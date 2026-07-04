DOR (Borussia Dortmund) vs RMD (Real Madrid) Match Prediction

Borussia Dortmund will face Real Madrid in the Champions League finals on Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London. Both teams have had to overcome some massive hurdles to get to this stage. Real Madrid, going into the Champions League every year, is one of the favourites to win. This year, however, they were placed on the tougher side of the draw. In the quarters, they had to overcome the holders at Manchester City. They then went on to face Bayern Munich in the semifinals. After the first leg ended 2-2 at the Allianz Arena, they went into the second leg trailing 3-2 on aggregate after Davies put Bayern in the lead. However, two quickfire goals in the end from substitute Joselu turned the tie around in dramatic fashion to send Real Madrid into another Champions League final. Bet on Parimatch!

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, silenced all the doubters to make their third Champions League final after getting past some really tough opponents. Dortmund, on the other side of the draw, were deemed to be punching bags. After losing the first leg in the quarterfinals to Atletico Madrid in Spain, Dortmund turned the game around at their home stadium, winning 5-4 on aggregate. In the semi-finals, PSG were heavy favourites to get the job done against them as well. However, the Yellow Wall kept Mbappe and Co. quiet by not even allowing them to score in both games. Dortmund won 1-0, both home and away, to pave their way against all odds into the final.

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid: Chance of Winning

When it comes to the head-to-head record, Real Madrid has a slightly better record than Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League. In the last 10 games played between these two teams, Real Madrid have been crowned winners four times; three games ended in dead rubber, with Borussia Dortmund winning three times.

We expect Real Madrid in this game to have less of the ball, as they are a team under Ancelotti that loves to stay compact and hit on transition. Madrid has the incision in their midfield thanks to Toni Kroos. Dortmund will have to be ready for the transition. The Yellow Wall did very well against PSG in both ties to keep the likes of Mbappe and Dembele out of the game. Dortmund will once again need to look to Mats Hummels to marshal their defence. The German team will also need to be clinical when the time comes.

However, Real Madrid has a far better chance of winning due to the sheer quality of their squad. Their ability to shine in finals is enough to back them come Sunday.

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Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, Real Madrid does go into this game as massive favourites to win against Dortmund due to their having the utmost knowledge when it comes to playing in Champions League finals. Real Madrid’s record in the Champions League finals is brilliant.

The Yellow Wall this season has been fantastic when it comes to playing in the Champions League. They have lost just two games in all this season in Europe, with both of those defeats coming away from home. Considering their overall record this season in the Bundesliga, the Yellow Wall have scored 2.00 goals from an expected goals ratio of 1.66. Borussia Dortmund are a team that likes to attack, and hence, whenever they play, goals are a guarantee.

In La Liga, Real Madrid have been dominant. In the Champions League, however, they have a much better record, as they have not lost a single game this season. Carlo Ancelotti’s team averaged 2.29 goals overall in Spain this season, up from an expected goal ratio of 1.98.

Based on these numbers and past fixtures taken into account, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect this final to be a high-scoring affair. Madrid is the more defensive side of the two, but their attack is world-class. The last game between these two in 2017 saw five goals in total, with Real Madrid winning 3-2 on the day. Our prediction here is for both teams to score a combined tally of over 3.5 goals. We do expect both Real Madrid and Dortmund to score in this game. We do not expect any team to keep a clean sheet at Wembley. Dortmund have failed to score in just 12% of their overall games this season, with Real Madrid failing to find the back of the net in just 5% of their total games. Dortmund come into this on the back of two successive clean sheets against PSG; however, Real Madrid have scored in every game in the Champions League this season.

For Real Madrid, we continue to back Vinicius Jr. to score in this game on Sunday. The Brazilian, in terms of his output, has been brilliant in the last two seasons of the Champions League. Vinicius this season has scored five goals and assisted four. Last season, he had seven goals and five assists. Vinicius could join Luis Figo as the only two players to have registered five or more goals and assists in two consecutive seasons. We back Vinicius to score on Sunday, as the Brazilian always comes alive on the big stage.

Dortmund this season has not depended on a particular goal scorer to get them the goals this season. They have individuals on their team who have contributed equally. The numbers are quite close. We, however, will back Niclas Fullkrug to score in this game, as he has had an exceptional season. The German striker is their top scorer in Europe, scoring three goals in the Champions League. In the league, he finished only a goal behind Donyell Malen, who scored 13 goals. Fullkrug ended the Bundesliga campaign with 12 goals.

Final Prediction:Real Madrid to beat Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund Player List

Goalkeepers: Gregor Kobel, Alexander Meyer, Marcel Lotka

Defenders: Mateu Morey Bauza, Nico Schlotterbeck, Ramy Bensebaini, Mats Hummels, Marius Wolf, Thomas Meunier, Niklas Sule, Julian Ryerson, Antonios Papadopoulos

Midfielders: Salih Ozcan, Jadon Sancho, Felix Nmecha, Marco Reus, Julian Brandt, Marcel Sabitzer, Emre Can, Ole Pohlmann, Abdoulaye Kamara

Attackers:Sebastien Haller, Niclas Fullkrug, Julien Duranville, Youssoufa Moukoko, Donyell Malen, Karim Adeyemi, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

Borussia Dortmund Playing XI

Player Role Gregor Kobel Goalkeeper Thomas Meunier Defender Mats Hummels Defender Nico Schlotterbeck Defender Ramy Bensebaini Defender Emre Can Midfielder Julian Brandt Midfielder Marcel Sabitzer Midfielder Karim Adeyemi Attacker Niclas Fullkrug Attacker Jadon Sancho Attacker

Borussia Dortmund Team Form(Last five-game): D, L, W, L, W

Real Madrid Player List

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Kepa Arrizabalaga

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Nacho, Lucas Vasquez, Fran Garcia, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Dani Ceballos, Arda Guler

Attackers:Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim Diaz

Real Madrid Playing XI

Player Role Andriy Lunin Goalkeeper Dani Carvajal Defender Nacho Defender Antonio Rudiger Defender Ferland Mendy Defender Federico Valverde Midfielder Toni Kroos Midfielder Eduardo Camavinga Midfielder Jude Bellingham Midfielder Rodrygo Attacker Vinicius Jr. Attacker

Real Madrid Team Form(UCL Last five games): D, D, W, W, W

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid Head-To-Head

Matches Played:14

Borussia Dortmund wins:3

Real Madrid wins:6

Matches are drawn:5

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid Betting Odds

Borussia Dortmund to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.55.

Real Madrid to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.64.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.14.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.