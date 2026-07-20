Paredes-Garcia Clash Overshadows Spains World Cup Triumph
Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but the celebrations were briefly overshadowed by a post-match altercation. Leandro Paredes appeared to grab Eric Garcia by the throat, sparking a scuffle involving both squads before officials intervened.
Earlier, Argentina were reduced to 10 men after Enzo Fernandez's red card.
In the aftermath of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, emotions boiled over as Argentina and Spain players were involved in a heated altercation following Spain's 1-0 extra-time victory in New Jersey. Leandro Paredes and Spain defender Eric Garcia were at the centre of the incident, with Paredes appearing to grab Garcia by the throat before players, substitutes and coaching staff from both teams rushed in. Officials and teammates eventually restored order.
The tense ending followed a physical contest in which Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez was sent off late in normal time for a challenge on Pau Cubarsi, leaving the defending champions with 10 men. Argentina also received six yellow cards during the match, while substitute Paredes had earlier been booked for a reckless tackle.
Spain sealed their second World Cup title, adding to their 2010 triumph, after Ferran Torres scored the winner in the 106th minute. Despite the ugly scenes, sportsmanship returned after the final whistle as several Spain players embraced Lionel Messi, while coaches Lionel Scaloni and Luis de la Fuente shared a warm hug.
The final also produced history, with 19-year-olds Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi becoming the fourth and fifth teenagers to win a World Cup final, while Messi, aged 39 years and 25 days, became the oldest outfield player to appear in a World Cup final.