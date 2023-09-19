MIL (AC Milan) vs NUFC (Newcastle United) Match Prediction
MIL
50%
Chance of Winning
NUFC
50%
UEFA Champions League
San Siro
AC Milan did not have the greatest of times in their league game last week after they were beaten 5-1 by their rivals Inter Milan. Henrikh Mkhitaryan opened the scoring in the fifth minute for the hosts. New signing Marcus Thuram added the second in the 38th minute. Rafael Leao pulled one back for AC Milan in the 57th minute however 12 minutes later Mkhitaryan once again maintained his team's two-goal cushion after his shot took a deflection to beat Maignan in goal. Calhanoglu made it 4-1 from the penalty spot and Frattesi added the fifth to pile more damage to the Milan fan’s heart. Milan dominated possession but was hurt every time Inter countered. Milan looked at Leao every time to make something happen but it did not work out most of the time. Milan will have to be wary of Newcastle United's pace on the wings to avoid a similar outcome come Tuesday.
Newcastle United ended their run of defeats after they beat Brentford 1-0 on Saturday. Both sides played out a very even first half as Brentford battled deep to stay in the game. Both Pope and Flekken made good saves to keep the scores 0-0 at halftime.
Eddie Howe’s side however started the better of the two teams in the second half. Callum Wilson thought he gave his side the lead after putting the ball in the net only for it to be ruled out after Flekken had been fouled. Flekken however looked a little bit shaky in goal and St James’ Park got onto his back after he clipped Anthony Gordon to give Newcastle United a penalty kick. Callum Wilson calmly found the back of the net to give Newcastle United the lead in the 64th minute. Wilson scored his 15th career penalty having missed only one in the Premier League.
Newcastle United were awarded another penalty in the 81st minute after a handball by Bryan Mbeumo. VAR overruled the decision due to Mbeumo being fouled before he put his hand to the ball. Newcastle United saw the game off comfortably but will need to do more if they have to beat AC Milan come Tuesday. Eddie Howe’s side will need to create more chances for their attackers to score. The game on Tuesday is bound to be a mouth-watering prospect for the neutrals.
Facts
- AC Milan do not have a good record when they face English sides. The Rossoneri have won just 1 of their last 8 games to English teams, drawing 2 and losing 8. Milan’s only win came against Tottenham Hotspur in last season’s edition.
- Newcastle United don’t do well when it comes to facing Italian opposition having won just 1 of their last five visits to Italy. Milan last beat Palermo in the UEFA Cup in 2006/07 however they failed to win any of their four games before this win.
- The current group for Milan is a group of death. However, the Rossoneri have been eliminated in only 1 of their last 14 group-stage campaigns.
- This will be Newcastle United's third appearance in the UEFA Champions League having featured in 97/98 and 02/03. For AC Milan this will be their 20th Champions League campaign. Only Juventus in Italy have had more Champions League campaigns than AC Milan.
- Newcastle United in their last Champions League campaign lost three of their opening games of the group, they however still managed to qualify for the last 16 becoming the first side in the history of the Champions League to do so.
- Sandro Tonali who signed from Milan for Newcastle United in the summer played in every game for the Rossoneri in the Champions League last season. Tonali played the most minutes in the Champions League last season.
AC Milan vs Newcastle United Chance of Winning
There aren’t past matches to draw from when it comes to Milan and Newcastle as they have never faced each other in a competitive game before.
Newcastle United have not started the Premier League in the best of fashions having lost three consecutive games. The Magpies ended that streak last game after they beat Brentford. Newcastle however was not very convincing in that game. The Champions League can be a daunting occasion for teams, especially for someone like Newcastle United who hasn’t played in the competition for a long time. Eddie Howe’s team will now have to get used to playing 2 games a week needing to travel to other countries. Newcastle United can hurt Milan if they remain resolute in the back and dangerous on the attack.
Milan on the other hand showed everyone last season that they can go deep into the competition. Milan has retained most of the team that made the semi-final last season and has also added to it. The likes of Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic will have a fair idea of how Newcastle United play. The talisman for the Rossoneri is Rafael Leao, if the Newcastle United defence fails to contain him it could be quite dangerous for them.
Both teams will want to win this game considering how hard this group could get. Any side getting the three points would give them a massive boost.
AC Milan vs Newcastle United Predictions and Betting Tips
According to the bookmakers, AC Milan go into this game as slight favourites to win due to playing at home.
Newcastle United go into this game on the back of a win against Brentford whereas AC Milan is coming into this on the back of a horrible defeat against Inter Milan. The Magpies are a good side when it comes to playing at home but their away record is still suspect. AC Milan on the other hand tasted their 1st defeat in their last 5 games last week.
We expect Newcastle United to have more of the ball in this game. AC Milan is a side that likes to play on the transition and will look to hit the Magpies on the break. We expect AC Milan to have more shots than Newcastle as both the likes of Leao and Pulisic love to strike a ball. We also expect this game to be quite feisty as both teams like to play on the edge.
We believe the referee would be a busy man in this game. A combined total of 4 or more yellow cards to be shown for both teams is our call.
Rafael Leao will be the player to watch when it comes to AC Milan. The Portuguese winger is one of the best in the world currently when it comes to taking on a player and getting past them. Leao had 39 successful take-ons last season, only Vinicius Jr at Real Madrid had more last season. However, the most dangerous aspect is what Leao produces post dribbling past his opponent. The Portuguese last season led in both expected goals and expected assists after a take-on last season.
For Newcastle United, it will be either one of Alexander Isak or Callum Wilson who will be the man to watch depending on who starts. Callum Wilson scored in Newcastle United's last game and looks favourite to start considering Alexander Isak has not scored in any of his last four games.
Final Prediction:Match to end in a draw
AC Milan Player List
Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan, Antonio Mirante, Lapo Nava, Marco Sportiello
Defenders: Davide Calabria, Mattia Caldara, Alessandro Florenzi, Theo Hernandez, Pierre Kalulu, Simon Kjaer, Marco Pellegrino, Malick Thiaw, Fikayo Tomori
Midfielders: Yacine Adli, Ismael Bennacer, Rade Krunic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Yunus Musah, Tommaso Pobega, Christian Pulisic, Tijjani Reijnders, Luka Romero
Attackers:Samuel Chukwueze, Olivier Giroud, Luka Jovic, Rafael Leao, Noah Okafor, Chaka Traore
AC Milan Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Mike Maignan
|
Goalkeeper
|
Davide Calabria
|
Defender
|
Simon Kjaer
|
Defender
|
Malick Thiaw
|
Defender
|
Theo Hernandez
|
Defender
|
Tijjani Reijnders
|
Midfielder
|
Rade Krunic
|
Midfielder
|
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
|
Midfielder
|
Christian Pulisic
|
Attacker
|
Olivier Giroud
|
Attacker
|
Rafael Leao
|
Attacker
AC Milan Team Form(Last five-game): L, W, W, W, W
Newcastle United Player List
Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie, Nick Pope, Loris Karius
Defenders: Paul Dummett, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento, Kieran Trippier, Emil Kraft, Javier Manquillo, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Matt Targett, Lewis Hall
Midfielders: Matt Richie, Ryan Fraser, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimares, Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Issac Hayden, Jeff Hendrick
Attackers:Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon
Newcastle United Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Nick Pope
|
Goalkeeper
|
Kieran Trippier
|
Defender
|
Fabian Schar
|
Defender
|
Sven Botman
|
Defender
|
Dan Burn
|
Defender
|
Sandro Tonali
|
Midfielder
|
Sean Longstaff
|
Midfielder
|
Bruno Guimares
|
Midfielder
|
Anthony Gordon
|
Attacker
|
Alexander Isak
|
Attacker
|
Harvey Barnes
|
Attacker
Newcastle United Team Form(Last five-game): W, L, L, L, W
AC Milan Newcastle United Head-To-Head
Matches Played:0
AC Milan wins:0
Newcastle United wins:0
Matches are drawn:0
These two sides have never faced each other in a competitive game before.
AC Milan vs Newcastle United Betting Odds
The odds of Newcastle United winning are set at 2.83. AC Milan are narrow favourites to win with their odds being set at 2.61. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 3.77. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Draw
We will go against the odds makers in this game and predict that the game between Newcastle United and AC Milan will end in a draw at the San Siro on Tuesday. Newcastle United have yet to win an away game this season and have been beaten quite convincingly on the road this season. However, we feel Newcastle United have a much more well-rounded squad to get the job done. AC Milan came into this game on the back of a battering against Inter Milan.
A battering of the sort that Milan received could be morale-shattering. Milan however is good when they play with their home support therefore it is very difficult to separate these two teams and predict a winner. Both Milan and Newcastle United have the tools to find the winner but it is hard to conclude as to which team would come out on top. Even the bookmakers cannot separate the two teams with both of their odds being quite close. We predict a 1-1 draw at the San Siro on Tuesday.Bet Now!