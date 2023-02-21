Liverpool is set to welcome Real Madrid in the 1st leg of the last 16 tie in the Champions League at Anfield. Both Liverpool and Real Madrid met in last season’s UEFA Champions League final with the Los Blancos winning their 14th title thanks to Vinicius Jr’s goal. Both Liverpool and Real Madrid are two of Europe's most decorated clubs.

This season Real Madrid find themselves 2nd in the La Liga table. Real Madrid last season did the double as they won both La Liga and the Champions League. This season has been tough for Los Blancos. Madrid finds themselves 5 points behind arch-rivals Barcelona having played a game more. Real Madrid is also having a lot of injury issues this season. The likes of Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos and Eden Hazard have found themselves frequently on the sidelines. The loss of Casemiro has also put a lot of pressure on Madrid’s midfield with Tchouameni still finding his footing. Real Madrid has performed well in their Champions League group stage, topping their group with the likes of Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic featuring.

Liverpool FC has shocked a fair few when it comes to their performance in the Premier League this season. Last season, the Reds won the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup reached the Champions League Final and lost the Premier League Title to Manchester City only by a point. Last season’s long haul in every competition has seemed to have derailed Liverpool this season. Liverpool FC has had a lot of injuries also to deal with this season. The likes of Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino who were on the sidelines are now fit. The major cause though for Liverpool’s demise this season is their ageing midfield. Liverpool’s starting midfield of Thiago, Henderson and Fabinho has not produced a single goal or assist this season. Jurgen Klopp and his men were victorious against arch-rivals Everton in the Merseyside derby on Monday. Liverpool then went on to beat Newcastle United at St James’ Park 2-0 with 1st half-goals from Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo. Liverpool has now extensively boosted their top-four chances. The Reds now sit in 8th position in the League, 6 points away from 4th placed Newcastle with a game in hand. Though their away form has been abysmal, Liverpool is quite strong when it comes to playing at Anfield. The Reds have won seven, drawn three and lost just once at home this season.