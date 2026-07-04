Manchester City vs Real Madrid Match Prediction

Manchester City are all set to welcome record Champions League winners, Real Madrid to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. Manchester City are looking to make it to their 2nd Champions League final in 2 years and win the competition for the 1st time in their entire history. Real Madrid on the other hand will be looking to add a 15th trophy to their illustrious mantle having already won the competition last year as well.

Bet on Champions League UEFA

Both Real Madrid and Manchester City could not be split in the 1st leg of the semi-final as they played out an entertaining 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu. Manchester City started the game in a very strong and assured fashion. De Bruyne made international team-mate Courtois save his fantastic effort on goal in the 8th minute. Madrid however looked to hit on the break and Vinicius Jr came so close to finding Benzema only for Ruben Dias to make a vital block to deny Madrid from taking the lead. The Los Blancos' perseverance finally paid off as Vinicus Jr unleashed a thunderous strike from the edge of the box to give Real Madrid the lead after Camavinga drove forward from his box to find the Brazilian on the break. Madrid started off the 2nd half with more of the ball as City looked to keep their shape and hit Madrid on the break. Kevin De Bruyne unleashed a powerful shot on the right-hand side to level things in the 57th minute. Ederson pulled off a crucial save to deny Benzema’s header in the 78th minute. Ederson was called into action late again as he palmed away Tchouameni’s belter of a shot to keep things level.

On the weekend Manchester City cruised past Everton with now just a win required in their last 3 games to ensure their 3rd successful title. Ilkay Gundogan scored another brace and Erling Haaland scored his 36th goal in the Premier League to drown the Toffees 3-0. Subsequently, Arsenal’s loss to Brighton could see Manchester City become Champions of England as early as Sunday. Real Madrid on the other hand relinquished their La Liga title to Barcelona as the Catalan giants were crowned Champions following their 4-2 win against Espanyol. A 14-point gap between the two rivals with 4 games ensured Barcelona the title. Real Madrid however beat Getafe 1-0 on Sunday with Marco Asencio scoring the only goal in the tie.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid Chance of Winning

Manchester City, having drawn at the Santiago Bernabeu, goes into this game against Real Madrid with a slightly better chance of winning. The Citizens have only lost one of their last five games against Real Madrid which came in last season’s Champions League final at the Bernabeu.

Manchester City have been excellent at home this season. The Citizens in the Premier League have won 16, drawn 1 and have lost just once at home this season. In the Champions League, Manchester City has not lost a single game this season and has won 6 out of the 11 games they have played. Manchester has an average win rate of 100% at home in the Champions League having won every game at home in Europe.

Real Madrid on the flipside has been decent away from home in the Champions League this season. The Los Blancos have lost just one game away from home against RB Leipzig in the group stage. Madrid has won 3 games, and drawn 1 game on the road in Europe this season. The worrying stat for Real Madrid however is that they have not won a single game in their last 4 games against Manchester City when they play away. The Los Blancos have lost their last two consecutive games at the Etihad Stadium.

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Manchester City vs Real Madrid Predictions and Betting Tips

As per the bookmakers, Manchester City goes into this game as favourites to win. According to this season’s statistics, Manchester City in the Champions League tends to score 2.50 goals on average this season. Erling Haaland will once again be a high odds-on favourite to score against Real Madrid on Wednesday. The Norwegian scored his 52nd goal of the season in Manchester City’s last win over Everton at Goodison Park. Haaland has a fine scoring record at the Etihad and in the Champions League scoring 12 goals from 9 games.

Kevin De Bruyne’s goal levelled things at the Santiago Bernabeu last week. The Belgian can also be backed again as a risky punt for a possible goal contribution. Another solid option for Manchester City will also be Ilkay Gundogan. The German midfielder has been on a fantastic goal-scoring run and also scored 2 goals against Everton on Sunday.

Vinicus Jr has been one of the most bankable players to trust when it comes to performing in the Champions League. The Brazilian wide-man was once again on target against Manchester City and looks the likeliest of outlets for the Los Blancos scoring. Karim Benzema and Rodrygo will also be threats for Manchester City to keep an eye on but we back Vinicius Jr to once again shine and gain returns from this game.

Final Prediction:Manchester City to beat Real Madrid

Manchester City Player List

Goalkeepers: Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Sergio Gomez, Aymeric Laporte, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Ilkay Gundogan, Rodrigo, Cole Palmer, Maximo Perrone, Kalvin Phillips, Bernardo Silva

Attackers: Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez, Julian Alvarez

Manchester City Playing XI

Player Role Ederson Goalkeeper John Stones Defender Ruben Dias Defender Manuel Akanji Defender Kyle Walker Defender Rodrigo Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan Midfielder Bernardo Silva Midfielder Riyad Mahrez Attacker Erling Haaland Attacker Jack Grealish Attacker

Manchester City Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, W, W

Real Madrid Player List

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Luis Lopez

Defenders: Eder Militao, David Alaba, Dani Carvajal, Jesus Vallejo, Nacho, Alvaro Odriozola, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy, Vinicius Augusto

Midfielders: Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Lucas Vasquez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Dani Ceballos

Attackers:Vinicius Jr, Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Rodrygo, Marco Asensio, Mariano

Real Madrid's Playing XI

Player Role Thibaut Courtois Goalkeeper Nacho Defender Eder Militao Defender Antonio Rudiger Defender David Alaba Defender Dani Ceballos Midfielder Eduardo Camavinga Midfielder Luka Modric Midfielder Federico Valverde Midfielder Rodrygo Attacker Vinicius Jr Attacker

Real Madrid Team Form(Last five-game): W, L, W, L, W

Manchester City vs Real Madrid Head-To-Head

Matches Played:9

Manchester City wins:3

Real Madrid wins:3

Matches are drawn:3

Manchester City vs Real Madrid Betting Odds

The odds of Real Madrid winning are set at 5.80. Manchester City are the favourites to win with their odds being set at 1.66. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 4.65. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc.