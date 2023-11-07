MIL (AC Milan) vs PSG (Paris Saint Germain) Match Prediction MIL 40 % Chance of Winning PSG 60 % Bet Now! Paris Saint Germain is set to travel to Italy to face AC Milan at the San Siro on Wednesday in the Champions League. Paris Saint Germain currently tops the group with 6 points from 3 games. AC Milan sits rock bottom of the group with 2 points from 3 games. The stakes are very high for AC Milan in this game as they need to win or draw this game to keep their qualification hopes alive. A win and a draw from PSG’s next three games should secure qualification for PSG. In the reverse fixture, AC Milan travelled to Parc Des Princes to face Paris Saint Germain. PSG’s first chance came in the 22nd minute as Mbappe’s shot did little to make Maignan work. Rafael Leao danced past Hakimi and struck a teasing shot that was so close to creeping into goal. Mbappe had a similar effort to that of Leao’s cutting in to shoot with his attempt going just wide. 2 minutes later the Frenchman did get onto the scoresheet thanks to Zaire-Emery’s brilliant effort in midfield to get past a couple of Milan players. Mbappe made most of the square pass to clinically finish past Maignan in goal. Donnarumma put his PSG defenders in a bother after he came off the box to clear, thankfully Marquinhos was there to clear Giroud’s header onto an empty net in time. PSG found the back of the net again through Dembele but the goal was ruled out by VAR after Ugarte fouled Musah in the build-up. Giroud should have equalised for Milan in the 50th minute after he was free on goal but his effort sadly missed the target and hit the side netting. 3 minutes later, PSG punished that missed chance as Kolo Muani tapped the ball into the net after Dembele’s shot was saved by Maignan with the follow-up falling straight to him. Pulisic’s unconvincing effort was straight into Donnarumma’s arms without troubling the Italian too much. Milan had chances through Leao and Giroud but both their attempts failed to trouble Donnarumma in goal. AC Milan started to get more men forward and PSG hit on the counter with Mbappe hitting the post in the 82nd minute. Lee Kang-in finally sealed the game in the 89th minute as he played a good sequence with Zaire-Emery to get the ball back and take a brilliant shot to beat Maignan for the 3rd time. Over the weekend PSG had a good game week in the Ligue 1 as they beat Montpellier in style. Goals from Lee Kang-in, Zaire-Emery and Vitinha secured another 3-0 win for the Parisians. Milan on the other hand fell victim to a solitary penalty from Roberto Pereyra as they lost 1-0 at the San Siro to Udinese in the Serie A.

AC Milan vs Paris Saint Germain Chance of Winning

With the win against AC Milan in their last game, PSG registered their first win against the Italian side in 5 games.

Paris Saint Germain has got their lineup perfect finally for the first time this season. Luis Enrique’s side is more fluid in attack and defensively is also now looking like a better unit. That has enabled PSG to be more fluid in attack, taking off the pressure off Mbappe’s shoulders to always win the game by himself. Dembele has also now started contributing both in terms of goals and assists. The introduction of Lee Kang-in has brought a whole new attacking dimension to their side.

Milan on the other hand has to be better in front of the goal. The Milan defence is not doing too badly. It’s the scoring ability of the attackers that actually puts more pressure on the Milan defence. Milan does have the squad and the personalities for them to give Paris Saint Germain a game but we fail to see how they can be based on their last performance against Udinese. PSG look very dangerous and we cannot see them not scoring on Wednesday so Milan has to outscore them which would be a difficult task considering the scenario they find themselves in.

With all things put into context, we expect Paris Saint Germain to have a clear chance of winning at the San Siro against AC Milan on Wednesday.

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AC Milan vs Paris Saint Germain Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the oddsmakers, Paris Saint Germain storms into this game as the number-one pick to win against AC Milan at the San Siro.

Paris Saint Germain is going into this game on the back of great confidence in the League and their last results against AC Milan in the group stage. The game in terms of stats, when these two sides played, was quite close at the Parc Des Princes. However, a lot has changed from that game with PSG looking at the other side both in terms of form and results. Like last time we expect PSG to dominate the ball against AC Milan.

PSG ended the last game with 62% possession and we expect the same to happen this time. AC Milan are having a problem in front of goal. The likes of Giroud and Leao are going through a bad patch at the moment. We can see Paris Saint Germain getting a clean sheet in this game. Milan has failed to score a goal in 3 of their last 4 games in all competitions. PSG came into this game scoring 3 goals in each of their last 5 games.

They have also conceded only 3 goals in those 5 games. We do expect PSG to score 2 or more goals in this game. Like the last game, we also expect this game to be a feisty one. A total of 6 yellow cards were produced in the last game. We expect this game to have more than 4 yellow cards.

In terms of scoring for Paris Saint Germain, Kylian Mbappe is always a man to keep an eye on. Alongside the Frenchman, we also suggest backing Lee Kang-in to score in this game. The Korean who signed from Mallorca has featured continuously in PSG’s lineup and has looked like a big threat from the off. The Korean has scored 2 goals in his last three games for PSG and also scored the last time against AC Milan. The odds for Mbappe to score will be low considering he is the favourite. People looking for a high-risk reward situation can take a punt on Lee Kang-in.

Olivier Giroud remains AC Milan’s likeliest option to score against PSG. The Frenchman scored a double against Napoli the last time his side found the back of the net. Giroud is a dangerous player in the box. If the likes of Leao can find more service to him then the likelihood of Giroud scoring always remains.

Final Prediction:Paris Saint Germain to beat AC Milan

AC Milan Player List

Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan, Antonio Mirante, Lapo Nava, Marco Sportiello

Defenders: Davide Calabria, Mattia Caldara, Alessandro Florenzi, Theo Hernandez, Pierre Kalulu, Simon Kjaer, Marco Pellegrino, Malick Thiaw, Fikayo Tomori

Midfielders: Yacine Adli, Ismael Bennacer, Rade Krunic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Yunus Musah, Tommaso Pobega, Christian Pulisic, Tijjani Reijnders, Luka Romero

Attackers:Samuel Chukwueze, Olivier Giroud, Luka Jovic, Rafael Leao, Noah Okafor, Chaka Traore

AC Milan Playing XI

Player Role Antonio Mirante Goalkeeper Davide Calabria Defender Malick Thiaw Defender Fikayo Tomori Defender Alessandro Florenzi Defender Tijjani Reijnders Midfielder Yunus Musah Midfielder Rade Krunic Midfielder Luka Jovic Attacker Olivier Giroud Attacker Rafael Leao Attacker

AC Milan Team Form(Last five-game): L, D, L, L, W

Paris Saint Germain Player List

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Arnau Tenas, Keylor Navas, Sergio Rico, Alexandre Letellier

Defenders: Marquinhos, Milan Skriniar, Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes, Achraf Hakimi, Nordi Mukiele

Midfielders: Manuel Ugarte, Danilo Periera, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Carlos Soler, Warren Zaire-Emery, Cher Ndour, Lee Kang-in, Marco Ascensio, Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola

Attackers:Kylian Mbappe, Goncalo Ramos, Randal Kolo-Muani, Hugo Ekitike

Paris Saint Germain Playing XI

Player Role Gianluigi Donnarumma Goalkeeper Achraf Hakimi Defender Marquinhos Defender Milan Skriniar Defender Lucas Hernandez Defender Manuel Ugarte Midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery Midfielder Lee Kang-in Midfielder Ousmane Dembele Attacker Goncalo Ramos Attacker Kylian Mbappe Attacker

Paris Saint Germain Team Form(Last five): W, W, W, W, W

AC Milan vs Paris Saint Germain Head-To-Head

Matches Played:5

Paris Saint Germain wins:1

AC Milan wins:2

Matches are drawn:2

AC Milan vs Paris Saint Germain Betting Odds

AC Milan to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.25.

Paris Saint Germain to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.26.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.50.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.