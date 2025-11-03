Professional Development League Schedule 2026

DateMatch DetailsStadium

Nov 03, 2025

01:00 PM

AFC Bournemouth U21 vs Swansea City U21

Professional Development League

AFC Bournemouth Performance Centre, Bournemouth, Dorset

Professional Development League Team List

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Brentford U21

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Huddersfield Town U21

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Peterborough United U21

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Sheffield United U21

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AFC Bournemouth U21

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Swansea City U21

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Watford U21

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Charlton Athletic U21

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Cardiff City U21

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Millwall U21

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Coventry City U21

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Barnsley U21

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Wigan Athletic U21

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Hull City U21

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Bristol City U21

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Queens Park Rangers U21

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Sheffield Wednesday U21

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Colchester United U21

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Crewe Alexandra U21

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Fleetwood Town U21

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Norwich City U21

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Nottingham Forest U21

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Everton U21

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Derby County U21

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Newcastle United U21

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Reading U21

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Stoke City U21

Professional Development League Stadiums

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The Powerday Stadium

London, England

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Florence Park

Tiptree, England

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Swansea.com Stadium

Swansea, Wales

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MATRADE Loftus Road

London, England

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The Valley

London, England

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Highbury Stadium

Fleetwood, Lancashire, England

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Middlewood Training Ground

Sheffield, South Yorkshire, England

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JobServe Community Stadium

Colchester, Essex, England

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Wheatsheaf Park

Staines, Surrey, England

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Robins High Performance Centre

Failand, Somerset, England

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Vicarage Road

Watford, England

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The Dransfield Stadium

North Ferriby, East Yorkshire, England

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Sheffield United Football Academy

Sheffield, South Yorkshire, England

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Princes Park

Dartford, Kent, England

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Weston Homes Stadium

Peterborough, England

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Ashton Gate Stadium

Bristol, England

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TSG Training Centre

Hounslow, Greater London, England

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Charlton Athletic Football Club Youth Academy

London, England

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Mornflake Stadium

Crewe, Cheshire, England

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Millwall FC Training Ground

Bromley, London, England

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Poolfoot Farm

Thornton, Lancashire, England

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The MKM Stadium

Hull, England

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The Coventry Building Society Arena

Coventry, West Midlands, England

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Cardiff International Sports Stadium

Caerdydd, England

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Bishop Burton College

Beverley, England

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Oakwell

Barnsley, South Yorkshire, England

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The Den

London, England

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The Alan Higgs Centre Field 1

Coventry, West Midlands, England

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Bramall Lane

Sheffield, England

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LNER Community Stadium

York, North Yorkshire, England

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University College London

Shenley, Hertfordshire, England

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Hillsborough

Sheffield, England

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AFC Bournemouth Performance Centre

Bournemouth, Dorset, England

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The SKYex Community Stadium

London, England

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Gtech Community Stadium

Brentford, Middlesex, England

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Swansea City FC Youth Academy Training Centre

Swansea, England