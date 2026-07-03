Non League Div One - Isthmian South East Schedule 2026

DateMatch DetailsStadium

Non League Div One - Isthmian South East Team List

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Jersey Bulls

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Three Bridges

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AFC Whyteleafe

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Eastbourne Town

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Sittingbourne

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Merstham

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Ashford United

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Faversham Town

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Margate

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AFC Croydon Athletic

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Sevenoaks Town

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Deal Town

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Broadbridge Heath

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Crowborough Athletic

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Hastings United

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Sheppey United

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Erith Town

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Herne Bay

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Hassocks

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Beckenham Town

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VCD Athletic

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East Grinstead Town

Non League Div One - Isthmian South East Stadiums

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The Saffrons Football Ground

Eastbourne, East Sussex, England

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The Pilot Field

Hastings, Sussex, England

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Eden Park Avenue

Beckenham, Kent, England

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Jubilee Field

Crawley, West Sussex, England

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The Homelands

Ashford, Kent, England

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Bayliss Avenue

London, England

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The Mayfield Stadium

London, England

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The Bourne Stadium

Sevenoaks, Kent, England

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The Beacon Ground

Hassocks, West Sussex, England

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The BodyMould Mattresses Stadium

Horsham, West Sussex, England

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The Oakwood

Crayford, Kent, England

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Church Road

Whyteleafe, Surrey, England

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The Vistavis Community Stadium

East Grinstead, West Sussex, England

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The Total Power Stadium

Sheerness, England

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The Charles Sports Ground

Deal, Kent, England

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Springfield Stadium

Jersey, Channel Islands, England

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Hartsdown Park

Margate, Kent, England

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Crowborough Community Stadium

Crowborough, East Sussex, England

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Salters Lane

Faversham, Kent, England

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Winch's Field

Herne Bay, Kent, England