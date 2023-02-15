Borussia Dortmund lock horns against Chelsea in the 1st leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League on 16th February, Thursday at 1:30 AM IST at Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany. Borussia Dortmund is coming off a (1-1) tie against Copenhagen in their last outing in the Champions League. Chelsea is coming off a (2-1) win over Dinamo Zagreb.

Borussia Dortmund qualified for the round of 16 by finishing 2nd in group G. The Blues topped group E by defeating AC Milan, Red bull Salzburg and Zagreb. Borussia Dortmund in their last five outings is undefeated. They won their last match against Werder Bremen (2-0) in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Dortmund is positioned 3rd in the Bundesliga points table. They are one of the favourites to win the tournament. They will be back in action in the Champions League at their home ground. The Westfalenstadion is a hunting ground for the German side.

Dortmund lost only four of their last 21 matches in the Champions League while playing at home. Borussia Dortmund struggles against English teams on their home turf. Dortmund lost eight of their last 10 matches against English teams.

Chelsea is off to a bad start to 2023. Graham Potter's managed to win only three games out of their last 14 games. The Blues won a solitary match in their last eight matches. In each of their last three matches in the Premier League, the blues ended with a tie.

The head-to-head record between Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea reveals that in their 30 encounters, Borussia Dortmund has won 14 times, while Chelsea has won 12 times. The other 4 matches resulted in a tie.