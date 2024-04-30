DOR (Borussia Dortmund) vs PSG (Paris Saint Germain) Match Prediction DOR 45 % Chance of Winning PSG 55 % Bet Now! It is a repeat of the group stage game but this time in the semi-final as Dortmund welcomed Paris Saint Germain once again at the Signal Iduna Park in the Champions League. Dortmund qualified from the group as winners with PSG finishing second. PSG were the only team to beat Dortmund at home in the group stage with both drawing at Signal Iduna Park. Dortmund in the round of 16 knocked out PSV 3-1 on aggregate over 2 legs. PSG beat Real Sociedad 4-1 over 2 legs in their round of 16 game. PSG were drawn against Barcelona in the quarter-finals and the first leg started for them horribly as they went behind 1-0. In the 2nd half, they turned the tie around 2-1 only for them to falter and eventually lose the game 3-2. In the 2nd leg, Barca took an early lead through Raphinha again but they quickly found themselves a man down after Araujo was sent off. PSG turned the tie around with goals from Dembele, Vitinha and a brace from Mbappe. Dortmund in the 1stleg were trailing 2-0 to Atletico Madrid until Haller got an all-important goal in the 81st minute to take a 2-1 deficit back to Germany. The game at Dortmund was a blinder as Dortmund rushed into a 2 goal lead in the 1st half thanks to Brandt and Maatsen. Atleti came right back into it scoring 2 goals to go back into the lead on aggregate. Fullkrug’s strike in the 71st minute got them level on aggregate again and 3 minutes later Sabitzer scored the winner to take them 5-4 on aggregate.

Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint Germain Chance of Winning

When it comes to the head-to-head record Paris Saint Germain has the better of Dortmund in Europe’s elite competition. Their victories however have only come at the Parc Des Princes. Dortmund as a team has been a surprise package this season. No one expected them to overturn a 2-1 defeat at home against a stringent Atletico team in the quarter-finals. Scoring past one of the toughest defences in the world was a great achievement for the Yellow Wall. They will be confident as PSG themselves do not look the best in Europe this season.

Mbappe and co lost to Barcelona at home and were a goal down before Araujo was sent off turning the tie completely. PSG did well to come back into that game but there are still some holes in that team that can be exploited. Mbappe is, however, a game changer and comes alive on the biggest of stages. Based on this one phenomenon we believe that PSG have a slightly better chance of winning the game in Germany.

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Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint Germain Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, Paris Saint Germain do go into this game as slight favourites to win due to their previous record against Dortmund and their considerably better form. Dortmund on the flipside come into this game on the back of a defeat in the Bundesliga.

The Yellow Wall has been really good in the Champions League when it comes to playing at the Signal Iduna Park. They have lost a total of just 4 games at home so far this season in the Bundesliga and still have not lost at home yet in the Champions League this season. Dortmund on average at home this season scored 1.88 goals from an expected goals ratio of 1.82. They are quite attacking at home with their shots on goal amounting to 13.6.

In Ligue 1, still after 15 away games, no team has managed to beat PSG at home this season. In the domestic league, they have lost just 1 game. In the Champions League, however, they already have lost 2 times when playing away. They drew to Dortmund in the group stage 1-1 at the Signal Iduna Park. Luis Enrique’s team averaged 2.33 goals on the road from an expected goal ratio of 1.78. PSG’s shot tally away from home is slightly less as they average 11.53 shots per game.

Based on these numbers and past fixtures taken into account, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We do believe this game will have goals. Both teams are known for their free-flowing attacking play rather than their defensive acumen. The last game between these two was a low-scoring affair with a 1-1 draw. Our prediction here is for both teams to score a combined tally of over 3.5 goals. We do expect both PSG and Dortmund to score in this game. We do not see any teams keeping a clean sheet here. Dortmund have failed to score in just 13% of their games at home this season with PSG surprisingly also having the same number on their travels. Dortmund have kept a clean sheet in 27% of their games in comparison to PSG who have a 47% average. In the UCL however, they have conceded in every away game they have played this season.

Dortmund on the other hand have just won 50% of their first halves with Paris Saint Germain winning 40%. PSG however have won 70% of their second halves in comparison to Dortmund’s 40%. Both teams drew 30% of their first halves. Our prediction in this game is for the first half to end in a draw and for the Parisians to lead in the second. In the Champions League this season, PSG have a 70% ratio of taking the lead first in games. Dortmund, on the other hand, are not far behind with a 60% ratio. We back Dortmund to score first in this game. The Yellow Wall scored first in the group stage game as well.

For Paris Saint Germain the player to score in this game has to be Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman has had another stellar Champions League season with the French Champions. He has scored 8 goals this season with his best, which was also 8 goals in the 20/21 campaign where they reached the final. A goal at Iduna Park will make it his best European scoring season. He is also just 2 goals away from reaching 50 Champions League goals which will make him only the 9th player to achieve that feat.

Dortmund as a team does not have dedicated scorers in this team. The whole attack chips in with goals. We however in this game will go with a left-field pick and select Marcel Sabitzer to score here. He has already assisted 5 goals this season including a match-winning goal against Atletico Madrid in the Quarters. Sabitzer is playing as an advanced midfielder and his late runs in the box could cause the PSG defence some massive problems.

Final Prediction:Paris Saint Germain to beat Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund Player List

Goalkeepers: Gregor Kobel, Alexander Meyer, Marcel Lotka

Defenders: Mateu Morey Bauza, Nico Schlotterbeck, Ramy Bensebaini, Mats Hummels, Marius Wolf, Thomas Meunier, Niklas Sule, Julian Ryerson, Antonios Papadopoulos

Midfielders: Salih Ozcan, Jadon Sancho, Felix Nmecha, Marco Reus, Julian Brandt, Marcel Sabitzer, Emre Can, Ole Pohlmann, Abdoulaye Kamara

Attackers:Sebastien Haller, Niclas Fullkrug, Julien Duranville, Youssoufa Moukoko, Donyell Malen, Karim Adeyemi, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

Borussia Dortmund Playing XI

Player Role Gregor Kobel Goalkeeper Thomas Meunier Defender Mats Hummels Defender Nico Schlotterbeck Defender Ramy Bensebaini Defender Emre Can Midfielder Julian Brandt Midfielder Marcel Sabitzer Midfielder Karim Adeyemi Attacker Niclas Fullkrug Attacker Jadon Sancho Attacker

Borussia Dortmund Team Form(Last five-game): L, D, W, W, L

Paris Saint Germain Player List

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Arnau Tenas, Keylor Navas, Sergio Rico, Alexandre Letellier

Defenders: Marquinhos, Milan Skriniar, Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes, Achraf Hakimi, Nordi Mukiele

Midfielders: Manuel Ugarte, Danilo Periera, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Carlos Soler, Warren Zaire-Emery, Cher Ndour, Lee Kang-in, Marco Ascensio, Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola

Attackers:Kylian Mbappe, Goncalo Ramos, Randal Kolo-Muani, Hugo Ekitike

Paris Saint Germain Playing XI

Player Role Gianluigi Donnarumma Goalkeeper Achraf Hakimi Defender Danilo Periera Defender Marquinhos Defender Lucas Hernandez Defender Carlos Soler Midfielder Manuel Ugarte Midfielder Vitinha Midfielder Ousmane Dembele Attacker Goncalo Ramos Attacker Kylian Mbappe Attacker

Paris Saint Germain Team Form(Last five-game): D, W, W, W, L

Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint Germain Head-To-Head

Matches Played:6

Borussia Dortmund wins:1

Paris Saint Germain wins:3

Matches are drawn:2

Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint Germain Betting Odds

Borussia Dortmund to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.75.

Paris Saint Germain to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.50.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.65.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.