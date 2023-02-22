Inter Milan vs FC Porto UEFA Champions League Prediction for the match
INT
70%
Chance of Winning
POR
30%
UEFA Champions League
San Siro
In the Champions League fixtures, Inter Milan won 3 out of possible 6 games, Lost 2 and drew one with 10 points on the board to secure the second spot in Group C. In the Serie A competition they are at the second spot with 14 matches won in a possible 22 they drew twice and lost 6 times. In Serie A they have 44 points and they are also in decent form with only one loss and a draw in the last five, they won 3 as well.
FC Porto has done quite exquisitely. They have topped the table in Group B with some top contenders like Athletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen. In the 6 decided fixtures, they won 5 and lost only one. The defeat came against Athletico Madrid in the very first match of the campaign. In Portugese League they also are in the second spot in the table with a perfect recent form of 5 wins in the last five games.
The head-to-head between the two of the best teams in Italy and Portugal respectively will be a feast for the eyes of football fans. So far they have played 4 matches head to head in which Inter Milan won twice and FC Porto once the rest ended in a draw. The match will be great as they have an average score of 2.75 goals against each other per match.
Facts
- Inter Milan- According to the recent results, Inter Milan has won three out of its past five matches. Their win percentage is 60% from the past five matches as they have lost and drawn one match too in the UEFA Champions League Competition.
- FC Porto- According to the recent results, FC Porto has won four out of its five previous encounters. Their win percentage is 80% from the past five games. They have won four and lost one from the previous five matches in the UEFA Champions League Competition.
Statistics For Inter Milan and FC Porto
Inter Milan
In the 6 UEFA Champions League matches Inter has played this season, They have scored 10 and conceded 7. Which means 1.6 goals scored per match and conceded 1.1. They have a positive goal difference of 4 goals. In the Italian league, they scored 41 goals in 22 matches which equals 1.86 goals per match and they conceded 26 goals which means 1.1 goals per match. The Italians are running riots in their home league this season. If Inter Milan keeps the tempo high with well-known players like Lautaro Martinez, Milan Skriniar, and Edin Dzeko they are the favourites to win this fixture. They have great team depth which will be beneficial for them in the second leg.
FC Porto
In the 6 UEFA Champions League Matches FC Porto has played this season, they have scored 12 and conceded 7 which equals 2 goals for Porto and 1.1 against them in each of the matches they have played this season. They are in quite a red-hot form in the Portuguese league. In Liga Portugal, they have scored 47 goals and conceded only 12 in 20 matches played which counts to a positive goal difference of 35 goals. FC Porto is showing great potential to be the dark horse of the UCL this season. They have denied so-called bigger teams than them Like Athletico Madrid this campaign.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Inter Milan
We would like to rule this match in favour of Inter Milan as they are in top form and looking like a completely different team in this season of Serie A. They have dominated many teams in previous encounters this season and the same is expected this time around too. The teams they dominated included the Barcelona in rebuilding Phase. The odds favouring Inter to win are 1.40 whereas favouring FC Porto to win is 7.00.Bet now!