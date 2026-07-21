Barcelona Continue to Track Julián Álvarez After World Cup 2026
Barcelona remains interested in signing Julián Álvarez despite Argentina's defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. Club president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco still consider the Atlético Madrid striker a priority for Hansi Flick's squad.
For the 2026 FIFA World Cup finalists, attention has quickly shifted from international football to the summer transfer market, with Julián Álvarez once again linked with Barcelona. Despite Argentina's defeat to Spain in the World Cup final, the Catalan club remains interested in signing the Atlético Madrid striker and is reportedly prepared to wait before making its next move. Barcelona president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco continue to view Álvarez as one of their priority transfer targets as Hansi Flick shapes his squad for the new season.
Several Barcelona representatives, including Laporta, Deco and striker Robert Lewandowski, attended the final at New York New Jersey Stadium. Club legends Xavi Hernández, Andrés Iniesta, Carles Puyol and David Villa were also present as they watched Spain claim a 2-1 extra time victory, secured by Ferran Torres' winning goal. Álvarez featured for Argentina but found it difficult to influence the match against Spain's organised defence.
Although Barcelona's interest remains strong, there is currently no agreement between the clubs. Atlético Madrid has not indicated any intention to sell one of its leading players, meaning any transfer would depend on the Spanish club's stance and Álvarez's own decision. With the World Cup now over, his future is expected to become one of the biggest stories of the summer transfer window.