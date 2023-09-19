MIL (AC Milan) vs NUFC (Newcastle United) Match Prediction MIL 50 % Chance of Winning NUFC 50 % Bet Now! AC Milan are all set to lock horns with Newcastle United at the San Siro on Tuesday in the Champions League. Both Newcastle United and AC Milan will be aiming to finish the group stages but face an uphill task with the likes of PSG and Dortmund the other two teams in the group. AC Milan did not have the greatest of times in their league game last week after they were beaten 5-1 by their rivals Inter Milan. Henrikh Mkhitaryan opened the scoring in the fifth minute for the hosts. New signing Marcus Thuram added the second in the 38th minute. Rafael Leao pulled one back for AC Milan in the 57th minute however 12 minutes later Mkhitaryan once again maintained his team's two-goal cushion after his shot took a deflection to beat Maignan in goal. Calhanoglu made it 4-1 from the penalty spot and Frattesi added the fifth to pile more damage to the Milan fan’s heart. Milan dominated possession but was hurt every time Inter countered. Milan looked at Leao every time to make something happen but it did not work out most of the time. Milan will have to be wary of Newcastle United's pace on the wings to avoid a similar outcome come Tuesday. Newcastle United ended their run of defeats after they beat Brentford 1-0 on Saturday. Both sides played out a very even first half as Brentford battled deep to stay in the game. Both Pope and Flekken made good saves to keep the scores 0-0 at halftime. Eddie Howe’s side however started the better of the two teams in the second half. Callum Wilson thought he gave his side the lead after putting the ball in the net only for it to be ruled out after Flekken had been fouled. Flekken however looked a little bit shaky in goal and St James’ Park got onto his back after he clipped Anthony Gordon to give Newcastle United a penalty kick. Callum Wilson calmly found the back of the net to give Newcastle United the lead in the 64th minute. Wilson scored his 15th career penalty having missed only one in the Premier League. Newcastle United were awarded another penalty in the 81st minute after a handball by Bryan Mbeumo. VAR overruled the decision due to Mbeumo being fouled before he put his hand to the ball. Newcastle United saw the game off comfortably but will need to do more if they have to beat AC Milan come Tuesday. Eddie Howe’s side will need to create more chances for their attackers to score. The game on Tuesday is bound to be a mouth-watering prospect for the neutrals.

AC Milan vs Newcastle United Chance of Winning

There aren’t past matches to draw from when it comes to Milan and Newcastle as they have never faced each other in a competitive game before.

Newcastle United have not started the Premier League in the best of fashions having lost three consecutive games. The Magpies ended that streak last game after they beat Brentford. Newcastle however was not very convincing in that game. The Champions League can be a daunting occasion for teams, especially for someone like Newcastle United who hasn’t played in the competition for a long time. Eddie Howe’s team will now have to get used to playing 2 games a week needing to travel to other countries. Newcastle United can hurt Milan if they remain resolute in the back and dangerous on the attack.

Milan on the other hand showed everyone last season that they can go deep into the competition. Milan has retained most of the team that made the semi-final last season and has also added to it. The likes of Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic will have a fair idea of how Newcastle United play. The talisman for the Rossoneri is Rafael Leao, if the Newcastle United defence fails to contain him it could be quite dangerous for them.

Both teams will want to win this game considering how hard this group could get. Any side getting the three points would give them a massive boost.

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AC Milan vs Newcastle United Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, AC Milan go into this game as slight favourites to win due to playing at home.

Newcastle United go into this game on the back of a win against Brentford whereas AC Milan is coming into this on the back of a horrible defeat against Inter Milan. The Magpies are a good side when it comes to playing at home but their away record is still suspect. AC Milan on the other hand tasted their 1st defeat in their last 5 games last week.

We expect Newcastle United to have more of the ball in this game. AC Milan is a side that likes to play on the transition and will look to hit the Magpies on the break. We expect AC Milan to have more shots than Newcastle as both the likes of Leao and Pulisic love to strike a ball. We also expect this game to be quite feisty as both teams like to play on the edge.

We believe the referee would be a busy man in this game. A combined total of 4 or more yellow cards to be shown for both teams is our call.

Rafael Leao will be the player to watch when it comes to AC Milan. The Portuguese winger is one of the best in the world currently when it comes to taking on a player and getting past them. Leao had 39 successful take-ons last season, only Vinicius Jr at Real Madrid had more last season. However, the most dangerous aspect is what Leao produces post dribbling past his opponent. The Portuguese last season led in both expected goals and expected assists after a take-on last season.

For Newcastle United, it will be either one of Alexander Isak or Callum Wilson who will be the man to watch depending on who starts. Callum Wilson scored in Newcastle United's last game and looks favourite to start considering Alexander Isak has not scored in any of his last four games.

Final Prediction:Match to end in a draw

AC Milan Player List

Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan, Antonio Mirante, Lapo Nava, Marco Sportiello

Defenders: Davide Calabria, Mattia Caldara, Alessandro Florenzi, Theo Hernandez, Pierre Kalulu, Simon Kjaer, Marco Pellegrino, Malick Thiaw, Fikayo Tomori

Midfielders: Yacine Adli, Ismael Bennacer, Rade Krunic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Yunus Musah, Tommaso Pobega, Christian Pulisic, Tijjani Reijnders, Luka Romero

Attackers:Samuel Chukwueze, Olivier Giroud, Luka Jovic, Rafael Leao, Noah Okafor, Chaka Traore

AC Milan Playing XI

Player Role Mike Maignan Goalkeeper Davide Calabria Defender Simon Kjaer Defender Malick Thiaw Defender Theo Hernandez Defender Tijjani Reijnders Midfielder Rade Krunic Midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek Midfielder Christian Pulisic Attacker Olivier Giroud Attacker Rafael Leao Attacker

AC Milan Team Form(Last five-game): L, W, W, W, W

Newcastle United Player List

Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie, Nick Pope, Loris Karius

Defenders: Paul Dummett, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento, Kieran Trippier, Emil Kraft, Javier Manquillo, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Matt Targett, Lewis Hall

Midfielders: Matt Richie, Ryan Fraser, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimares, Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Issac Hayden, Jeff Hendrick

Attackers:Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon

Newcastle United Playing XI

Player Role Nick Pope Goalkeeper Kieran Trippier Defender Fabian Schar Defender Sven Botman Defender Dan Burn Defender Sandro Tonali Midfielder Sean Longstaff Midfielder Bruno Guimares Midfielder Anthony Gordon Attacker Alexander Isak Attacker Harvey Barnes Attacker

Newcastle United Team Form(Last five-game): W, L, L, L, W

AC Milan Newcastle United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:0

AC Milan wins:0

Newcastle United wins:0

Matches are drawn:0

These two sides have never faced each other in a competitive game before.

AC Milan vs Newcastle United Betting Odds

The odds of Newcastle United winning are set at 2.83. AC Milan are narrow favourites to win with their odds being set at 2.61. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 3.77. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.