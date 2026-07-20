Spain Edge Argentina in Extra Time to Lift Second FIFA World Cup Title
Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time to win their second FIFA World Cup, with Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal in the 106th minute. Luis de la Fuente's side dominated throughout, restricting Argentina to just two shots in 120 minutes.
Lionel Messi, 39, finished the tournament with eight goals but fell short of securing Argentina's fourth World Cup title.
As the final whistle echoed around New Jersey, Spain lifted their second FIFA World Cup title after defeating Argentina 1-0 in extra time, thanks to Ferran Torres' decisive strike in the 106th minute. Luis de la Fuente's side controlled the contest from start to finish, restricting Lionel Messi's Argentina to just two shots across 120 minutes. Spain's defensive brilliance was evident throughout the tournament, conceding only one goal—one fewer than during their triumphant 2010 World Cup campaign.
Torres, who endured heavy criticism before and during the tournament after scoring just six goals in his previous 20 matches for club and country, delivered when it mattered most. Introduced from the bench, he finished a brilliant move involving Lamine Yamal, Pedro Porro and Nico Williams with a powerful volley into the roof of the net. The goal completed a remarkable turnaround for the Barcelona forward, who had been widely mocked for his lack of finishing.
Messi, now 39, fell just short of leading Argentina to back-to-back World Cup titles despite scoring eight goals during the tournament, finishing two behind Golden Boot winner Kylian Mbappé. Spain's victory highlighted the strength of their collective approach, with De la Fuente's faith in his squad paying off as La Roja added a second World Cup crown to their historic legacy.