Non League Div One - Northern West Schedule 2026

DateMatch DetailsStadium

Non League Div One - Northern West Team List

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Stalybridge Celtic

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Runcorn Linnets

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Bury

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Avro

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Bootle

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Vauxhall Motors

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Nantwich Town

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Lower Breck

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Atherton Collieries

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Chasetown

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Clitheroe

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Witton Albion

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Kidsgrove Athletic

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Mossley

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Shifnal Town FC

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Sporting Khalsa

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Wythenshawe Town

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Congleton Town

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Newcastle Town

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Trafford

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Stafford Rangers

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Darlaston Town

Non League Div One - Northern West Stadiums

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U-Lock It Stadium

Northwich, Cheshire, England

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Bower Fold

Stalybridge, Greater Manchester, England

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Pennybridge Lane

Flixton, Greater Manchester, England

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The vanEupen Arena

Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, England

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Ericstan Park

Manchester, England

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Berry Street Garage Stadium

Bootle, Merseyside, England

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Vestacare Stadium

Oldham, Greater Manchester, England

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The Stan Robinson Stadium

Stafford, Staffordshire, England

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The Scholars Ground

Burntwood, Staffordshire, England

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The Acoustafoam Stadium

Shifnal, Shropshire, England

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The Paycare Ground

Darlaston, West Midlands, England

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Seel Park

Mossley, Greater Manchester, England

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Gigg Lane

Bury, Lancashire, England

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Autonet Insurance Stadium

Kidsgrove, Staffordshire, England

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Red Industries Lyme Valley Stadium

Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire, England

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The Loom Loft Stadium

Clitheroe, Lancashire, England

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Anfield Sports Community Centre

Liverpool, England

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The Skuna Stadium

Atherton, Greater Manchester, England

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Runcorn Linnets' APEC Taxi's Stadium

Runcorn, Cheshire, England

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The Cleric Stadium

Congleton, Cheshire, England

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Guardian Warehousing Arena

Willenhall, West Midlands, England