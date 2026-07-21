Barcelona Continue to Track Julián Álvarez After World Cup 2026

For the 2026 FIFA World Cup finalists, attention has quickly shifted from international football to the summer transfer market, with Julián Álvarez once again linked with Barcelona. Despite Argentina's defeat to Spain in the World Cup final, the Catalan club remains interested in signing the Atlético Madrid striker and is reportedly prepared to wait before making its next move. Barcelona president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco continue to view Álvarez as one of their priority transfer targets as Hansi Flick shapes his squad for the new season.