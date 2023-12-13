DOR (Borussia Dortmund) vs PSG (Paris Saint Germain) Match Prediction DOR 26 % Chance of Winning PSG 74 % Bet Now! Paris Saint Germain are all set to travel to Germany to face Borussia Dortmund with their qualification hopes still unclear. Dortmund have already qualified for the round of 16 having reached the 10-point mark. The 2nd spot however is still open to PSG and the other clubs in the group of death that include Newcastle United and AC Milan. The equation is simple for Paris Saint Germain, if they win, they qualify for the next round irrespective of the result in the other game. If Dortmund ends up beating Paris Saint Germain at the Signal Iduna Park then the only way PSG qualify for the next round is if the game between Milan and Newcastle United ends up in a draw. If PSG lose and there is a winner in the game between Milan and Newcastle United then PSG will crash out of the UEFA Champions League. Borussia Dortmund will go into this game stress-free knowing they have qualified for the next round however their form here is a worry. Over the weekend, the Yellow Wall were defeated at home by RB Leipzig. The visitors took the lead through an own goal from Bensebaini. Sule equalised for Dortmund minutes seconds before halftime. Baumgartner put Leipzig back in the lead at the 54th-minute mark. Yussuf Poulsen doubled their lead in the 1st minute of injury time post-90. Fullkrug made things interesting by making it 3-2 minutes later but Leipzig held on to win. Dortmund played more than 75 minutes of the game with 10 men after Mats Hummels was sent off in the 15th minute. Paris Saint Germain on the other hand welcomes Nantes to the Parc Des Princes. The home side made a raft of changes to their team with Barcola and Kang-in Lee starting and the likes of Dembele, Ramos and Kolo Muani all being on the bench. Mbappe should have given them the lead in just 18 seconds but the keeper did well to deny him. PSG dominated most aspects of the game and finally got their lead through Barcola. The French teenager got his first goal for the club by combining well with Vitinha and then curling his strike into the far corner. Nantes shocked the Parc Des Princes and equalised in the 55th minute after some poor defending from PSG on the set piece that allowed Mostafa Mohamed to score. PSG found their winner in the 83rd minute after some sustained pressure. Kolo Muani hopped off the bench to tap in the winner from a close distance to seal their win. In the last game in the Champions League between these two sides, PSG ended up beating Dortmund 2-0 with goals from Mbappe and Hakimi.

Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint Germain Chance of Winning

When it comes to the head-to-head record Paris Saint Germain has leaped over Dortmund due to the last game. PSG ended up beating Dortmund at the Parc Des Princes in the 1st leg which gave them their 2nd win over Dortmund in their history. The German team has won only 1 game with 2 fixtures ending in a dead rubber.

Paris Saint Germain did not make the best start to their Ligue 1 campaign but are slowly and steadily getting into the mix. They have not dropped a single point in their last 5 games looking solid, especially in their attack.

Luis Enrique is constantly shuffling his attack due to the sheer number of options he has. This makes it difficult for any opposition to properly prepare for the game. This tactic makes PSG big favourites and gives them a better chance of winning.

Dortmund on the other hand is now starting to lose ground in the Bundesliga having not won a single game in any of their last three. The Yellow Wall have already qualified for the next round of the UCL and could play in 2nd gear.

To achieve that Dortmund will have to be better in defence. They have conceded 6 goals in their last 3 Bundesliga games. When playing against the attacking might of Paris Saint Germain your defence has to be reliable or else it could be a massacre against the likes of Mbappe and Dembele. We do not believe that Dortmund has enough defence to keep PSG’s attackers out hence we do not give them the edge in this game.

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Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint Germain Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, Paris Saint Germain do go into this game as favourites to win due to their current form. Dortmund have found themselves in a red patch of form where they are finding it difficult to get results.

Dortmund goes into this game having played quite decently at home. They have just lost 2 games at home so far this season in the Bundesliga and have not lost a single home game yet in the Champions League this season. Dortmund on average at home this season scored 1.88 goals.

They average 13.75 shots a game on average. Paris Saint Germain on the other hand in Ligue 1 has not been defeated even once when they played away. In the Champions League, however, they lost both their away games. PSG however are a side built to score goals. The Parisians average 2.29 goals when they have played away this season. They also average 13.14 shots a game on the road.

Based on these numbers we do expect goals in this game. Both teams are defensively suspect a little and with the stakes so high we predict that both teams will score in this game. Our prediction is that both teams will score 3 or more goals in this game. We do expect Paris Saint Germain to have more of the shots in this game as Mbappe and Dembele love to shoot.

Our pick is PSG to have 10 or more shots in this game. We also back Mbappe to have 3 or more shots by himself against Dortmund. PSG tend to do well in terms of winning their 1st halves. PSG have won 80% of their games in the first 45.

Dortmund on the other hand have just won 40% of their first halves. We expect Paris Saint Germain to go into the break on Thursday with the lead. PSG have also scored first in 9 of their last 10 games in comparison to Dortmund who have just scored first in 5 of their 10 games. Based on this we do expect PSG to take the lead.

For Paris Saint Germain we expect none other than Kylian Mbappe to go in as the favourite to score against Dortmund. Mbappe always finds his feet in pressure moments and Thursday is a big game. Mbappe has not set the group stage on fire in terms of goals this season due to him being marked so constantly by defenders.

90% of Mbappe’s touches this season have led to an opposition press showing how important the player is. We believe though that at Dortmund against Meunier he could find lots of space and be freer with the ball which makes him the most dangerous.

For Dortmund, the most dangerous player going into this game has to be Julian Brandt. The German has been Dortmund’s best player this season scoring 4 goals. Brandt has a good eye for goal. Another option for Dortmund is their new top scorer in Fullkrug who has surpassed Brandt’s tally of 4 goals by scoring 5.

Final Prediction:Paris Saint Germain to beat Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund Player List

Goalkeepers: Gregor Kobel, Alexander Meyer, Marcel Lotka

Defenders: Mateu Morey Bauza, Nico Schlotterbeck, Ramy Bensebaini, Mats Hummels, Marius Wolf, Thomas Meunier, Niklas Sule, Julian Ryerson, Antonios Papadopoulos

Midfielders: Salih Ozcan, Giovanni Reyna, Felix Nmecha, Marco Reus, Julian Brandt, Marcel Sabitzer, Emre Can, Ole Pohlmann, Abdoulaye Kamara

Attackers:Sebastien Haller, Niclas Fullkrug, Julien Duranville, Youssoufa Moukoko, Donyell Malen, Karim Adeyemi, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

Borussia Dortmund Playing XI

Player Role Gregor Kobel Goalkeeper Thomas Meunier Defender Mats Hummels Defender Nico Schlotterbeck Defender Ramy Bensebaini Defender Emre Can Midfielder Julian Brandt Midfielder Salih Ozcan Midfielder Karim Adeyemi Attacker Niclas Fullkrug Attacker Jamie Bynoe-Gittens Attacker

Borussia Dortmund Team Form(Last five-game): W, D, D, W, W

Paris Saint Germain Player List

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Arnau Tenas, Keylor Navas, Sergio Rico, Alexandre Letellier

Defenders: Marquinhos, Milan Skriniar, Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes, Achraf Hakimi, Nordi Mukiele

Midfielders: Manuel Ugarte, Danilo Periera, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Carlos Soler, Warren Zaire-Emery, Cher Ndour, Lee Kang-in, Marco Ascensio, Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola

Attackers:Kylian Mbappe, Goncalo Ramos, Randal Kolo-Muani, Hugo Ekitike

Paris Saint Germain Playing XI

Player Role Gianluigi Donnarumma Goalkeeper Achraf Hakimi Defender Danilo Periera Defender Marquinhos Defender Lucas Hernandez Defender Carlos Soler Midfielder Manuel Ugarte Midfielder Vitinha Midfielder Ousmane Dembele Attacker Goncalo Ramos Attacker Kylian Mbappe Attacker

Paris Saint Germain Team Form(Last five games): L, W, W, D, D

Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint Germain Head-To-Head

Matches Played:5

Borussia Dortmund wins:1

Paris Saint Germain wins:2

Matches are drawn:2

Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint Germain Betting Odds

Borussia Dortmund to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.85.

Paris Saint Germain to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.88.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.10.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.