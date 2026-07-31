India to Face Brazil in Historic Football Friendly on October 3
India will host Brazil in an international football friendly at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium on October 3, marking the Brazilian men's senior team's first ever match in the country. The fixture was confirmed by both the Brazilian Football Confederation and AIFF.
Fifth ranked Brazil, led by Marquinhos, will face the Blue Tigers in India's highest profile international opponent since FIFA rankings began in 1992.
In the latest boost for Indian football, the All India Football Federation and the Brazilian Football Confederation have confirmed an international friendly between India and Brazil on October 3 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. The match will be the first time Brazil's senior men's national team plays on Indian soil, making it a landmark occasion for football fans across the country.
Brazil, currently ranked fifth in the FIFA World Rankings, will be the highest ranked opponent India has faced since the ranking system was introduced in 1992. The fixture ends weeks of speculation after reports suggested Brazil was planning a visit to India following the strong support it received from Indian fans during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Before arriving in Kolkata, Brazil will play two friendlies against Australia in Queensland on September 25 and 29. The squad is expected to feature captain Marquinhos along with experienced players such as Casemiro and Matheus Cunha.
AIFF officials described the contest as a historic opportunity for Indian football, believing it will give the Blue Tigers invaluable experience against one of the sport's most successful nations. Kolkata's deep connection with Brazilian football, dating back to Pele's memorable visit with New York Cosmos in 1977, adds further significance to the occasion. The friendly is expected to attract huge attention from supporters across India.