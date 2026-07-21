Rudi Garcia Leaves Belgium After World Cup Quarter Final Exit

During his spell, Garcia helped Belgium retain their place in Nations League A while continuing to rely on experienced stars such as Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Thibaut Courtois, all aged 33 or older during the World Cup. At the same time, he introduced younger players including Jeremy Doku, Charles De Ketelaere and Nathan Ngoy as part of the team's gradual rebuild. Belgium topped their World Cup group and recorded a convincing 4-1 win over co hosts the United States in the Round of 16 before their quarter final exit.