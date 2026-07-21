Rudi Garcia Leaves Belgium After World Cup Quarter Final Exit
Belgium head coach Rudi Garcia has stepped down after the team's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign ended with a quarter final defeat to eventual champions Spain. The 62 year old managed the Red Devils for 18 months after taking charge in January 2025. Under Garcia, Belgium reached the last eight.
For the Belgian national team, the end of the 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign also marked the end of Rudi Garcia's tenure as head coach. The 62 year old Frenchman stepped down after Belgium reached the quarter finals before losing to eventual champions Spain. Garcia had been in charge since January 2025 after replacing Domenico Tedesco and spent 18 months leading the Red Devils through a period of transition.
During his spell, Garcia helped Belgium retain their place in Nations League A while continuing to rely on experienced stars such as Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Thibaut Courtois, all aged 33 or older during the World Cup. At the same time, he introduced younger players including Jeremy Doku, Charles De Ketelaere and Nathan Ngoy as part of the team's gradual rebuild. Belgium topped their World Cup group and recorded a convincing 4-1 win over co hosts the United States in the Round of 16 before their quarter final exit.
Garcia highlighted that Spain, who went on to win the title, were the only team to stop Belgium's progress and noted that his side managed to score against the champions. The Belgian Football Federation thanked Garcia for his professionalism and commitment, while sporting director Vincent Mannaert credited him with restoring team unity and helping begin the country's next generation.