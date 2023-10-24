MUFC (Manchester United) vs CPH (FC Copenhagen) Match Prediction MUFC 72 % Chance of Winning CPH 28 % Bet Now! Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United are all set to face FC Copenhagen in a must-win game on Wednesday in the Champions League. United currently sit bottom of the group with no wins from their 1st two games. FC Copenhagen on the other hand sit in 3rd position with one point from their two games. Manchester United have to win this and all their remaining games to qualify for the knockout stages. Manchester United in their last UEFA Champions League game faced Galatasaray at Old Trafford. Rasmus Hojlund opened the scoring for the Red Devils in the 17th minute. United looked decent on the attack but it was their fragile defence that was the worry. 6 minutes later Wilfried Zaha equalised for the visitors. The Red Devils once again took the lead in the 67th minute with a wonderful run and finish by Rasmus Hojlund. The Manchester United defence again fell as Akturkoglu scored from a well-timed cross from Yilmaz. It went bad to worse for Manchester United as Onana played a suicide pass to Mertens in the penalty box who was then brought by Casemiro conceding a penalty and a red card in the process. Mauro Icardi missed the penalty. The Argentinian however took his second chance as he was clear through on goal and brilliantly chipped Onana to score the winner for Galatasaray and give them a big chance of qualification for the knockout stages. Over the weekend goals from Scott McTominay and Diogo Dalot were enough to give Manchester United back-to-back wins in the Premier League. Erik Ten Hag’s side got the job done however the football was not the best. FC Copenhagen suffered a 2-1 loss to Bayern Munich in their last UEFA Champions League game. Lukas Lerager opened the scoring for his side in the 55th minute. Jamal Musiala equalised for Bayern Munich in the 67th minute. It was Mathys Tel who was once again the hero for Bayern Munich in the end as his strike in the 83rd minute gave them all three points. The Danish side over the weekend got back to winning ways after they beat Vejle BK 2-1. The hosts went down a goal after German Onugkha gave Vejle Bk the lead in the 66th minute. Elias Achouri levelled things for Copenhagen 4 minutes later. Mohamed Elyounoussi scored the eventual winner in the 82nd minute to put FC Copenhagen back on the top of the table in the Danish League. Copenhagen lead Silkeborg by one point at the top of the table after 12 games played.

Manchester United vs FC Copenhagen Chance of Winning

These two teams have not faced off against each other a lot. Manchester and FC Copenhagen have played each other only three times with the Red Devils winning twice and Copenhagen winning once. The last time these two sides played against each other was in the quarter-final of the Europa League in 2020 where Bruno Fernandes scored an injury-time penalty to send Manchester United through to the semi-final.

Manchester United were far from convincing against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday. The Red Devils lacked cohesion and looked flat in most parts of the game. The goals from Dalot and McTominay came from nothing as United started piling on pressure only later on in the game.

In this game, Manchester United needs to start strong and try to put the game to bed early on in the tie. The Red Devils are notoriously known to squander their chances early on in the game. Erik Ten Hag will want his side to be more clinical come the start of the game.

FC Copenhagen are currently struggling as well so playing them at this time is better for Manchester United. The Danish side came into this game having been beaten 2-1 by Bayern Munich. It could be a long night for FC Copenhagen as the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton could act as a catalyst to propel Manchester United to a win.

As per all the analysis, we believe that Manchester United went into this game as favourites to beat FC Copenhagen at home.

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Manchester United vs FC Copenhagen Predictions and Betting Tips

As per the bookmakers, Manchester United goes into this game as clear odds-on favourites to beat FC Copenhagen at Old Trafford on Wednesday. Manchester United go into this game on the back of a win against Sheffield United last Sunday. The Red Devils now have back-to-back wins that would be a major boost going into this must-win game.

We expect Manchester United to dominate this fixture considering it is at home. FC Copenhagen are one of the easiest ties in this group and Old Trafford will be up for this considering the consequences. We expect Manchester United to lead in terms of possession, shots on and off target.

We also believe that this will be the game in which Manchester United scores a few goals in front of their fans. United have dried up short of goals with their attackers contributing very few. They have however scored 5 goals already in the Champions League. The problem however with Manchester United is keeping the ball out of their net. The Red Devils have conceded 7 goals already in the Champions League and responsibility will fall upon the likes of Varane, Maguire and Lindelof to deliver a clean sheet. We can however see FC Copenhagen scoring in this game.

Rasmus Hojlund will go into this game as a favourite to score against his boyhood team. The Danish striker was on target for Manchester United in both of their ties against Bayern Munich and Galatasaray. Hojlund has 3 goals to his name and could become the first Manchester United player to score in his first three UEFA Champions League appearances since John Connelly way back in 1965.

Lukar Lerager will be one to watch out for concerning FC Copenhagen. Lerager has been influential in every goal that Copenhagen have scored in the Champions League till now. Lerager has one goal and one assist and could be a thorn for Erik Ten Hag at Old Trafford. Mohamed Elyounoussi is another player to keep an eye on.

Final Prediction: Manchester United to beat FC Copenhagen.

Manchester United Player List

Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir

Defenders:Aaron Wan Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Sergio Reguilon, Jonny Evans

Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Donny Van De Beek, Sofyan Amrabat

Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Anthony Martial, Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United Playing XI

Player Role Andre Onana Goalkeeper Diogo Dalot Defender Raphael Varane Defender Victor Lindelof Defender Sergio Reguilon Defender Sofyan Amrabat Midfielder Bruno Fernandes Midfielder Scott McTominay Midfielder Antony Midfielder Rasmus Hojlund Attacker Marcus Rashford Attacker

Manchester United Team Form(Last 5 games): W, W, L, L, W

FC Copenhagen Player List

Goalkeepers: Kamil Grabara, Theo Sander, Andreas Dithmer

Defenders: Kevin Diks, Denis Vavro, David Khocholava, Christian Sorensen, Elias Jelert, Nicolai Boilesen, Peter Ankersen, Birger Meling, Valdemar Lund

Midfielders: Viktor Claesson, Mateo Tanlongo, Diogo Goncalves, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Lukas Lerager, Elias Achouri, Rasmus Falk, William Clem, Oscar Hojlund, Roony Bardghji,

Attackers:Jordan Larsson, Andreas Cornelius, Khouma Babacar, Orri Oskarsson, Emil Hojlund

FC Copenhagen Playing XI

Player Role Kamil Grabara Goalkeeper Elias Jelert Defender Denis Vavro Defender Kevin Diks Defender Birger Meling Defender Diogo Goncalves Midfielder Rasmus Falk Midfielder Viktor Claesson Midfielder Roony Bardghji Attacker Jordan Larsson Attacker Mohamed Elyounoussi Attacker

FC Copenhagen Team Form(Last five-games): W, D, L, L, W

Manchester United vs FC Copenhagen Head-To-Head

Matches Played:3

Manchester United wins:2

FC Copenhagen wins:1

Matches are drawn:0

Manchester United vs FC Copenhagen Betting Odds

According to 1XBet, the odds of FC Copenhagen winning are set at 95.20. Manchester United are the clear favourites to win with their odds being set at 1.38. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 5.43. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc.