Challenge Cup Schedule 2026

DateMatch DetailsStadium

Challenge Cup Team List

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Inverness CT

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Stenhousemuir

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Montrose

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East Fife

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Stranraer

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Forfar Athletic

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Raith Rovers

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East Kilbride

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Edinburgh City

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Stirling Albion

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Dumbarton

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Elgin City

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Queen of the South

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Spartans

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Alloa Athletic

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Annan Athletic

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Clyde

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Hamilton Academical

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Kelty Hearts

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Airdrie United

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Ayr Utd

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Cove Rangers

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Peterhead

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Arbroath

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Celtic II

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Hearts U21

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Queen's Park

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ST Johnstone

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Hibernian U21

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St. Mirren U21

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Dundee United II

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Partick

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Ross County

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Aberdeen U21

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Dunfermline

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Motherwell U21

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Dundee II

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Kilmarnock II

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Morton

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Rangers U21

Challenge Cup Stadiums

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The Vanloq Community Stadium

Edinburgh, Scotland

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Meadowbank Stadium

Edinburgh, Scotland

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Albert Bartlett Stadium

Airdrie, Scotland

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Ochilview Park

Stenhousemuir, Scotland

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K Park Training Academy

East Kilbride, Scotland

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Forthbank Stadium

Stirling, Scotland

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Balmoor Stadium

Peterhead, Scotland

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Tulloch Caledonian Stadium

Inverness, Scotland

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Borough Briggs

Elgin, Scotland

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Balmoral Stadium

Aberdeen, Scotland

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Galabank

Annan, Scotland

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Gayfield Park

Arbroath, Scotland

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Somerset Park

Ayr, Scotland

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MGM Timber Bayview Stadium

Methil, Scotland

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Broadwood Stadium

Cumbernauld, Scotland

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Global Energy Stadium

Dingwall, Scotland

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Indodrill Stadium

Alloa, Scotland

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McDiarmid Park

Perth, Scotland

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Links Park

Montrose, Scotland

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Palmerston Park

Dumfries, Scotland

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Station Park

Forfar, Scotland

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New Central Park

Kelty, Scotland