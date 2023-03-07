Chelsea vs Dortmund UEFA Champions League Prediction for the match
CHE
30%
Chance of Winning
DOR
70%
UEFA Champions League
Stamford Bridge
In the Champions League group stage fixtures, Chelsea won out of possible 6 games, Lost and drew one with 13 points on the board to secure the top spot in Group E. However things are not going great for Chelsea FC in the English Premier League. In the English Premier League, they are at the 10th spot in the table, with only 8 wins out of 24 matches played. They lost 9 times and drew 7 times which is not a record expected by a great team like Chelsea.
Meanwhile, Dortmund has been quite exquisite this time, both in the UCL and the Bundesliga. They were second in Group G with some top contenders like Manchester City, Sevilla and Copenhagen. In the 6 decided group stage fixtures, they won 2 drew 3 and lost one. In the German league- The Bundesliga Dortmund are running riots. They are at the second spot in the table with Bayern Munich at the top with the advantage of Goal Difference only. They are in great form which is evident by their 5 wins in the last 5 matches. They cruised past Chelsea in leg 1 of the UCL Round of 16.
The head-to-head between the two of the best teams in England and German respectively will be a feast for the eyes of football fans. Dortmund and Chelsea met for the first time in a competitive match during the first leg of their 2022–23 Champions League round of 16 matchups.
BVB scored first to take a 1-0 advantage over Stamford Bridge. Karim Adeyemi's goal on the counterattack ended the match after the Blues had missed many good opportunities earlier in the game.
Facts
- Chelsea. In the 24 matches, Chelsea have played in this 2022-23 season of the Premier League, they have scored a total of 23 goals in those 24 matches with an average of 0.95 goals scored per match. They have conceded a total of 25 goals in those 24 matches which is not a decent record. Their goals conceded average is 1.04 per match. Their Goal Difference in the league is at a negative 2. In the UEFA Champions League they have done somewhat well, In the 6 group stage matches they won 4 drew 1 and lost 1. They scored 10 and conceded 4. Their scoring average is 1.66 and their conceding average is 0.66. They conceded one goal from the young star of Dortmund, Karim Adeyemi in a counterattack.
- Dortmund. In the 22 matches, Borussia Dortmund has played in this 2022-23 season of the Bundesliga, they have scored a total of 45 goals in those 22 matches with an average of 2.02 goals scored per match. They have conceded just 27 goals in 22 matches which is also a decent record. Their goals conceded average is 1.22 per match. They have a positive Goal Difference of 18 goals in the league. In the UEFA Champions League, they score 10 in 6 matches which brings their average to 1.66, and their conceding average is 0.83. They have quality players like Jude Bellingham, Youssoufa Moukouko, and Karim Adeyemi.
Chelsea vs Dortmund Chance of Winning
Dortmund has been in great form in 2023, they have won every single of the last five games played. In the Champions League, Sébastien Haller performs superbly. The 28-year-old has 11 goals in his eight career games in the Champions League, all of which came last season. He missed the beginning of the season while battling testicular cancer. Of the top 50 Champions League scorers of all time, his average of 1.38 goals per game is the highest.
Borussia Dortmund has also dominated at home so far this season. BVB has seven victories and three draws in their past ten games played at the Westfalenstadion in all competitions. Throughout that period, they have outscored their opponents 25-7. This season's Champions League matches between Copenhagen, Sevilla, and Manchester City all ended in losses at the Westfalenstadion.
Chelsea Vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League Predictions and Betting Tips 2023
We predict Borussia Dortmund to win this match against Chelsea on Sunday. The scoreline is predicted to be very tight 1-0 in favour of Borussia Dortmund. Borussia Dortmund is predicted to win this match by a margin of 1 goal.
Final Prediction– Dortmund to win this fixture against Chelsea
Chelsea Vs Borussia Dortmund Match Toss Prediction
We predict Dortmund to win the toss in the UEFA Champions League fixture against Chelsea on Sunday 8th March 2023.
Chelsea Player List
Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marcus Bettinelli, Edouard Mendy, Gabriel Slonina, Benoit Badiashille, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Kalidou Koulibally, Cesar Azpilicueta, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Enzo Fernandez, Ngolo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus Cheek, Mason Mount, Denis Zakaria, Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka, Pierre Emrick Aubameyang, Christian Pulisic, Joao Felix, Mikhaiylo Murdryk, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, Hakim Ziyech, David Fofana, Kai havertz, Noni Madueke
Chelsea Predicted Starting 11
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Kepa Arrizabalaga
|
Goalkeeper
|
Thiago Silva
|
Defender
|
Kalidou Koulibally
|
Defender
|
Ben Chillwell
|
Defender
|
Marc Cucurella
|
Defender
|
Reece James
|
Midfielder
|
Mateo Kovacic
|
Midfielder
|
Ruben Loftus Cheek
|
Midfielder
|
Kai Havertz
|
Forward
|
Joao Felix
|
Forward
|
Mikhaylo Murdryk
|
Forward
Chelsea last 5 matches Premier League- L, L, D, D, D
Chelsea last 5 matches Champions League- L, W, W, W, W
Dortmund Player List
Gregor Kobel, Silas Ostrzinski, Alexander Meyer, Marcel Lotka, Luca Unbehaun, Mateu Morey, Nicholas Schlotterbeck, Raphael Guerriero, Nico Schulz, Mats Hummels, Thomas Muenir, Niklas Sule, Julian Ryreson, Tom Rothe, Soumaila Coulibaly, Salih Ozcan, Giovanni Reyna, Mahmoud Dahoud, Marco Reus, Marius Wolf, Julian Brandt, Jude Bellingham, Emre Can, Felix Passalack, Abdouye Kamara, Goktan Gurpuz, Jamie Bynoe Guettens, Antonios Pappadopolous, Sebastian Haller, Julien Duranville, Yousouffa Moukouko, Anthony Modeste, Donyell Malen, Karim Adeyemi, Marco Pasalic, Justin Njinmah
Dortmund Predicted Starting 11
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Gregor Kobel
|
Goalkeeper
|
Nikola Sule
|
Defender
|
Nikolas Schlotterbeck
|
Defender
|
Raphael Guerriero
|
Defender
|
Marius Wolf
|
Defender
|
Emre Can
|
Midfielder
|
Julian Brandt
|
Midfielder
|
Salih Ozcan
|
Midfielder
|
Jude Bellingham
|
Midfielder
|
Karim Adeyemi
|
Forward
|
Sebastian Haller
|
Forward
Dortmund last 5 matches Bundesliga- W, W, W, W, W
Dortmund last 5 matches Champions League- W, D, D, D, W
Dortmund Vs Chelsea Head-to-Head
Matches Played –01
Dortmund Won –01
Chelsea Won – 00
Draw – 00
Dortmund Vs Chelsea Betting Odds
The odds in favour of Chelsea winning the match are 2.37 whereas the odds in favour of Dortmund winning the game are 1.63 and the odds of the match ending in a draw are 3.80. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous games, players' records, pitch, and other factors.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Dortmund
Dortmund is predicted to win this match against Chelse on Sunday, 8th March when these two teams clash against each other at the Stamford Bridge Stadium. Chelsea is in a decline after the takeover by Todd Bohely. Even the new manager Graham Potter could not help to bring back the lost rhythm. Meanwhile, Dortmund is creating a ruckus in the league as well. Borussia Dortmund currently has the superior defence. They have 49 blocks and a total of 1163 interceptions as a team. Nico Schlotterbeck and Raphael Guerreiro are Borussia Dortmund's top two defenders.Thiago Silva and Kalidou Koulibaly are the top two defenders for Chelsea. According to performance and statistical data, Borussia Dortmund presently possesses a top-quality defence. We examine the number of goals, shots on goal, and an intriguing statistic called expected goal value to identify the top attackers for each side (Xg value – measure the probability of a chance to turn into a goal.)Chelsea has taken 91 shots on goal and has scored 23 goals so far this season. Borussia Dortmund had 133 shots on goal and 45 goals. Kai Havertz and Joao Felix are the top two scorers for Chelsea, both with five goals. Their respective 90-minute expected goal values are 6.37 and 3.19. Julian Brandt and Youssoufa Moukoko are the top two scorers for Borussia Dortmund, both with eight goals. Their 90-minute anticipated goal values are 3.31 and 5.51. Hence they also have better-attacking power.
Final Prediction- Dortmund to win this very important and high voltage match against ChelseaBet Now!