FA WSL Schedule 2026

DateMatch DetailsStadium

FA WSL Team List

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Manchester City W

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Arsenal W

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Chelsea W

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Manchester United W

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Tottenham Hotspur W

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London City Lionesses W

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Brighton W

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Everton W

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West Ham W

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Aston Villa W

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Liverpool W

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Leicester City FC W

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Charlton Athletic W

FA WSL Stadiums

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Joie Stadium

Manchester, England

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Emirates Stadium

London, England

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The Valley

London, England

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Academy Stadium

Manchester, England

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Etihad Stadium

Manchester, England

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Kingsmeadow

Kingston upon Thames, Surrey, England

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Leigh Sports Village Stadium

Leigh, Greater Manchester, England

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The American Express Community Stadium

Falmer, East Sussex, England

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Old Trafford

Manchester, England

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Stamford Bridge

London, England

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King Power Stadium

Leicester, Leicestershire, England

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Chigwell Construction Stadium

Dagenham, Essex, England

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Villa Park

Birmingham, England

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Brisbane Road

London, England

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Anfield

Liverpool, England

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Goodison Park

Liverpool, England

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Hayes Lane

London, England

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Hill Dickinson Stadium

Liverpool, Merseyside, England

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Broadfield Stadium

Crawley, West Sussex, England