty in what now appears to be his final international appearance. Brazil's early exit marked their earliest World Cup elimination since 1990 and extended the country's wait for a sixth world title. Despite the disappointing finish, Neymar leaves behind an extraordinary international record. Across more than 130 appearances, he scored 80 goals and provided 58 assists, making him Brazil's all time leading scorer.
During his career, he represented Brazil at 4 FIFA World Cups and won the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup, his only senior international trophy. Although the Brazilian Football Confederation has not received a formal retirement announcement, Neymar's latest remarks strongly suggest that his memorable international career has come to an end.