Club Brugge is ready to welcome Benfica this Thursday, February 16th, 2023 (1.30 AM IST) at Jan Breydelstadion, the home stadium for Club Brugge, which is in the city of Brugge, Belgium.

Club Brugge finished second in Group B of the Uefa Champions League group stage, falling just a point behind FC Porto. In a group of tough competition with teams including Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, and Porto, Brugge managed to qualify for the Round of 16 with 11 points in their bag following 3 victories, 2 draws, and a single defeat. The main highlight of Group B remained Club Brugge defeating FC Porto 4-0 at Porto’s home and falling prey to the same therapy at the Jay Breydelstadion a few weeks later in the return game. Led by Scott Parker, Club Brugge’s recent form has been slightly weak, having won only a single game from their last 10 encounters in all competitions.

Benfica, on the other hand, stood top in Group H, leaving Paris Saint-Germain behind, not by points, not by goal difference, but it came down to the number of away goals scored. Before the final game of the group against Maccabi Haifa, Benfica was required to score 6 goals away from home and win the game by a minimum deficit of 5. Little did they know, those 90 minutes were enough for them to sneak a 6-1 victory over Maccabi. In a group that also included Juventus, Benfica did what no one had even thought of.

Led by the German international boss, Roger Schidmt, Benfica has been in exceptional form this season, heading the Portuguese league with a five-point margin over FC Porto. In their last 20 games from all competitions, Benfica has lost only 2 of them, winning 15 and drawing 3 times.

With both sides meeting for the very first time in the Uefa Champions League, there are no past head-to-head records. Brugge’s biggest win in the Champions League was 4-0 away from home against FC Porto. While SL Benfica's biggest win was 1-6 away from home against Maccabi Haifa.