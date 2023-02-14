The UEFA Champions League knockout stage (round of 16) begins on Valentine's Day in 2023. On Wednesday, February 14th, AC Milan will confront Tottenham Hotspur F.C. at the San Siro Stadium in Milan.

AC Milan is coming off a much-needed 1-0 victory over Torino. This is only their second victory of the calendar year 2023. Following the World Cup in November, AC Milan has been in shambles, with only two wins in as many games. However, the latest victory comes at an ideal time for the Rossoneri, providing a morale boost. The other excellent news was that Ibrahimovic was on the bench after missing the entire season while recovering from knee surgery. While he did not play, it suggests that he will be fit enough to help the team in their Champions League match, giving Stefano Pioli a goal-scoring option.

Milan will host Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of their last-16 tie, their first match in the Champions League knockout stages since 2014.

Depending on the way you look at it, the Champions League now provides either a stern mental test for Tottenham or a desperately needed break from domestic action. Tottenham Hotspur F.C. came off a dreadful afternoon against Leicester City, losing 4-1, but then played really well against the mighty Manchester City in their previous game, defeating them 1-0, so this mix of form disappointed their fans. Conte returned to training on Thursday, eight days after having gallbladder surgery, but he is still recovering. He could make a comeback on the sidelines on Tuesday, which would be hugely beneficial for Spurs because he has a fantastic record against the Rossoneri, winning the last 8 out of the last 9 games played against them. Tottenham will also be without Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who has been in excellent form for Spurs, for the first leg of the Round of 16 tie due to a one-match suspension for accumulating three yellow cards in the group phase.

Here is our analysis and prediction for the forthcoming match between AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23.