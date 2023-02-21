Eintracht Frankfurt locks horns against Napoli in Champions League round 1 on Wednesday 22nd February at 1:30 AM IST at Deutsche Bank Park. Frankfurt is coming off a (2-0) win against Werder Bremen. Frankfurt won 3 matches, lost 1 and tied 2 matches in UEFA Champions League. Napoli is coming off a (2-0) win against Sassuolo in their last outing. Napoli played 6 matches in the group stage of the Champions League winning 5 matches and tieing one.

Eintracht Frankfurt in their last outing in the Champions League lost to Tottenham Hotspur (3-2). The German side in their last five outings in the Bundesliga won three matches, lost one and tied one match. Frankfurt is positioned 6th in the Bundesliga winning 11, losing 5 and tieing 5 matches. Their record in the Champions League Has been relatively good.

Frankfurt struggled to score goals in the group stage of the Champions League ending 2nd in the group. Their only loss in the group stage came against the English side Tottenham Hotspur. Eintracht Frankfurt is ranked 22nd in goal scoring (7 goals) and 15th in goals conceded (8 goals). Eintracht Frankfurt likes to play defensive and doesn't attack with a possession rate of 44. 8% and ranked 25th in the Champions League. They are 25th in shots per game. Frankfurt's fortunes have increased as their strikers failed to nail down goals and missed chances in their recent outings. A tough match lies ahead in the form of Italian top side Napoli.

Napoli is coming off a (2-0) win against Sassuolo in Bundesliga. Napoli is undefeated in their last six games. They are positioned 1st in Group A winning 5 matches, and losing one match out of the 6 matches they played in the Champions League. Napoli is looking unstoppable at this point in the Champions League. They lost their only game in the group stage to English side Liverpool (2-0). Napoli failed to score a single goal in the entire game. They scored 20 goals in 6 games of the Champions League and top the charts of most goals in the league in the 2022/23 season.

Both teams will be eager to start the Champions League knockout round campaign on a positive note, and fans can expect an exciting and intense match. Eintracht Frankfurt will be hoping to use its home advantage to take the lead early on, while Napoli will be looking to keep the pressure on and capitalise on any mistakes made by the German team.

Here is our analysis and prediction for the forthcoming match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Napoli in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23.