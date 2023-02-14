AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur FC Match Prediction
MIL
30%
Chance of Winning
TOT
70%
UEFA Champions League
San Siro Stadium
AC Milan is coming off a much-needed 1-0 victory over Torino. This is only their second victory of the calendar year 2023. Following the World Cup in November, AC Milan has been in shambles, with only two wins in as many games. However, the latest victory comes at an ideal time for the Rossoneri, providing a morale boost. The other excellent news was that Ibrahimovic was on the bench after missing the entire season while recovering from knee surgery. While he did not play, it suggests that he will be fit enough to help the team in their Champions League match, giving Stefano Pioli a goal-scoring option.
Milan will host Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of their last-16 tie, their first match in the Champions League knockout stages since 2014.
Depending on the way you look at it, the Champions League now provides either a stern mental test for Tottenham or a desperately needed break from domestic action. Tottenham Hotspur F.C. came off a dreadful afternoon against Leicester City, losing 4-1, but then played really well against the mighty Manchester City in their previous game, defeating them 1-0, so this mix of form disappointed their fans. Conte returned to training on Thursday, eight days after having gallbladder surgery, but he is still recovering. He could make a comeback on the sidelines on Tuesday, which would be hugely beneficial for Spurs because he has a fantastic record against the Rossoneri, winning the last 8 out of the last 9 games played against them. Tottenham will also be without Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who has been in excellent form for Spurs, for the first leg of the Round of 16 tie due to a one-match suspension for accumulating three yellow cards in the group phase.
Here is our analysis and prediction for the forthcoming match between AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23.
Facts
- According to the most recent results data, AC Milan has only won two matches in the calendar year 2023. They have been in terrible form heading into the round of 16 of the Champions League. They finished second in the UEFA Champions League group stage, just behind Chelsea.
- They won three games, drew one, and lost two. They scored 12 goals and allowed seven. The highest number of goals scored in the group In stark contrast, they have only scored three goals in their last five games across all competitions while conceding thirteen.
- Tottenham Hotspur has won three of their last five matches, according to the most recent results data. In their most recent game, they had a disastrous afternoon in the league against Leicester City, who hammered four goals against Tottenham, who already had three consecutive clean sheets prior to this game.
- Tottenham had a relatively easy group in the Champions League group stages, and they finished first with 11 points, just edging their German counterparts, Eintracht Frankfurt (10 points). Spurs are the only team to have scored the most goals from crosses (63% to 5/8). They won three games, drew two, and lost one. They scored eight goals and allowed six.
AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Chance of Winning
AC Milan has a great history in the Champions League, but legacy doesn't score goals, and their current form suggests they haven't been able to score many goals or create enough chances. Their only chance to win silverware this season appears to be the Champions League, as the point gap between them and table leaders Napoli is simply too large, and they have also been knocked out of the Coppa Italia. When the draw was made, Spurs would have been warned of the potential outcome of facing the Italian champions, but the Rossoneri have fallen far behind in Serie A, losing four of their last five games. Before beating Torino on Friday, they had gone seven games without a win. Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has won eight of his last nine games against AC Milan. Spurs have consistently responded to falling behind with great character and grandstand finishes as the season has progressed. They'll have to get the dreadful loss to Leicester City out of their heads before this game. Spurs came into the game on a high after defeating Manchester City the previous weekend but were thoroughly humbled by Brendan Rodgers' men. We believe that Tottenham will win this match against AC Milan.
AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur F.C. UEFA Champions League Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Tottenham Hotspur F.C. is the favourite to win the game against AC Milan on February 14 at San Siro Stadium in Milan. We predict the scoreline to be 0-2, and Tottenham to win by two goals.
Final Prediction:Tottenham Hotspur F.C. to win the fixture against AC Milan.
AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Match Toss Prediction
We back AC Milan to win the toss against Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
AC Milan Player List
Ciprian Tătăruşanu,Mike Maignan,Devis Vásquez,Antonio Mirante,Davide Calabria (C.),Fodé Ballo-Touré,Theo Hernandez (V.C.),Pierre Kalulu,Sergiño Dest, Fikayo Tomori, Simon Kjær,Alessandro Florenzi,Malick Thiaw,Matteo Gabbia,Ismaël Bennacer,Yacine Adli,Sandro Tonali,Brahim Díaz,Tiémoué Bakayoko, Tommaso Pobega,Rade Krunić,Aster Vranckx,Alexis Saelemaekers,Olivier Giroud,Zlatan Ibrahimović,Ante Rebić,Rafael Leão,Divock Origi,Junior Messias,Emil Roback,Charles De Ketelaere,
AC Milan Predicted Playing XI:
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Ciprian Tătăruşanu,
|
Goalkeeper
|
Kalulu
|
Defender
|
Kjaer
|
Defender
|
Malick Thiaw
|
Defender
|
Saelemaekers
|
Midfielder
|
Sandro Tonali
|
Midfielder
|
Krunic
|
Midfielder
|
Theo Hernandez
|
Defender
|
Diaz
|
Midfielder
|
Olivier Giroud
|
Forward
|
Leao
|
Midfielder
AC Milan Team Form (Last five games):W,L,L,L,L
Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Player List
Hugo Lloris (C),Fraser Forster,Brandon Austin,Alfie Whiteman,Davinson Sánchez, Emerson Royal,Eric Dier,Cristian Romero,Ryan Sessegnon,Pedro Porro,Japhet Tanganga,Ben Davies,Clément Lenglet,,Oliver Skipp,Pierre-Emile Højbjerg,Ivan Perišić,Pape Matar Sarr,Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma,Son Heung-min, Richarlison,Harry Kane (VC), Arnaut Danjuma,Dejan Kulusevski,Lucas Moura,
Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Predicted Playing XI:
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Forster
|
Goalkeeper
|
Davinson Sánchez
|
Defender
|
Eric Dier
|
Defender
|
Ben Davies
|
Defender
|
Pape Sarr
|
Midfielder
|
Emerson Roya
|
Defender
|
Bentancur
|
Midfielder
|
Dejan Kulusevski
|
Midfielder
|
Son Heung-min
|
Midfielder
|
Perišić
|
Midfielder
|
Harry Kane
|
Forward
Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Team Form ( Last Five Games)- L,W,W,W,L
AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Head to Head
- Matches Played:4
- AC Milan Won0 Match
- Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Won:3 Matches
- Draw:1 Match
AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Betting Odds
The odds in favour of AC Milan winning the match are at 2.62 whereas in endorsement of Tottenham Hotspur F.C are 2.70. The odds of the match ending in a draw are 3.25. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players' records, pitch, and other factors.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Tottenham Hotspur FC
This game has been one of the most difficult to predict. Both teams are fifth in their respective leagues and have very similar statistics. For instance, both teams have won 12 games to date and have very similar goals per match (1.73 for Milan and 1.83 for Spurs). After five defeats in the previous seven games, Milan's win over Torino on Friday was a great boost. However, we all know that Europe is the Rossoneri's favourite stage (they have won the Champions League seven times), so we can expect a fantastic performance in front of an uproarious San Siro. Spurs, on the other hand, would like to forget their disastrous league performance against Lecister heading into this crucial match. Given their recent form and statistics, we anticipate Tottenham to win this game 2-0.
Our Final Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur F.C. to win the fixture against AC Milan.Bet Now!