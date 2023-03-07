8th March 2023, at 1.30 am IST is the set scheduled clash between two of the great teams in Europe, Chelsea FC and Dortmund. It will be an electrifying match between these two since it will be the second and the final leg of the UEFA Champions League’s Round of 16. The match will be played at Stamford Bridge which is the home stadium of the English Side. Both teams did relatively well in their respective Groups in the early stages of the Champions League. Chelsea were table toppers in Group E and Dortmund was 2nd in Group G.

In the Champions League group stage fixtures, Chelsea won out of possible 6 games, Lost and drew one with 13 points on the board to secure the top spot in Group E. However things are not going great for Chelsea FC in the English Premier League. In the English Premier League, they are at the 10th spot in the table, with only 8 wins out of 24 matches played. They lost 9 times and drew 7 times which is not a record expected by a great team like Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Dortmund has been quite exquisite this time, both in the UCL and the Bundesliga. They were second in Group G with some top contenders like Manchester City, Sevilla and Copenhagen. In the 6 decided group stage fixtures, they won 2 drew 3 and lost one. In the German league- The Bundesliga Dortmund are running riots. They are at the second spot in the table with Bayern Munich at the top with the advantage of Goal Difference only. They are in great form which is evident by their 5 wins in the last 5 matches. They cruised past Chelsea in leg 1 of the UCL Round of 16.

The head-to-head between the two of the best teams in England and German respectively will be a feast for the eyes of football fans. Dortmund and Chelsea met for the first time in a competitive match during the first leg of their 2022–23 Champions League round of 16 matchups.

BVB scored first to take a 1-0 advantage over Stamford Bridge. Karim Adeyemi's goal on the counterattack ended the match after the Blues had missed many good opportunities earlier in the game.