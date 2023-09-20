ARS (Arsenal) vs PSV (PSV Eindhoven) Match Prediction ARS 87 % Chance of Winning PSV 13 % Bet Now! Arsenal are all set to lock horns with PSV Eindhoven at the Emirates Stadium in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. Both Arsenal and PSV are the favourites to qualify from this group which also consists of Sevilla and Lens. Arsenal in their last game in the Premier League beat Everton by just a single goal. Fabio Viera who replaced Kai Havertz in the team had the first real attempt in the game in the 10th minute but his shot went well over the bar. Arsenal thought they took the lead through Martinelli in the 19th minute after Viera put him through on goal. The goal however was ruled out by VAR for offside after Nketiah strayed off during the build-up. Everton had their 1st shot on target in the 32nd minute as Raya denied Gueye. Odegaard’s tame effort just before halftime gave no problems to Pickford as Arsenal failed to register any major chances in the first half. Arsenal started off the 2nd half as the better team as Pickford saved a stinging effort from Martin Odegaard from close distance. Zinchenko and Saka’s shots caused some trouble for the Everton defence as Arsenal began to grow in the game. Arsenal finally found the back of the net in the 69th minute as Saka’s cutback pass found Trossard who slotted the ball in with his weaker foot leaving Pickford flat-footed in goal. A majestic finish from the Belgian to give Arsenal the lead at Goodison Park. Arsenal had two opportunities in the space of 3 minutes to take the lead but both Viera and Odegaard failed to convert them. The Gunners eventually saw off the game as Everton failed to put any serious pressure on their goal. A comfortable win for Mikel Arteta and his boys. PSV got their fourth win of the season as they beat NEC Nijmegen at the Philips Stadion. Luuk De Jong gave the hosts the lead in the 37th minute. One minute later Noa Lang capitalised as he put PSV two nil ahead going into halftime. Luuk De Jong scored his second of the night from the penalty spot to give PSV three. Ricardo Pepi came on from the bench to add another goal from the penalty spot. PSV dominated the game having a total of 28 shots with 11 on target. The home team ended the game with a total of 61% possession on the night.

Arsenal vs PSV Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head encounters between PSV and Arsenal are dead on even. In the last 2 encounters, the Gunners have won 1 time, PSV have won on 1 occasion and there have been no stalemates.

Arsenal goes into this game with a better chance of winning due to them playing at their home stadium. The Gunner is slowly and steadily improving this season under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners also tend to do very well in their group-stage games. Though Arsenal have not featured in the Champions League in a long time their record in the group stages when they do play in the competition is very good. The Gunners are unbeaten in any of their last 8 matches in the group stages in Europe's elite competition. The Gunners have a well-balanced team on paper and go into this game in good form hence giving them a better chance to win this game.

PSV through their league form show that they are no pushovers. The Dutch team have started their league campaign dismantling their opponents in practically every game. PSV have a good attack that could hurt Arsenal’s defence. Johan Bakayoko is a name that major clubs were interested in during the summer. The Belgian international could trouble Zinchenko on the wing who is not the best defensively. Luuk De Jong knows how to score especially in the Champions League but the subsidiary attackers need to create enough chances. PSV will also want their defence to not lack concentration and make mistakes. An early goal for Arsenal could easily kill the tie.

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Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, Arsenal goes into this game against PSV Eindhoven as clear favourites to win at the Emirates on Wednesday. Arsenal is a team that looks in good form coming into this game. Even though Arsenal scored just one goal on Sunday against Everton, we expect them to score more than 2 goals against PSV. In every home game this season in the Premier League, Arsenal have scored at least 2 goals. With Gabriel Jesus back from injury, we expect him to start over Eddie Nketiah in this game. Jesus had a fantastic record for Manchester City in the Premier League. The Brazillian has scored at least four goals in each of his 5 campaigns for Manchester City. We highly think that Gabriel Jesus will be on the scoresheet for Arsenal in this game. He also scored for Manchester City on his Champions League debut for the club. Tomorrow's game against PSV will be the first time he will play in the Champions League in an Arsenal shirt.

PSV have started the season in the Eredivisie in great form. PSV have a good defence having conceded only 1 goal this season. Their strength is however in their attack. They have scored 13 goals in their last 4 games in the League. We expect PSV to score against Arsenal at the Emirates.

In terms of the favourites, we highlight striker Luuk De Jong. The striker has been in fantastic form in the qualifiers for PSV scoring in all four of the games he featured in. Another player to watch out for is Johan Bakayoko. The Belgian international is a swift, tricky winger who could give the Arsenal backline a lot of problems.

Final Prediction: Arsenal to beat PSV Eindhoven

Arsenal Player List

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya, Karl Hein, Runar Alex Runarsson

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Rob Holding, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Nuno Tavares, Cedric, Jurrien Timber

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Mohamed Elneny, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, Albert Lokonga

Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson, Folarin Balogun, Marquinhos, Nicolas Pepe

Arsenal Playing XI

Player Role Aaron Ramsdale Goalkeeper Ben White Defender William Saliba Defender Gabriel Defender Oleksandr Zinchenko Defender Declan Rice Midfielder Martin Odegaard Midfielder Kai Havertz Midfielder Bukayo Saka Attacker Gabriel Jesus Attacker Gabriel Martinelli Attacker

Arsenal Team Form(Last five-game): W, W, D, W, W

PSV Eindhoven Player List

Goalkeepers: Walter Benitez, Joel Drommel, Boy Waterman, Kjell Peersman

Defenders: Shurandy Sambo, Jordan Teze, Armando Obispo, Andre Ramalho, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Sergino Dest, Mauro Junior, Olivier Boscagli, Patrick van Aanholt, Fredrik Oppegard

Midfielders: Malik Tillman, Guus Til, Jerdy Schouten, Joey Veerman, Issac Babadi, Ismael Saibari

Attackers:Noa Lang, Luuk De Jong, Johan Bakayoko, Ricardo Pepi, Jason van Duiven, Hirving Lozano, Yorbe Vertessen.

PSV Eindhoven Playing XI

Player Role Walter Benitez Goalkeeper Sergino Dest Defender Andre Ramalho Defender Armel Bella-Kotchap Defender Patrick Van Aanholt Defender Jerdy Schouten Midfielder Joey Veerman Midfielder Johan Bakayoko Attacker Ismael Saibari Attacker Noa Lang Attacker Luuk De Jong Attacker

PSV Eindhoven Team Form(Last five-games): W, W, W, D, W

Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven Head-To-Head

Matches Played:8

Arsenal wins:3

PSV Eindhoven wins:3

Matches are drawn:2

Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven Betting Odds

The odds of PSV winning are set at 8.00. Arsenal are favourites to win with their odds being set at 1.44. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 5.50. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.