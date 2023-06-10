MCI (Manchester City) vs INT (Inter Milan) Match Prediction MCI 66 % Chance of Winning INT 34 % Bet Now! Manchester City are all set to take on Inter Milan in the Champions League Final at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey on Saturday. Manchester City have made it to their 2nd Champions League final in 2 years and are looking to hoist the trophy for the 1st time in their entire history. Inter Milan on the other hand has already won the Champions League on 3 occasions with their last win coming in 2010 under Jose Mourinho. Manchester City will come into this game as the best team in Europe. The Citizens are on course to become only the second team in English History to win three major trophies in a single year. Manchester City could become the second team only after Manchester United to win the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in one season. Pep Guardiola’s men won their 3rd straight Premier League title after pipping Arsenal quite comfortably in the end. They then went on to beat Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup with Ilkay Gundogan scoring a goal in both halves to win it for the blue half of Manchester. Since he arrived in the Premier League 8 years back, Pep Guardiola has failed to win Manchester City a Champions League title, a job he was specially hired for. Manchester City came close to winning it against Chelsea in the 2021 final but they were eventually pipped by Chelsea. Manchester City in their run-in to the final have beaten the likes of RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. The Citizens at the moment look like an unstoppable machine. Inter Milan on the other hand have not had a very good domestic season as they finished 3rd in the Serie A. Inter however did not go trophyless this season as they beat their rivals in AC Milan to claim the Supercoppa Italiana with Edin Dzeko, Federico Dimarco and Lautaro Martinez scoring. Inter have been boosted by the return of Romelu Lukaku who has finished the season in some good form after injury curtailed most of the Belgian’s season. Edin Dzeko as a deputy has scored some crucial goals for Inter in the absence of Lukaku. However, it is Lautaro Martinez who once again has been Inter Milan’s standout performer this season. Inter had to go past Porto, Benfica and rival AC Milan in the semi-finals to reach the final of the Champions League.

On this page Facts

Manchester City vs Inter Milan Chance of Winning

Manchester City vs Inter Milan Predictions and Betting Tips

Manchester City Player List

Inter Milan Player List

Manchester City vs Inter Milan Head-To-Head

Manchester City vs Inter Milan Betting Odds

Our Prediction Facts This is the 1st time in European history that Inter Milan will be playing Manchester City. These two sides have never come face to face in a European game.

Manchester City have only featured in 2 European Finals in their history. They beat Polish team Gornik Zabrze in the Cup Winners’ Cup Final in 1970 and lost 1-0 to Chelsea in the 2021 Champions League final.

Inter Milan is set to feature in their 11th European Final. Amongst the Italian sides, only Juventus (16) and AC Milan (14) have more final appearances than the Nerazzurri.

If Manchester City beat Inter Milan on Saturday, they will become the fourth English side to become European Champions. Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool have already been crowned Champions League winners on two occasions since the format change.

Inter Milan became the fourth side in Champions League history to lose the opening game of the season and then qualify for the final. No team in the Champions League has lost their 1st game and gone on to win the competition. Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich failed to do it. However, before the Champions League in the European Cup in 1966 and 1969, Real Madrid and AC Milan both won the Cup after losing their 1st game.

Inter manager Simone Inzaghi will become the sixth different Italian manager to feature in the Champions League final.

The final against Inter Milan on Saturday will be Pep Guardiola’s 4th Champions League final. The Spaniard has won the finals on two occasions with Barcelona and lost one with Manchester City in 2021.

If Pep Guardiola wins the Champions League, he will equal Zinedine Zidane’s record of 3 titles and will just be one behind Carlo Ancelotti who holds the record with 4 titles. Guardiola could also become the 5th manager to win the Champions League with two different teams.

Inter have kept six clean sheets in the knockout stages of the competition. If they deny Manchester City a goal on Saturday, Inter will equal Arsenal’s record in 05/06 for the most clean sheets in the knockouts of the Champions League.

Manchester City vs Inter Milan Chance of Winning

Inter Milan have in comparison to Manchester City had the more favourable run-in in the Champions League. City has had to beat the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich to make it to the final. Manchester City on form and paper are a much superior team to Inter Milan.

Manchester City have been excellent in the UEFA Champions League this season. The Citizens have yet not tasted defeat in the Champions League this season and have won 7 out of the 12 games they have played. Manchester City have scored a total of 31 goals in the Champions League this season and have conceded only 5 goals.

Inter Milan on the flipside has not lost a single game since the round of 16 began. They however were beaten twice in the group stage by Bayern Munich. The Nerazzurri have scored 19 goals and have conceded 10 goals. Manchester City go into this game with a much higher chance of winning. With the elimination of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, Manchester City remains the team to beat. Inter Milan however had a favourable side in the draw with many claiming to be lucky. Inter Milan will require a lot of their players to overcome the barrage of Manchester City on Saturday. The stats do not look kind to Inter Milan in any way.

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Manchester City vs Inter Milan Predictions and Betting Tips

The bookmakers highly favour Manchester City to win their 1st European trophy. Manchester City have been a juggernaut in the UEFA Champions League this season and come into this game in fantastic form having just beat Manchester United in the FA Cup final. The performance however was not vintage by Manchester City as the football was far from their best. The city was clinical against United in terms of finishing their chances. Erling Haaland will be the odds-on favourite to score for Manchester City. However, backing Ilkay Gundogan to once again find the net can be a punt. The German midfielder on form is hands-down the best midfielder in the world right now. Gundogan’s late runs can cause Inter Milan’s defence some problems on Saturday.

Inter Milan like any team will look to be strong defensively and keep a good shape. Italian teams take pride in defending. Inter will look to suffocate the Citizens, something that Manchester United managed to do quite well. Manchester City have conceded a goal in their last three consecutive games and we do not expect them to keep a clean sheet. We predict Inter Milan to score and Lautaro Martinez will be the odds-on favourite. It depends on which striker combination starts. If Romelu Lukaku starts, backing him to score anytime in the game could be a punt that could get massive returns. This game will have goals in them so backing both teams to score over 2.5 goals in 90 minutes could ensure a tidy cash-out.

Final Prediction:Manchester City to beat Inter Milan 3-1

Manchester City Player List

Goalkeepers: Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Sergio Gomez, Aymeric Laporte, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Ilkay Gundogan, Rodrigo, Cole Palmer, Maximo Perrone, Kalvin Phillips, Bernardo Silva

Attackers: Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez, Julian Alvarez

Manchester City Playing XI

Player Role Ederson Goalkeeper John Stones Defender Ruben Dias Defender Manuel Akanji Defender Kyle Walker Defender Rodrigo Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan Midfielder Bernardo Silva Midfielder Riyad Mahrez Attacker Erling Haaland Attacker Jack Grealish Attacker

Manchester City Team Form(Last five games in the Premier League): L, D, W, W, W

Inter Milan Player List

Goalkeepers: Samir Handanovic, Andre Onana, Alex Cordaz

Defenders: Stefan De Vrij, Raoul Bellanova, Francesco Acerbi, Federico DiMarco, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Matteo Darmian, Milan Skriniar, Mattia Zanotti, Alessandro Fontanarosa, Alessandro Bastoni, Denzel Dumfires

Midfielders: Roberto Gagliardini, Robin Gosens, Kristjan Asllani, Hakan Calhanoglu, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Nicolo Barella, Valentin Carboni, Marcelo Brozovic

Attackers: Edin Dzeko, Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez, Joaquin Correa

Inter Milan Playing XI

Player Role Andre Onana Goalkeeper Matteo Darmian Defender Francesco Acerbi Defender Alessandro Bastoni Defender Denzel Dumfries Defender Federico DiMarco Defender Nicolo Barella Midfielder Marcelo Brozovic Midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan Attacker Edin Dzeko Attacker Lautaro Martinez Attacker

Inter Milan Team Form(Serie A Last five games): W, W, L, W, W

Manchester City vs Inter Milan Head-To-Head

Matches Played:0

Manchester City wins:0

Inter Milan wins:0

Matches are drawn:0

Manchester City vs Inter Milan Betting Odds

The odds of Inter Milan winning are set at 7.67. Manchester City are the favourites to win with their odds being set at 1.51. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 4.65. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc.