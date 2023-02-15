Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea Prediction for the match
DOR
70%
Chance of Winning
CHE
30%
UEFA Champions League
Signal Iduna Park
Borussia Dortmund qualified for the round of 16 by finishing 2nd in group G. The Blues topped group E by defeating AC Milan, Red bull Salzburg and Zagreb. Borussia Dortmund in their last five outings is undefeated. They won their last match against Werder Bremen (2-0) in the Bundesliga on Saturday.
Dortmund is positioned 3rd in the Bundesliga points table. They are one of the favourites to win the tournament. They will be back in action in the Champions League at their home ground. The Westfalenstadion is a hunting ground for the German side.
Dortmund lost only four of their last 21 matches in the Champions League while playing at home. Borussia Dortmund struggles against English teams on their home turf. Dortmund lost eight of their last 10 matches against English teams.
Chelsea is off to a bad start to 2023. Graham Potter's managed to win only three games out of their last 14 games. The Blues won a solitary match in their last eight matches. In each of their last three matches in the Premier League, the blues ended with a tie.
The head-to-head record between Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea reveals that in their 30 encounters, Borussia Dortmund has won 14 times, while Chelsea has won 12 times. The other 4 matches resulted in a tie.
Facts
- Borussia Dortmund. According to the most recent results data, Dortmund has won nie matches and lost one matche in the last 10 games. In their last 10 games, they won 90% of the games.
- Chelsea. According to the recent results of match data, Chelsea has won 2 games in their last 10 games and lost 4 games, while 5 matches ended in a draw. In their last 10 games, they won 20% of the games.
Statistics for Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea
Borussia Dortmund
In the 6 games, Borussia Dortmund has scored 10 goals at an average of 1.67 goals per game, while conceding 5 goals at an average of 0.84 goals per game, according to a study of total goals scored and total goals conceded in Champions League 2022-23 season. In their last 5 games, Dortmund averaged 2.6 goals per contest, In their last 5 games, they conceded 3 goals at an average of 0.6 goals per game. Dortmund made 20 saves at an average of 3.34 saves per match. They won 26 tackles at 4.34 tackles per game.
Chelsea
In the 6 games played in the league, Chelsea has scored 10 goals averaging 1.67 goals per game. They conceded 4 goals at an average of 0.67 goals per game according to a study of total goals scored and goals conceded, in their last 6 games. Chelsea conceded 6 goals. In the Champions League Chelsea made 12 saves at an average of 2 saves per game. They won 25 tackles in total. The Blues are playing at 60% possession in the Champions League.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Borussia Dortmund
We predict that Borussia Dortmund will win this match and will once again dominate opponents Chelsea because they have a history of dominating Chelsea in Champions League encounters. This prediction is based on how well Dortmund played in their last match. The odds favouring Borussia Dortmund to win the match are 2.75, while the odds favouring Chelsea are 2.40.Bet now!