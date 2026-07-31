India to Face Brazil in Historic Football Friendly on October 3

Brazil, currently ranked fifth in the FIFA World Rankings, will be the highest ranked opponent India has faced since the ranking system was introduced in 1992. The fixture ends weeks of speculation after reports suggested Brazil was planning a visit to India following the strong support it received from Indian fans during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Before arriving in Kolkata, Brazil will play two friendlies against Australia in Queensland on September 25 and 29. The squad is expected to feature captain Marquinhos along with experienced players such as Casemiro and Matheus Cunha.