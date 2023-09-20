The fixture of the Champions League this week is set to take place at the Allianz Arena as Bayern Munich welcomes Manchester United to Germany. Both the Bavarians and the Red Devils are the two favourites to qualify from this group which also consists of Galatasaray and FC Copenhagen.

Bayern Munich in their last game faced off against Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen. Bayern Munich took the lead in the 7th minute as Harry Kane was left on the far post completely unmarked by the Leverkusen defence. Kane nodded in Sane’s deflected cross to give Bayern the lead. Leverkusen slowly steadied the ship and started to get the feel of the game, especially in midfield. Leverkusen finally got into the game after Alex Grimaldo struck a brilliant free-kick from close range that rifled past Ulreich in goal. Xabi Alonso’s men looked well on top of the game at this time as Boniface missed two good opportunities to put the visitors in the lead. Towards the end of the first half, Bayern began to pile the pressure as Hradecky made some stunning saves to deny Sane, Muller and Goretzka. However, Gnabry had the best chance to score before the half as missed the goal having acres of space and time to direct his header.

Leverkusen started the half on the front foot as Boniface and Frimpong gave the Bayern defenders some trouble. Hradecky made the save of the game to deny Kane from a close distance as he made himself big to block the striker's shot. Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz then came close as he hit the post in the 78th minute. Bayern made Leverkusen rue their missed chances as Goretzka gave the hosts the lead in the 86th minute by tapping Mathys Tel’s cross in. It seemed like the job was done for Bayern however there was one last twist still to come thanks to VAR as Alphonso Davies fouled Hofmann in the box. Exequiel Palacios blasted the ball past Ulreich to make it 2-2. Both these teams played one of the most entertaining games the Bundesliga had to offer this week.

For Manchester United things are going from bad to worse. Erik Ten Hag’s men suffered their third defeat of the season in 5 games as Brighton and Hove Albion beat them 3-1 at Old Trafford ending their 19-game unbeaten streak at Old Trafford in the Premier League. Manchester United started brilliantly as they blew past Brighton. Hojlund had a fantastic chance to give Manchester United the lead but he could not connect to Marcus Rashford’s cross. Brighton took the lead from nothing as Veltman had acres of space and time to find Welbeck in the box who made it 1-0. Manchester United had their chances as Rashford hit the post before the half. Hojlund put the ball in the back of the net just before half-time but VAR overruled the goal as Rashford failed to keep the ball in on the byline before he crossed it to Hojlund.

The Red Devils again started the 2nd half well but their defending once again let them down as Lamptey had acres of time to once again find Gross near the penalty spot who slotted the ball past Onana to make it 2-0. It got worse as Joao Pedro came on from the bench to score Brighton’s third of the night. Hannibal Mejbri scored Manchester United's consolation goal of the night. The pressure mounts on Erik Ten Hag as he now has to travel to face one of Europe’s top teams.