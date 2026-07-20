Spain Edge Argentina in Extra Time to Lift Second FIFA World Cup Title

Torres, who endured heavy criticism before and during the tournament after scoring just six goals in his previous 20 matches for club and country, delivered when it mattered most. Introduced from the bench, he finished a brilliant move involving Lamine Yamal, Pedro Porro and Nico Williams with a powerful volley into the roof of the net. The goal completed a remarkable turnaround for the Barcelona forward, who had been widely mocked for his lack of finishing.