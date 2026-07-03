National League Schedule 2026
|Date
|Match Details
|Stadium
National League Team List
York
Rochdale
Carlisle
Boreham Wood
Scunthorpe
Southend
Forest Green
Hartlepool
FC Halifax Town
Tamworth
Wealdstone
Altrincham
Woking
Boston United
Yeovil Town
Solihull Moors
Gateshead
Eastleigh
Aldershot Town
Sutton Utd
Brackley Town
Morecambe
Truro City
Braintree
National League Stadiums
The Shay Stadium
Halifax, West Yorkshire, England
The Laithwaite Community Stadium
Woking, Surrey, England
The Lamb Ground
Tamworth, Staffordshire, England
Brunton Park
Carlisle, Cumbria, England
The Jakemans Community Stadium
Boston, Lincolnshire, England
VBS Community Stadium
Sutton, Surrey, England
Wembley Stadium
London, England
Roots Hall
Southend-on-Sea, Essex, England
ARMCO Arena
Solihull, West Midlands, England
Grosvenor Vale
Ruislip, Middlesex, England
Gateshead International Stadium
Gateshead, Tyne and Wear, England
The J. Davidson Stadium
Altrincham, Cheshire, England
Mangata Pay UK Stadium
Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, England
Huish Park Stadium
Yeovil, Somerset, England
Truro Sports Hub
Truro, Cornwall, England
The Bolt New Lawn
Nailsworth, Gloucestershire, England
LNER Community Stadium
York, North Yorkshire, England
Attis Arena
Scunthorpe, England
Crown Oil Arena
Rochdale, Greater Manchester, England
Silverlake Stadium
Eastleigh, Hampshire, England
St. James Park
Brackley, Northamptonshire, England