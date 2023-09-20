FCB (Bayern Munich) vs MUFC (Manchester United) Match Prediction
FCB
63%
Chance of Winning
MUFC
37%
UEFA Champions League
Allianz Arena
Bayern Munich in their last game faced off against Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen. Bayern Munich took the lead in the 7th minute as Harry Kane was left on the far post completely unmarked by the Leverkusen defence. Kane nodded in Sane’s deflected cross to give Bayern the lead. Leverkusen slowly steadied the ship and started to get the feel of the game, especially in midfield. Leverkusen finally got into the game after Alex Grimaldo struck a brilliant free-kick from close range that rifled past Ulreich in goal. Xabi Alonso’s men looked well on top of the game at this time as Boniface missed two good opportunities to put the visitors in the lead. Towards the end of the first half, Bayern began to pile the pressure as Hradecky made some stunning saves to deny Sane, Muller and Goretzka. However, Gnabry had the best chance to score before the half as missed the goal having acres of space and time to direct his header.
Leverkusen started the half on the front foot as Boniface and Frimpong gave the Bayern defenders some trouble. Hradecky made the save of the game to deny Kane from a close distance as he made himself big to block the striker's shot. Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz then came close as he hit the post in the 78th minute. Bayern made Leverkusen rue their missed chances as Goretzka gave the hosts the lead in the 86th minute by tapping Mathys Tel’s cross in. It seemed like the job was done for Bayern however there was one last twist still to come thanks to VAR as Alphonso Davies fouled Hofmann in the box. Exequiel Palacios blasted the ball past Ulreich to make it 2-2. Both these teams played one of the most entertaining games the Bundesliga had to offer this week.
For Manchester United things are going from bad to worse. Erik Ten Hag’s men suffered their third defeat of the season in 5 games as Brighton and Hove Albion beat them 3-1 at Old Trafford ending their 19-game unbeaten streak at Old Trafford in the Premier League. Manchester United started brilliantly as they blew past Brighton. Hojlund had a fantastic chance to give Manchester United the lead but he could not connect to Marcus Rashford’s cross. Brighton took the lead from nothing as Veltman had acres of space and time to find Welbeck in the box who made it 1-0. Manchester United had their chances as Rashford hit the post before the half. Hojlund put the ball in the back of the net just before half-time but VAR overruled the goal as Rashford failed to keep the ball in on the byline before he crossed it to Hojlund.
The Red Devils again started the 2nd half well but their defending once again let them down as Lamptey had acres of time to once again find Gross near the penalty spot who slotted the ball past Onana to make it 2-0. It got worse as Joao Pedro came on from the bench to score Brighton’s third of the night. Hannibal Mejbri scored Manchester United's consolation goal of the night. The pressure mounts on Erik Ten Hag as he now has to travel to face one of Europe’s top teams.
Facts
- Bayern Munich have a fantastic home record against Manchester United at the Allianz Arena in Germany. Bayern Munich have not lost a single game against Manchester United at home. The Bavarians have won three games and drawn 2.
- Manchester United last lost 3-1 at the Allianz Arena way back in 2014. Patrice Evra scored the only goal for Manchester United that day.
- Manchester United have beaten Bayern Munich only twice. One of those occasions was in the Champions League Final 0f 1999 when the Red Devils came from a goal down to win 2-1 in extra time.
- Bayern Munich have beaten Manchester United 4 times in the Champions League. Only Barcelona have beaten them on more occasions with 5 wins.
- This will be Bayern Munich’s 282nd Champions League game. Only Real Madrid has played more games than the Bundesliga Champions with 304 games. This is Bayern’s 16th straight season in Europe Premier Club competition.
- Bayern Munich in their last 40 games played at the Allianz Arena in the Champions League have scored in every game at least once. They last failed to score a goal in 2009 at home when they lost 2-0 to Bordeaux.
Bayern Munich vs Manchester United Chance of Winning
Bayern Munich are a side that boasts a mighty home record in the UEFA Champions League. The Bavarians have not lost any of their last 34 games in Europe's elite competition. Thomas Tuchel’s men have won their last 13 games in a row at the Allianz Arena. Bayern Munich go into this game with a better chance of winning. The Bayern attack now looks complete with the addition of Harry Kane. Last season Bayern missed a focal point in many instances. The wingers in Gnabry and Sane can inflict a lot of pain on the wounded Manchester United. Bayern will be expected to dominate the ball and put the pressure on Manchester United's backline.
Erik Ten Hag’s team are having problems all over. The Red Devils are finding it difficult to convert their chances plus are leaking some really silly goals at the back. Something doesn't feel right with this Manchester United team. United had the intensity in their last game against Brighton but couldn’t make their chances count as they just cannot shut up shop at the back. On the other hand, their away record is terrible which further stacks the odds against them. There are weaknesses to Bayern Munich’s game that Leverkusen exploited last week. The weakness in midfield and defence could be exploited but if Manchester United keep conceding cheap goals it just won’t matter. Erik Ten Hag will have to shut shop and try to keep his team in the game for as long as possible. United have the tools to score but at the moment they just cannot stop conceding.
It is going to be a tough affair for Manchester United and Bayern will relish playing them in the state they are in.
Bayern Munich vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips
According to the bookmakers, Bayern Munich goes into this game against Manchester United as the outright favourites to win.
Bayern Munich in their last game showed that they have a lot in their attack when it comes to scoring goals. This fixture could be quite one-sided considering how Manchester United are playing right now. Manchester United have conceded 8 goals in their last 3 games in the Premier League. Bayern could have similar figures against Manchester United on Wednesday. We predict Bayern Munich to score three or more goals against Manchester United.
Harry Kane for Bayern Munich is one player to keep an eye on. The former Spurs striker has started life in the Bundesliga in fantastic fashion scoring goals galore. Kane has scored 4 goals in 4 games already in Germany and his record against Manchester United is also good. Kane has scored 7 goals and has 3 assists in his last 10 appearances against Manchester United. Bayern will score goals against Manchester United and betting against Harry Kane to not score could prove criminal.
We expect Manchester United to score at least one goal in this game. Bayern Munich in their last home game against Leverkusen looked quite suspect defensively. When it comes to goal-scoring for Manchester United we expect Marcus Rashford to be the favourite. Rashford was unfortunate not to find the net against Brighton but could be a threat to Bayern’s fullbacks.
Final Prediction: Bayern Munich to beat Manchester United
Bayern Munich Player List
Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer, Daniel Peretz, Sven Ulreich
Defenders: Dayot Upamecano, Kim Min-jae, Matthijs De Ligt, Alphonso Davies, Bouna Sarr, Raphael Guerreiro, Tarek Buchmann, Noussair Mazraoui
Midfielders: Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Konrad Laimer, Jamal Musiala
Attackers:Serge Gnabry, Harry Kane, Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman, Eric Maxim Chupo-Moting, Thomas Muller, Mathys Tel
Bayern Munich Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Sven Ulreich
|
Goalkeeper
|
Konrad Laimer
|
Defender
|
Dayot Upamecano
|
Defender
|
Kim Min-jae
|
Defender
|
Alphonso Davies
|
Defender
|
Leon Goretzka
|
Midfielder
|
Joshua Kimmich
|
Midfielder
|
Leroy Sane
|
Midfielder
|
Jamal Musiala
|
Attacker
|
Serge Gnabry
|
Attacker
|
Harry Kane
|
Attacker
Bayern Munich Team Form(Last five-game): D, W, W, W, L
Manchester United Player List
Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir
Defenders:Aaron Wan Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Brandon Williams, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Sergio Reguilon
Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Donny Van De Beek
Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Anthony Martial, Rasmus Hojlund
Manchester United Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Andre Onana
|
Goalkeeper
|
Aaron Wan Bissaka
|
Defender
|
Victor Lindelof
|
Defender
|
Lisandro Martinez
|
Defender
|
Diogo Dalot
|
Defender
|
Casemiro
|
Midfielder
|
Bruno Fernandes
|
Midfielder
|
Christian Eriksen
|
Midfielder
|
Mason Mount
|
Attacker
|
Rasmus Hojlund
|
Attacker
|
Marcus Rashford
|
Attacker
Manchester United Team Form(Last 5 games): L, L, W, L, W
Bayern Munich vs Manchester United Head-To-Head
Matches Played:11
Bayern Munich wins:4
Manchester United wins:2
Matches are drawn:5
Bayern Munich vs Manchester United Betting Odds
The odds of Manchester United winning are set at 5.90. Bayern Munich are the favourites to win with their odds being set at 1.58. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 5.00. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Bayern Munich
We expect Bayern Munich to comfortably beat Manchester United on Wednesday at the Allianz Arena. Bayern Munich have a fantastic record in the Champions League when they play at home. Manchester United too have never won a single game at Bayern Munich’s home stadium. The records do not favour Manchester United.
But what makes it worse for the Red Devils is their current form. Erik Ten Hag’s men have lost two consecutive games coming into this game. Their defence looks leaky having conceded 3 goals in two consecutive games. Bayern Munich have one of the best attacks in world football. If the likes of Danny Welbeck could make things difficult for Manchester United at home, it is hard to see how the likes of Kane, Sane and Musiala do not have a field day at the Allianz Arena. We predict a 3-1 win for Bayern Munich.Bet Now!