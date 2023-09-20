ARS (Arsenal) vs PSV (PSV Eindhoven) Match Prediction
ARS
87%
Chance of Winning
PSV
13%
UEFA Champions League
Emirates Stadium
Arsenal in their last game in the Premier League beat Everton by just a single goal. Fabio Viera who replaced Kai Havertz in the team had the first real attempt in the game in the 10th minute but his shot went well over the bar. Arsenal thought they took the lead through Martinelli in the 19th minute after Viera put him through on goal. The goal however was ruled out by VAR for offside after Nketiah strayed off during the build-up. Everton had their 1st shot on target in the 32nd minute as Raya denied Gueye. Odegaard’s tame effort just before halftime gave no problems to Pickford as Arsenal failed to register any major chances in the first half.
Arsenal started off the 2nd half as the better team as Pickford saved a stinging effort from Martin Odegaard from close distance. Zinchenko and Saka’s shots caused some trouble for the Everton defence as Arsenal began to grow in the game. Arsenal finally found the back of the net in the 69th minute as Saka’s cutback pass found Trossard who slotted the ball in with his weaker foot leaving Pickford flat-footed in goal. A majestic finish from the Belgian to give Arsenal the lead at Goodison Park. Arsenal had two opportunities in the space of 3 minutes to take the lead but both Viera and Odegaard failed to convert them. The Gunners eventually saw off the game as Everton failed to put any serious pressure on their goal. A comfortable win for Mikel Arteta and his boys.
PSV got their fourth win of the season as they beat NEC Nijmegen at the Philips Stadion. Luuk De Jong gave the hosts the lead in the 37th minute. One minute later Noa Lang capitalised as he put PSV two nil ahead going into halftime. Luuk De Jong scored his second of the night from the penalty spot to give PSV three. Ricardo Pepi came on from the bench to add another goal from the penalty spot. PSV dominated the game having a total of 28 shots with 11 on target. The home team ended the game with a total of 61% possession on the night.
Facts
- These two sides will meet for the first time since their meeting in the round of 16 way back in 2006-07. The Boeren eliminated the Gunners on that day from the Champions League after winning 2-1 on aggregate.
- PSV and Arsenal were both in the same group having squared off in the Europa League last season. The Dutch side was the only team to beat Arsenal in the Europa League last season at the Philip Stadion. The Gunners however beat PSV 1-0 at the Emirates.
- Arsenal last featured in the Champions League way back in 2016-17. They make their return to Europe's elite 6 seasons later. Arsenal featured in every UCL campaign from 98/99 to 16/17 amounting to 19 consecutive seasons.
- The Gunners have made the knockout stages from their group in each of their last 17 seasons in the competition. The last time Arsenal failed to get the top 2 spots in the group was 1999/2000.
- PSV have also had a long hiatus from the UEFA Champions League. The Boeren are representing the Netherlands in the Champions League for the first time since 2018/19. Amongst Dutch sides, only Ajax have played more Champions League games than PSV in the Champions League.
- PSV have not won any of their last 14 UEFA Champions League games. The Dutch side have drawn 6 and lost 8 of those 14 clashes. They last picked up three points against CSKA Moskow way back in December 2015.
- Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has five goals and 7 assists in his last 18 starts for the Gunners in the Europa League.
Arsenal vs PSV Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head encounters between PSV and Arsenal are dead on even. In the last 2 encounters, the Gunners have won 1 time, PSV have won on 1 occasion and there have been no stalemates.
Arsenal goes into this game with a better chance of winning due to them playing at their home stadium. The Gunner is slowly and steadily improving this season under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners also tend to do very well in their group-stage games. Though Arsenal have not featured in the Champions League in a long time their record in the group stages when they do play in the competition is very good. The Gunners are unbeaten in any of their last 8 matches in the group stages in Europe's elite competition. The Gunners have a well-balanced team on paper and go into this game in good form hence giving them a better chance to win this game.
PSV through their league form show that they are no pushovers. The Dutch team have started their league campaign dismantling their opponents in practically every game. PSV have a good attack that could hurt Arsenal’s defence. Johan Bakayoko is a name that major clubs were interested in during the summer. The Belgian international could trouble Zinchenko on the wing who is not the best defensively. Luuk De Jong knows how to score especially in the Champions League but the subsidiary attackers need to create enough chances. PSV will also want their defence to not lack concentration and make mistakes. An early goal for Arsenal could easily kill the tie.
Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven Predictions and Betting Tips
According to the bookmakers, Arsenal goes into this game against PSV Eindhoven as clear favourites to win at the Emirates on Wednesday. Arsenal is a team that looks in good form coming into this game. Even though Arsenal scored just one goal on Sunday against Everton, we expect them to score more than 2 goals against PSV. In every home game this season in the Premier League, Arsenal have scored at least 2 goals. With Gabriel Jesus back from injury, we expect him to start over Eddie Nketiah in this game. Jesus had a fantastic record for Manchester City in the Premier League. The Brazillian has scored at least four goals in each of his 5 campaigns for Manchester City. We highly think that Gabriel Jesus will be on the scoresheet for Arsenal in this game. He also scored for Manchester City on his Champions League debut for the club. Tomorrow's game against PSV will be the first time he will play in the Champions League in an Arsenal shirt.
PSV have started the season in the Eredivisie in great form. PSV have a good defence having conceded only 1 goal this season. Their strength is however in their attack. They have scored 13 goals in their last 4 games in the League. We expect PSV to score against Arsenal at the Emirates.
In terms of the favourites, we highlight striker Luuk De Jong. The striker has been in fantastic form in the qualifiers for PSV scoring in all four of the games he featured in. Another player to watch out for is Johan Bakayoko. The Belgian international is a swift, tricky winger who could give the Arsenal backline a lot of problems.
Final Prediction: Arsenal to beat PSV Eindhoven
Arsenal Player List
Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya, Karl Hein, Runar Alex Runarsson
Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Rob Holding, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Nuno Tavares, Cedric, Jurrien Timber
Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Mohamed Elneny, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, Albert Lokonga
Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson, Folarin Balogun, Marquinhos, Nicolas Pepe
Arsenal Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Aaron Ramsdale
|
Goalkeeper
|
Ben White
|
Defender
|
William Saliba
|
Defender
|
Gabriel
|
Defender
|
Oleksandr Zinchenko
|
Defender
|
Declan Rice
|
Midfielder
|
Martin Odegaard
|
Midfielder
|
Kai Havertz
|
Midfielder
|
Bukayo Saka
|
Attacker
|
Gabriel Jesus
|
Attacker
|
Gabriel Martinelli
|
Attacker
Arsenal Team Form(Last five-game): W, W, D, W, W
PSV Eindhoven Player List
Goalkeepers: Walter Benitez, Joel Drommel, Boy Waterman, Kjell Peersman
Defenders: Shurandy Sambo, Jordan Teze, Armando Obispo, Andre Ramalho, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Sergino Dest, Mauro Junior, Olivier Boscagli, Patrick van Aanholt, Fredrik Oppegard
Midfielders: Malik Tillman, Guus Til, Jerdy Schouten, Joey Veerman, Issac Babadi, Ismael Saibari
Attackers:Noa Lang, Luuk De Jong, Johan Bakayoko, Ricardo Pepi, Jason van Duiven, Hirving Lozano, Yorbe Vertessen.
PSV Eindhoven Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Walter Benitez
|
Goalkeeper
|
Sergino Dest
|
Defender
|
Andre Ramalho
|
Defender
|
Armel Bella-Kotchap
|
Defender
|
Patrick Van Aanholt
|
Defender
|
Jerdy Schouten
|
Midfielder
|
Joey Veerman
|
Midfielder
|
Johan Bakayoko
|
Attacker
|
Ismael Saibari
|
Attacker
|
Noa Lang
|
Attacker
|
Luuk De Jong
|
Attacker
PSV Eindhoven Team Form(Last five-games): W, W, W, D, W
Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven Head-To-Head
Matches Played:8
Arsenal wins:3
PSV Eindhoven wins:3
Matches are drawn:2
Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven Betting Odds
The odds of PSV winning are set at 8.00. Arsenal are favourites to win with their odds being set at 1.44. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 5.50. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Arsenal
We predict that Arsenal will be easy favourites to win against PSV Eindhoven at the Emirates on Wednesday. The Emirates will be buzzing after their team is returning to the European stage after a long hiatus. We expect Arsenal to win this game comfortably. The quality in this Arsenal side is too much for PSV to handle. The return of Gabriel Jesus is a massive boost for the Gunners considering how well he performs in the Champions League.
Most Arsenal fans also argue that the inclusion of Jesus in the starting XI gets the better out of Saka and Martinelli. The return of Gabriel in the Arsenal backline has made Arsenal look stronger defensively. PSV could most probably cause some issues for Arsenal but we expect the Gunners to be well prepared for every scenario thrown in by the Dutch side. We cannot see PSV causing an upset in this one. We predict a 3-1 win for Arsenal in this game.Bet Now!