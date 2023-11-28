MCI (Manchester City) vs RBL (RB Leipzig) Match Prediction MCI 75 % Chance of Winning RBL 25 % Bet Now! Manchester City are all set to welcome German team RB Leipzig to the Etihad Stadium in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. Manchester City have been brilliant in Europe this season winning 4 out of their 4 group games. Leipzig on the other hand has lost just one game in the group this season against Manchester City. The German outfit like City have managed to beat the other teams in the group including Red Star Belgrade and Young Boys. The equation of this group is more or less settled. Both City and Leipzig are sure to qualify for the group. The only question remains who will top the group? City at the moment does have a three-point lead over Leipzig in 1st place so if Leipzig wants to top the group, they will have to beat City on Tuesday and win their last game against Young Boys by a higher margin than City. The defending champions on the other hand just need one win from two games to solidify their grip on the top spot. Manchester City in their last group game in the Champions League faced off against Young Boys at the Etihad Stadium. City had a chance to take the lead in the 22nd minute after Rico Lewis was brought down by Lauper in the penalty box. Haaland stepped up from the spot to score City’s first goal of the evening. Pep Guardiola’s men doubled the lead in the 1st minute of added time before half time through Phil Foden. Jack Grealish did very well to find Foden with a brilliant diagonal ball that the no 47 galloped onto, beating a Young Boys defender to go one-on-one with the goalkeeper and slot it past him into goal. Erling Haaland got back onto the scoresheet this time with a thunderous strike from outside the box. A rare goal from the Norwegian being outside the penalty area. RB Leipzig in their last game travelled to Serbia to face Red Star Belgrade. Teen sensation Xavi Simons gave the visitors the lead in the 8th minute with a lovely move to switch inside from the left wing onto his right foot to finesse the ball around the goalkeeper to give Leipzig the lead. Leipzig doubled their lead after many missed chances through Lois Openda. The striker on the counter was found by Schlager who cut onto his right foot from the left wing once again and fizzed a low drilled shot in the bottom right corner. The German side was looking good enough to hold their two-goal lead until the end but Belgrade came back into the game through a Benjamin Henrichs own goal. It was a nervy few minutes in the end for Leipzig but they held on to claim all three points.

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two sides favours the team from England just marginally. In the last 5 encounters between these two teams in Europe, Manchester City has won on 3 occasions, 1 game ended in a draw and RB Leipzig has won just once.

RB Leipzig will go into this with the hope of seeing the game against Liverpool that Manchester City can get at. Manchester City were the team with the better chances but Liverpool staying in the game and hanging on showed that City will present you a chance to get back into the game.

Leipzig will have to be aware of that fact and will need to be clinical when those few chances come. The main reason RB Leipzig has a poor chance against City is their away form currently. Leipzig have lost two consecutive games away from home in the League coming into this game. And that is not the form that you want to have heading into the Champions Den.

Manchester City are brilliant at home and we expect them to pull out their frustrations of the Liverpool game on RB Leipzig. Pep Guardiola’s men go into this game hands down with a higher chance of winning.

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Manchester City vs RB Leipzig Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the oddsmakers, Manchester City goes into this game as easy odds-on favourites to beat RB Leipzig on Tuesday at the Etihad Stadium in the Champions League. Both these teams are in a comfortable spot to get qualification for the round of 16 in the Champions League.

Both these teams have hands down been the best in the group having already secured their qualification by ousting the other two teams in the group. Manchester City so far have cruised in this relatively easy group but RB Leipzig will want to keep their hopes of bettering the defending champions alive.

In terms of their goal-scoring abilities, Manchester City have been rampant at home in the Champions League campaign this season. The Citizens of Manchester average 3.00 goals a game this season in Europe at the Etihad. Leipzig on the contrary has conceded 1.40 goals on an average away from Germany this season in Europe. We easily expect Pep Guardiola and his team to score more than 2.5 goals in this game. RB Leipzig’s defence is not very bad but most teams with the best defences can be made to look bad by City at the Etihad Stadium.

In terms of the defence for City, we do expect them to concede in this game against RB Leipzig. City are rarely managing to keep clean sheets this season. Even in the UCL, they average 0.75 goals conceded a game. Leipzig’s attack is the best of all of the teams in the group and we do expect them to nick a goal in this game. RB Leipzig have also failed to score in just 17% of their away games this season showing how good they can be in attack.

In terms of possession City will be expected to have most of the ball. In Europe, they have averaged 62% of the ball at home. Leipzig also are a team that likes to hold on to the ball averaging 58% possession on an average away from home. It is really hard to outwit Pep Guardiola in a possession battle hence we believe City will have more than 60% possession especially with the game being at home.

In terms of scoring, Erling Haaland will once again go as favourites to score against Leipzig at the Etihad Stadium. Haaland was on target in his last game against Liverpool as well and he became the fastest player to get to 50 goals in Premier League history. Haaland is soon on the path to being labelled as a definition for goals. Another player to back to get higher odds and more returns could be Julian Alvarez. The Argentinian has been the 2nd top scorer for City and could be an option to back in this game.

In terms of backing a player to score for RB Leipzig, we pick Xavi Simons. The youngster who is on loan from Paris Saint Germain is excelling in the Bundesliga. Simons has scored 2 goals in his last 2 games in the Champions League and if he finds the net against City on Tuesday then will become the youngest Dutch player to score in three consecutive UCL games since Patrick Kluivert in 1995. Other options to back for Leipzig include Openda and Poulsen.

Final Prediction: Manchester City to beat RB Leipzig

Manchester City Player List

Goalkeepers: Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Sergio Gomez, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic, Rodrigo, Matheus Nunes, Maximo Perrone, Kalvin Phillips, Bernardo Silva

Attackers: Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Jeremy Doku

Manchester City Playing XI

Player Role Ederson Goalkeeper Josko Gvardiol Defender Ruben Dias Defender Manuel Akanji Defender Kyle Walker Defender Rodrigo Midfielder Bernardo Silva Midfielder Phil Foden Midfielder Julian Alvarez Attacker Erling Haaland Attacker Jeremy Doku Attacker

Manchester City Team Form(Last five games): D, D, W, W, W

RB Leipzig Player List

Goalkeepers: Peter Gulacsi, Janis Blaswich, Leopold Zingerle, Timo Schlieck

Defenders: Mohamed Simakan, Christopher Lenz, Willi Orban, El Chadaille Bitshiabu, Lukas Klostermann, Castello Lukeba, Tim Kohler, Benjamin Henrichs

Midfielders: Amadou Haidara, Emil Forsberg, Nicolas Seiwald, Cristoph Baumgartner, Fabio Carvalho, Xavi Simmons, David Raum, Xaver Schlager, Ilaix Moriba, Kevin Kampl

Attackers: Dani Olmo, Yussuf Poulsen, Timo Werner, Lois Openda, Benjamin Sesko

RB Leipzig Playing XI

Player Role Janis Blaswich Goalkeeper Benjamin Henrichs Defender Mohamed Simakan Defender Castello Lukeba Defender David Raum Defender Amadou Haidara Midfielder Xaver Schlager Midfielder Christoph Baumgartner Midfielder Xavi Simons Attacker Yussuf Poulsen Attacker Lois Openda Attacker

RB Leipzig Team Form(Last five-games): L, W, L, W, W

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig Head-To-Head

Matches Played:5

Manchester City wins:3

Liverpool wins:1

Matches are drawn:1

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig Betting Odds

Manchester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.34.

RB Leipzig to win the match (PARIMATCH): 8.50.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 5.80.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.