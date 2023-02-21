Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli Match Prediction
EIN
30%
Chance of Winning
NAP
70%
UEFA Champions League
Deutsche Bank Park
Eintracht Frankfurt in their last outing in the Champions League lost to Tottenham Hotspur (3-2). The German side in their last five outings in the Bundesliga won three matches, lost one and tied one match. Frankfurt is positioned 6th in the Bundesliga winning 11, losing 5 and tieing 5 matches. Their record in the Champions League Has been relatively good.
Frankfurt struggled to score goals in the group stage of the Champions League ending 2nd in the group. Their only loss in the group stage came against the English side Tottenham Hotspur. Eintracht Frankfurt is ranked 22nd in goal scoring (7 goals) and 15th in goals conceded (8 goals). Eintracht Frankfurt likes to play defensive and doesn't attack with a possession rate of 44. 8% and ranked 25th in the Champions League. They are 25th in shots per game. Frankfurt's fortunes have increased as their strikers failed to nail down goals and missed chances in their recent outings. A tough match lies ahead in the form of Italian top side Napoli.
Napoli is coming off a (2-0) win against Sassuolo in Bundesliga. Napoli is undefeated in their last six games. They are positioned 1st in Group A winning 5 matches, and losing one match out of the 6 matches they played in the Champions League. Napoli is looking unstoppable at this point in the Champions League. They lost their only game in the group stage to English side Liverpool (2-0). Napoli failed to score a single goal in the entire game. They scored 20 goals in 6 games of the Champions League and top the charts of most goals in the league in the 2022/23 season.
Both teams will be eager to start the Champions League knockout round campaign on a positive note, and fans can expect an exciting and intense match. Eintracht Frankfurt will be hoping to use its home advantage to take the lead early on, while Napoli will be looking to keep the pressure on and capitalise on any mistakes made by the German team.
Here is our analysis and prediction for the forthcoming match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Napoli in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23.
Facts
- Eintracht Frankfurt. According to the most recent results, Eintracht Frankfurt has won six matches, lost one match and tied three matches in their last 10 games. In their last 10 games, they won 60% of the games. In the 6 games played in the Champions League, Eintracht Frankfurt has scored 7 goals at an average of 1.16 goals per game, while conceding 8 goals at an average of 1.33 goals per game, according to a study of total goals scored and goals conceded. In their last 5 games, they conceded 8 goals at an average of 1.33 goals per match and have a goal difference of -1. Eintracht Frankfurt scored one goal less than the goals they conceded in the tournament.
- Napoli. According to the most recent results data, Napoli has won eight games and lost two games in their last 10 games. In their last 10 games, they won 80% of the games. In the 6 games played in the Champions League, Napoli has scored 20 goals averaging 3.33 goals per game. They conceded 6 goals at an average of 1.00 goals per game according to a study of total goals scored and goals conceded, in their last 6 games. Napoli scored 11 goals in their last five games. Napoli has scored 14 goals more than the total goals they conceded with a goal difference of 14. They are one of the best offensive teams in the Champions League.
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli Champions League Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Napoli is the favourite to win the game against Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday 22nd February at Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany. Napoli is a strong offensive side and they rely on their strikers to win the games. Frankfurt struggles on the offensive end and relies on their defence to make it work. Napoli's defensive unit is much stronger than the Eintracht Frankfurt unit. Eintracht Frankfurt is positioned at 2nd in Group D with 10 points at the end of group stages. They managed to win 3 games, lost two and tied one game. Napoli ended the group stage with 15 points. They will face Eintracht Frankfurt in round one of the group 16 stage. We back to Napoli to dominate Eintracht Frankfurt and win the game. We predict the scoreline to be Napoli (3-2) Eintracht Frankfurt.
Final Prediction:Napoli to win the fixture against Eintracht Frankfurt.
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli Match Toss Prediction
We back Eintracht Frankfurt to win the toss against Napoli.
Eintracht Frankfurt Player List
Simon Simoni, M.Bignetti, Diant Ramaj, Jens Grahl, Kevin Trapp(Goalkeepers); Makoto Hasebe, Evan N' Dicka, Aurelio Buta, Hrvoje Smolcic, Christopher Lenz, Jan Alex Wilson Schroder, Lucas Tuta, Philipp Max, Almamy Toure, Fynn Otto ( Defenders); Mario Gotze, Timothy Chandler, Paxten Aaronson, Djibril Sow, Daichi Kamada, Sebastian Rode, Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe, JesperLindstromm, Marcel Wenig, Mehdi Loune, Kristijan Jakic ( Mid Fielders); Lucas Alario, Rafaell Santos Borre, Faride Alidou, Ansgar Knauff, Randal Kolo Mauni(Forwards).
Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted Playing XI:
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Kevin Trapp
|
Goalkeeper
|
Randal Kolo Mauni
|
Forward
|
JesperLindstromm
|
Forward
|
Mario Gotze
|
Forward
|
Philipp Max
|
Midfielder
|
Daichi Kamada
|
Midfielder
|
Djibril Sow
|
Midfielder
|
Lucas Tuta
|
Defender
|
Aurelio Buta
|
Defender
|
Evan N' Dicka
|
Defender
|
Hrvoje Smolcic
|
Defender
Eintracht Frankfurt Team Form (Last five games):W, L, W, W, D
Napoli Player List
Pierluigi Gollini, Hubert Idasaik, Salvatore Sirigu, Alex Meret, David Marfella(Goalkeepers); Bartosz Bereszynski, Alessandro Zanoli, Juan Jesus, Amir Rrahmani, Davide Costanzo, Mathias Olivera, Leo Ostigard, Min- Jae Kim, Giovanni di Lorenzo, Mario Rui(Defenders); Tanguy Ndombele, Piotr Zelinski, Stanislav Lobotka, Andre Zambo Anguisaa, Gianluca Gaetano, Karim Zedadka, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Diego Demme, Eljif Elmas (Midfielders); Giacomo Raspadori, Giovanni Simeone, Hirving Lozano, Alessio Zerbin, Adam Ounas, Matteo Politano, Victor Osimhen (Forward).
Napoli Predicted Playing XI:
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Alex Meret
|
Goalkeeper
|
Hirving Lozano
|
Forward
|
Victor Osimhen
|
Forward
|
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
|
Forward
|
Piotr Zielinski
|
Midfielder
|
Andre Zambo Anguissa
|
Midfielder
|
Stanislav Lobokta
|
Midfielder
|
Mario Rui
|
Defender
|
Giovanni di Lorenzo
|
Defender
|
Min - Jae Kim
|
Defender
|
Amir Rrhamani
|
Defender
Napoli Team Form ( Last Five Games)- W, W, W, W, W
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli Head to Head
- Matches Played:2
- Eintracht Frankfurt Won -2 Matches
- Napoli Won:Zero Matches
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli Betting Odds
The odds in favour of Eintracht Frankfurt winning the match at 3.22 whereas in favour of Napoli are 2.34. The odds of the match ending in a draw are 3.54. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players' records, pitch, and other factors.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Napoli
We predict that Napoli will win this match and will once again dominate opponents Eintracht Frankfurt because they have a history of dominating Eintracht Frankfurt in Champions League encounters. This prediction is based on how well they played in their last match. The odds favouring Eintracht Frankfurt to win the match are 3.22, while the odds favouring Napoli are 2.34.