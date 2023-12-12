MUFC (Manchester United) vs FCB (Bayern Munich) Match Prediction MUFC 40 % Chance of Winning FCB 60 % Bet Now! Manchester United are all set to welcome Bayern Munich to Old Trafford in a must-win game to keep their hopes alive to qualify for the round of 16. However, Manchester United's future is not in their own hands as the result in the other game between FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray will have to go in their favour. Bayern will go into the Round of 16 as group winners but the 2nd spot in the group is still open for takers. Copenhagen and Galatasaray sit in the 2nd and 3rd spot respectively with 5 points each. United languished in 4th place in the group with 4 points. For Manchester United to qualify, they will need to win their game against Bayern Munich at Old Trafford and hope that Galatasaray and Copenhagen play out a draw. If any of those 2 teams win, Manchester United will crash out even if they win against Bayern Munich. Manchester United in their last Champions League game failed to capitalise and squandered another 2-goal lead after Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes gave them a fantastic platform. Onana made his first blunder of the game as his positioning on Hakim Ziyech’s free kick was horrible leading to a goal. United restored their 2-goal cushion with McTominay finishing a well-worked move. Onana made another blunder from another free kick as he failed to judge the ball due to a defender right in front of him once again allowing the Turkish side to half their deficit. Galatasaray scored the equaliser with a wonderful finish from Akturkoglu to make it 3-3 and spoil United’s party. Manchester United over the weekend were beaten 3-0 by Bournemouth in the Premier League at Old Trafford. Bayern on the other hand were lucky on the day and were held to a 0-0 draw at home to FC Copenhagen who kept their hopes alive. Muller and Kane had good chances to score for Bayern but were not clinical. Neuer made a great double save in the end to deny Copenhagen a shock victory. Bayern thought they had a penalty in injury time due to handball. VAR however intervened and overturned the decision allowing FC Copenhagen to escape with a well-earned point. Over the weekend Bayern were stunned by Stuttgart who beat them 5-1 away from home in the Bundesliga.

Manchester United vs Bayern Munich Chance of Winning

Bayern Munich have always found a way in their history to do well against English teams and Manchester United is one of those teams that they enjoy playing against. United have their fondest memory against Bayern when they beat them 2-1 in the final in 99 but apart from that it always ends in heartbreak for the Red Devils.

In the last 5 meetings between the two sides, Manchester United have won 1 time, and 1 game ended in a draw with Bayern Munich tasting victory 3 times. Manchester United will surely vary their record against Bayern Munich.

Manchester United do not have any other way out but to win this game against Bayern Munich. The Red Devils need the three points in this game and will have to get a good start at Old Trafford.

Erik Ten Hag’s men cannot afford to go down as it will further disrupt their spirits and leave them open in the back whilst looking to equalise. Bayern does have their problems this season and as Stuttgart showed, they can be defeated. United will need to avoid those mistakes that they committed against Bournemouth.

Bayern Munich on the other hand will be composed going into this game. The Bavarians can play in 2nd gear but will want to keep their momentum up and win this game. Bayern has clinical forwards and United always present their opponents with chances.

Bayern have the better team on paper and even on form, they are better than United at the moment. Hence we believe that Bayern has the better chance of winning.

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Manchester United vs Bayern Munich Predictions and Betting Tips

As per the bookmakers, the odds favour Bayern Munich slightly going only because their recent form has been slightly better. Both these teams have been having disastrous performances coming into this game which makes this a very difficult game to predict in terms of tips.

Both teams go into this game on the back of some big defeats in each of their last league games against smaller opposition. In terms of tips and predictions, this matchup has all the ingredients to be a competitive affair but Bayern Munich will hold a little bit of an advantage going into this.

In terms of goals Manchester United have been dismal when they play at home this season. Their goalscoring record is drastically poor for their calibre. They once again went without scoring at Old Trafford in their last game.

Manchester United's goal scoring abilities are not surprisingly low when playing at Old Trafford. Erik Ten Hag’s men average 1.11 goals on average at home.

Against Bournemouth, Erik Ten Hag’s men looked lethargic having failed to break down the Bournemouth defence. United in their last 4 games in the Premier League failed to score twice in those 4 games.

Bayern on the other hand do have a good scoring record when they play away from home. The Bavarians scored 2.43 goals on average this season on the road.

However, defensively Bayern Munich do need to do better on the road. They have conceded 1.29 goals on the road this season including 5 against Stuttgart in their last away game. Bayern Munich does leak goals.

We do expect both teams to score in this game considering their stats this season. We do expect Bayern Munich to score 2 or more goals in this game against Manchester United with the likes of Kane, Sane and Musiala at their disposal.

Manchester United have failed to score twice at home in the Premier League this season but have scored in every game in the Champions League this season.

In terms of shots, we expect Bayern Munich to dominate this game. Manchester United at home averages 12.56 shots per game whereas Bayern Munich averages 14.14 shots per game. We believe that this game will be an open affair.

United have to win this game so we believe that they will start on the attack and have many shots early on in the game. Bayern do have more clinical attackers in their side and we do expect them to let fly when they get chances on the counter. We expect both teams combined to produce 25 or more shots in this game.

In terms of scoring for Manchester United in the Champions League, there is only one name that pops up and it is Rasmus Hojlund. The Danish striker has been in brilliant form this season in Europe already scoring 5 goals in the competition.

Hojlund did not net against Galatasaray but could stretch Bayern’s defenders with his pace and strength. Stuttgart’s attackers had a field day against Bayern in the Bundesliga last weekend and Rasmus Hojlund could follow their footsteps and get another one over the likes of Kim and Upamecano. Hojlund also scored against them at the Allianz Arena earlier this season.

For Bayern Munich, the favourite to score in this game will be Harry Kane. Our prediction is for Kane to surely be on the scoresheet. The English marksman has a fantastic record against Manchester United having scored 5 goals and registering 4 assists in his last 11 appearances against the club. Kane loves playing at Old Trafford as well scoring 4 of those 5 goals at Old Trafford.

Final Prediction: Bayern Munich to beat Manchester United.

Manchester United Player List

Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir

Defenders:Aaron Wan Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Sergio Reguilon, Jonny Evans

Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Donny Van De Beek, Sofyan Amrabat

Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Anthony Martial, Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United Playing XI

Player Role Andre Onana Goalkeeper Diogo Dalot Defender Harry Maguire Defender Luke Shaw Defender Sergio Reguilon Defender Sofyan Amrabat Midfielder Bruno Fernandes Midfielder Scott McTominay Midfielder Antony Midfielder Rasmus Hojlund Attacker Alejandro Garnacho Attacker

Manchester United Team Form(Last 5 games): L, W, L, W, W

Bayern Munich Player List

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer, Daniel Peretz, Sven Ulreich

Defenders: Dayot Upamecano, Kim Min-jae, Matthijs De Ligt, Alphonso Davies, Bouna Sarr, Raphael Guerreiro, Tarek Buchmann, Noussair Mazraoui

Midfielders: Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Konrad Laimer, Jamal Musiala

Attackers:Serge Gnabry, Harry Kane, Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman, Eric Maxim Chupo-Moting, Thomas Muller, Mathys Tel

Bayern Munich Playing XI

Player Role Manuel Neuer Goalkeeper Konrad Laimer Defender Dayot Upamecano Defender Kim Min-Jae Defender Alphonso Davies Defender Leon Goretzka Midfielder Joshua Kimmich Midfielder Leroy Sane Midfielder Jamal Musiala Attacker Serge Gnabry Attacker Harry Kane Attacker

Bayern Munich Team Form(Last five-game): L, W, W, W, W

Manchester United vs Bayern Munich Head-To-Head

Matches Played:12

Manchester United wins:2

Bayern Munich wins:5

Matches are drawn:5

Manchester United vs Bayern Munich Betting Odds

Manchester United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.65.

Bayern Munich to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.10.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 2.41.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.