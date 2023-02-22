Inter Milan and FC Porto are going to take each other on the 23rd of February 2023 at 1.30 am IST. It will be a high-voltage match as the two teams will face each other in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16’s first leg. The match will be at the San Siro which serves as the home ground for the Italian Giants. Inter Milan was at the second spot in the Champions League table after crushing the Spanish Giant, Barcelona’s dream. Meanwhile, FC Porto was the table topper in group B.

In the Champions League fixtures, Inter Milan won 3 out of possible 6 games, Lost 2 and drew one with 10 points on the board to secure the second spot in Group C. In the Serie A competition they are at the second spot with 14 matches won in a possible 22 they drew twice and lost 6 times. In Serie A they have 44 points and they are also in decent form with only one loss and a draw in the last five, they won 3 as well.

FC Porto has done quite exquisitely. They have topped the table in Group B with some top contenders like Athletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen. In the 6 decided fixtures, they won 5 and lost only one. The defeat came against Athletico Madrid in the very first match of the campaign. In Portugese League they also are in the second spot in the table with a perfect recent form of 5 wins in the last five games.

The head-to-head between the two of the best teams in Italy and Portugal respectively will be a feast for the eyes of football fans. So far they have played 4 matches head to head in which Inter Milan won twice and FC Porto once the rest ended in a draw. The match will be great as they have an average score of 2.75 goals against each other per match.