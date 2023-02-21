Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Prediction
LIV
70%
Chance of Winning
RMD
30%
UEFA Champions League
Anfield
This season Real Madrid find themselves 2nd in the La Liga table. Real Madrid last season did the double as they won both La Liga and the Champions League. This season has been tough for Los Blancos. Madrid finds themselves 5 points behind arch-rivals Barcelona having played a game more. Real Madrid is also having a lot of injury issues this season. The likes of Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos and Eden Hazard have found themselves frequently on the sidelines. The loss of Casemiro has also put a lot of pressure on Madrid’s midfield with Tchouameni still finding his footing. Real Madrid has performed well in their Champions League group stage, topping their group with the likes of Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic featuring.
Liverpool FC has shocked a fair few when it comes to their performance in the Premier League this season. Last season, the Reds won the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup reached the Champions League Final and lost the Premier League Title to Manchester City only by a point. Last season’s long haul in every competition has seemed to have derailed Liverpool this season. Liverpool FC has had a lot of injuries also to deal with this season. The likes of Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino who were on the sidelines are now fit. The major cause though for Liverpool’s demise this season is their ageing midfield. Liverpool’s starting midfield of Thiago, Henderson and Fabinho has not produced a single goal or assist this season. Jurgen Klopp and his men were victorious against arch-rivals Everton in the Merseyside derby on Monday. Liverpool then went on to beat Newcastle United at St James’ Park 2-0 with 1st half-goals from Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo. Liverpool has now extensively boosted their top-four chances. The Reds now sit in 8th position in the League, 6 points away from 4th placed Newcastle with a game in hand. Though their away form has been abysmal, Liverpool is quite strong when it comes to playing at Anfield. The Reds have won seven, drawn three and lost just once at home this season.
Facts
- In their last 9 meetings, Liverpool has won 3 times, Real Madrid has won 5 times and one game ended in a draw.
- Liverpool is dominant at Anfield having not lost in any of their last 7 games.
- The last time these two sides met was in the UCL Final with Real Madrid winning 1-0.
- Real Madrid's performance in their last 5 matches is better than Liverpool's.
- In the last 5 meetings, Liverpool FC won 0, and Real Madrid won 4, 1 draw.
- Real Madrid has lost just 1 of their last 5 Champions League games against Liverpool.
- Liverpool has beaten Real Madrid just once in the last 5 games these two sides have played in the UCL.
- The average number of goals in a game when Liverpool and Real Madrid square off is 2.
- Real Madrid has the most UCL titles in 14, and Liverpool is the most successful side from England winning 6 titles.
- Both teams produced clean sheets in their last match.
- Real Madrid is 2nd in the La Liga Table.
- Liverpool is 8th in the Premier League.
Newcastle United vs Liverpool Chance of Winning
Real Madrid is not having the best of seasons in La Liga sitting 5 points behind leaders Barcelona. Real Madrid already has 3 defeats on the road this season with key injuries impacting their form. The Los Blancos are without the likes of Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos and Aurelien Tchouameni who are all on the sidelines with injuries. Real Madrid and the Champions League are however a different kind of romance. Los Blancos on many occasions has won the UCL even after having a disappointing League campaign.
Liverpool on the other hand has been decent when they play at home. The Reds have won 7, drawn 3 and lost just once at Anfield in the league this season. Liverpool comes into this game on the back of victories against Everton and Newcastle with their form now taking a gradual upward trajectory. Liverpool finished 2nd in their Champions League group with the likes of Napoli, Ajax and Rangers.
Liverpool vs Real Madrid Predictions and Betting Tips
According to the bookmakers, Liverpool goes into this game as slight favourites to win. The Reds tend to win 64% of their games at home. Liverpool has a decent return of 2.27 goals a game when they play at home. At home, Liverpool is also resolute when it comes to defending conceding just 0.82 goals a game on average. Liverpool to score more than 0.5 goals has a fruition of 91%.
Real Madrid on the other hand fails to score in only 8% of their away games. Madrid also does not concede too many goals away from home. Defensively they are better away from home. The Los Blancos have a 42% chance of keeping a clean sheet away from home. Backing Real Madrid to score more than 0.5 goals can gain returns as they have a massive 92% chance.
Final Prediction:Liverpool to beat Real Madrid
Liverpool FC Players List
Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhim Kelleher
Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Calvin Ramsay, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Nathaniel Phillips
Midfielders: Fabinho, Thiago, James Milner, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade- Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Artur Melo, Stefan Bajcetic
Attackers: Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz, Harvey Elliot, Fabio Carvalho
Liverpool Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Allison Becker
|
Goalkeeper
|
Trent Alexander Arnold
|
Defender
|
Joel Matip
|
Defender
|
Virjil Van Djik
|
Defender
|
Andy Robertson
|
Defender
|
Stefan Bajcetic
|
Midfielder
|
Fabinho
|
Midfielder
|
Jordan Henderson
|
Midfielder
|
Mo Salah
|
Attacker
|
Cody Gakpo
|
Attacker
|
Darwin Nunez
|
Attacker
Liverpool Team Form(Last 5 games): W, W, L, D, L,
Real Madrid Player List
Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Luis Lopez
Defenders: Eder Militao, David Alaba, Dani Carvajal, Jesus Vallejo, Nacho, Alvaro Odriozola, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy, Vinicius Augusto
Midfielders: Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Lucas Vasquez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Dani Ceballos
Attackers:Vinicius Jr, Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Rodrygo, Marco Asensio, Mariano
Real Madrid's Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Thibaut Courtois
|
Goalkeeper
|
Nacho
|
Defender
|
Eder Militao
|
Defender
|
Antonio Rudiger
|
Defender
|
David Alaba
|
Defender
|
Dani Ceballos
|
Midfielder
|
Eduardo Camavinga
|
Midfielder
|
Luka Modric
|
Midfielder
|
Federico Valverde
|
Midfielder
|
Rodrygo
|
Attacker
|
Vinicius Jr
|
Attacker
Real Madrid Team Form(Last five-game): W, W, L, W, D
Liverpool vs Real Madrid Head-To-Head
Matches Played:9
Liverpool wins:3
Real Madrid wins:5
Matches are drawn:1
Liverpool vs Real Madrid Betting Odds
The odds of Real Madrid winning are set at 3.11. Liverpool is slight favourites to win with their odds being set at 2.47. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 3.82. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Liverpool
We predict that Liverpool will go into this fixture as slight favourites to win. Real Madrid has arguably been one of the best sides in La Liga this season and one of the toughest to beat. The Los Blancos have lost just three games all season and have not lost a single game at home though they have lost all their three games away. Liverpool comes into this game on the back of a victory away at Newcastle and their form at home has been good. With Madrid’s attack being one of the best in La Liga, Liverpool’s defence could find it difficult to cope against them. Liverpool averaged 2.27 goals a game at home this season. Jurgen Klopp’s team have scored only 25 goals in 11 home games this season. Real Madrid has conceded just 10 goals from 12 games away from home this season. Liverpool could find it difficult to break down Madrid and could also be vulnerable on the break. In terms of odds, Liverpool is a slight favourite to win. It’s foolish to count out Liverpool when they play at Anfield but this season and with Madrid having injuries to key players, we predict Liverpool are slight favourites to win.Bet Now!