GALS (Galatasaray) vs MUFC (Manchester United) Match Prediction GALS 55 % Chance of Winning MUFC 45 % Bet Now! Manchester United are all set to travel to Istanbul to face Galatasaray at the RAMS Park in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. Both teams go into this game having to win this game for their qualification hopes. Galatasaray could afford a draw but it would further complicate their chances of having to rely on other teams in the final game week. The group also consists of Bayern who are clear leaders and FC Copenhagen who also have 4 points, the same as Galatasaray. Manchester United have 3 points from their 4 games as of now. Wins against Galatasaray and Bayern in the final game week could get Manchester United their qualification for the round of 16. Manchester United in the last Champions League game visited FC Copenhagen. It started on the perfect note for Manchester United and Co. as Rasmus Hojlund scored 3 minutes into the game with a tap-in from McTominay’s cross. United were all over FC Copenhagen in the opening 25 minutes and that bore more fruit as Ramus Hojlund scored once again to make it 2-0. From there on it all went downward for Manchester United as Rashford was sent off for a high studs-up tackle landing on a Copenhagen player’s ankle. 4 minutes after the red card, FC Copenhagen equalised through Elyounoussi. It went from bad to worse as in the 9th minute of added time in the 1st half, the home side did get their equaliser through Diogo Goncalves's penalty after Harry Maguire handled the ball. Post-half-time, United got a penalty of their own as Lerager handled the ball. Bruno Fernandes converted to put 10 men United in the lead once again. Copenhagen came into the game once again through Lerager in the 83rd minute. They went on to score the winner and punish United in the 87th minute. Roony Bardghji scored a wonderful left-foot volley to win the game for the Danish side. Galatasaray in their last game squared off against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena. The Turkish side stayed in the game for most of the game and were on the verge of getting a good draw but it was Harry Kane who punished Galatasaray by scoring a brace in 6 minutes for the Bavarians. Harry Kane netted in the 80th minute and the 86th minute to give Bayern a quickfire lead. Cedric Bakumbu did pull one back in the third minute of added time but Bayern managed to hold out for the win and claim all three points.

Galatasaray vs Manchester United Chance of Winning

Manchester United and Galatasaray have had many memorable encounters in the past in the UEFA Champions League. These two teams faced off against each other for the first time in 1993 at Old Trafford where the game ended in an entertaining 3-3 draw.

In the last 3 meetings between these two sides, Manchester United have won just 1 time, and no games have ended in a draw with Galatasaray winning 2 times.

The Turkish side has had a brilliant record at home against Manchester United. The Red Devils have failed to win a single game at the RAMS Stadium in any of their 3 visits since 1993. Manchester United have drawn 2 and lost on one occasion in Turkey.

United as a team do not tend to do well in Turkey. This season they have been very shaky and that was evident in the first half against Everton where they should have been blown away if their attack was slightly better.

Galatasaray will not miss many. The Turkish have a brilliant front 3 of Mertens, Zaha and Icardi that already caused them problems at Old Trafford. United without Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane look very shaky at the back and that could spell trouble for them.

Galatasaray go into this game with a higher chance of winning simply because of their form. They have lost just three games in all competitions this season and are very tough to beat, especially at home. United will need a very good performance to beat Galatasaray at home.

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Galatasaray vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips

As per the bookmakers, the odds between Galatasaray and Manchester United when they play in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday are very close. Both Manchester United and Galatasaray go into this game on the back of convincing wins against Everton and Alanyaspor in the leagues respectively.

Both these teams go into this game with a very good record in terms of form. Both Manchester United and Galatasaray have lost just one of their last 5 league games.

Galatasaray have been in fantastic form when they play at home in Turkey in the League. The Turkish Club have won 6 out of 6 games at home this season with a 100% record. In the Champions League, Galatasaray have only been beaten by Bayern Munich at home this season.

Manchester United on the other hand also have had a brilliant record away from home recently in the Premier League. They have won 4 consecutive wins away from Old Trafford. They have however lost their 2 away games in the Champions League this season.

Galatasaray in terms of goals is doing very well at home. The Turkish giants average 2.67 goals on average when they play at home this season. Manchester United on the flipside averages 1.33 goals in the league away from home. In the Champions League, however, they have scored 6 goals in their 2 games away from home at Munich and Copenhagen.

Based on these numbers we expect goals in this game. We expect both United and Galatasaray to score in this game. We do not believe that there will be any clean sheet in this game as we predict that both teams will score. We predict that both teams will score more than 3.5 goals combined.

We believe that Manchester United could have a frustrating night in Turkey and could lose their heads. 3 or more yellow cards for Manchester United is a good punt to take that could gain returns.

In terms of scoring for Manchester United, Rasmus Hojlund if fit will go into this game as a favourite to score. Hojlund has been fantastic for Manchester United in the Champions League scoring 5 goals in 4 games.

The Danish striker is however a big injury doubt so we recommend you check the lineup 1 hour before kick-off. If Hojlund is not fit then backing Martial could be a big shout. The Frenchman got back to scoring ways in their win at Everton.

For Galatasaray, backing Mauro Icardi to score against Manchester United is our call. The Argentinian striker has been on fire this season. Icardi has scored 11 goals in 13 games in the League this season. He has also scored 2 goals in the Champions League this season. Icardi is a big game player so backing him in this game would not be a bad call.

Final Prediction:Galatasaray to beat Manchester United.

Galatasaray Player List

Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera, Atakan Nuri Ordu, Gunay Guvenc, Jankat Yilmaz

Defenders: Davinson Sanchez, Victor Enok Nelsson, Kaan Ayhan, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Kazimcan Karatas, Sacha Boey

Midfielders: Lucas Torreira, Kerem Demirbay, Tete, Sergio Olivera, Baris Alper Yilmaz, Hamza Yigit Akman, Tanguy Ndombele

Attackers:Muhammed Kerem Akturkoglu, Dries Mertens, Wilfried Zaha, Halil Ibrahim Dervisoglu, Hakim Ziyech, Mauro Icardi, Cedric Bakumbu

Galatasaray Playing XI

Player Role Fernando Muslera Goalkeeper Sacha Boey Defender Davinson Sanchez Defender Kaan Ayhan Defender Kazimcan Karatas Defender Lucas Torreira Midfielder Tanguy Ndombele Midfielder Baris Alper Yilmaz Attacker Dries Mertens Attacker Mauro Icardi Attacker Wilfried Zaha Attacker

Galatasaray Team Form(Last five-games): W, L, W, W, W

Manchester United Player List

Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir

Defenders:Aaron Wan Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Sergio Reguilon, Jonny Evans

Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Donny Van De Beek, Sofyan Amrabat

Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Anthony Martial, Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United Playing XI

Player Role Andre Onana Goalkeeper Aaron Wan Bissaka Defender Harry Maguire Defender Victor Lindelof Defender Luke Shaw Defender Kobee Mainoo Midfielder Bruno Fernandes Midfielder Scott McTominay Midfielder Alejandro Garnacho Midfielder Rasmus Hojlund Attacker Marcus Rashford Attacker

Manchester United Team Form(Last 5 games): W, W, W, L, W

Galatasaray vs Manchester United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:7

Galatasaray wins:2

Manchester United wins:3

Matches are drawn:2

Galatasaray vs Manchester United Betting Odds

Galatasaray to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.65.

Manchester United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.48.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.90.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.