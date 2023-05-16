Milan vs Inter Match Prediction INT 67 % Chance of Winning MIL 33 % Bet Now! It’s an all-Milan derby in the 2nd semi-final of the UEFA Champions League as AC Milan is set to host Inter Milan at the San Siro on Thursday. This comes as a rise for Italian Football in Europe as one of these teams would become the first Italian team to reach the final of the Champions League since 2015. Inter have won the UEFA Champions League and are three-time Champions League winners. Their rivals AC Milan are one of the most decorated teams in the history of European competitions having won the title 7 times. Milan comes into this game on the back of a huge Serie A win against Lazio. The Rossoneri overcame Lazio 2-0 at home to keep in the hunt for next season’s Champions League qualification. Ismael Bennacer opened the scoring in the 17th minute for Milan. Theo Hernandez quickly doubled the lead 12 minutes later. Lazio couldn’t muster a shot on target in the entire game. Milan now sits in 5th place on the Serie A table just 2 points behind 4th placed Inter. The Rossoneri overcame current Serie A champions Napoli in the quarter-finals of the tournament winning 3-1 on aggregate. Before that, they beat Tottenham Hotspur in the round of 16, 1-0 on aggregate. Milan has not had an easy ride to the semi-final and in that run have found a way to overcome every obstacle. Inter on the other hand kept their grip on the top 4 places after they had an impressive 2-0 win away to Roma on Saturday. Federico Di Marco opened the scoring in the 33rd minute for the visitors. Roma with the home supporters on their backs continued to put pressure on Inter’s defence but they couldn’t beat Andre Onana in goal. Romelu Lukaku sealed the win for Inter in the 74th minute which saw them occupy 4th spot in the Serie A with 63 points. The difference however between 4th place and 2nd place is just 3 points. Inter overcame Benfica in the quarter-finals having won 5-3 on aggregate. Inter disposed of another Portuguese club in the round of 16 having beat Porto 1-0 on aggregate. Inter can be an unpredictable side on the day capable of anything.

On this page Facts

Milan vs Inter Chance of Winning

Milan vs Inter Predictions and Betting Tips

AC Milan Player List

Inter Milan Player List

Milan vs Inter Head-To-Head

Milan vs Inter Betting Odds

Our Prediction Facts AC Milan hasn't lost a single game in their last 9 and is also unbeaten in any of their last 9 home matches.

Inter Milan has a winning streak of 5 matches in all competitions.

Inter Milan are undefeated in their last 7 away matches.

Inter Milan are undefeated in their last 7 away matches.

AC Milan has not lost at home to Inter in any of their last three games.

AC Milan has scored at least one goal for 7 consecutive matches.

These two sides last met in Serie A with Inter Milan beating AC Milan 1-0.

Rafael Leao has completed 37 dribbles in the Champions League this season, this is the highest number of dribbles in the Champions League by an AC Milan player since Kaka in 2004/05 who also recorded 37 dribbles.

Sandro Tonali has the most total pressures for AC Milan in the Champions League this season with 815, therefore also AC Milan have the most pressures in the middle third of the field in the Champions League this season.

Milan have only conceded one goal in their last six matches in the Champions League this season.

Inter Milan has kept a clean sheet in 6 of their last 10 games in the Champions League.

Inter Milan and AC Milan have faced each other four times on the European Stage in the past. Milan has never lost a Champions League game to Inter having won 2 and drawn 2.

Milan has failed to score a single goal against Inter in their last two games.

Milan has lost only 1 of the last 6 semi-final games they have played at the San Siro.

Milan vs Inter Chance of Winning

In the recent head-to-head record between these two Italian giants, Inter Milan currently boast a better record than that of Milan. In the last 34 matches these two sides have played, Milan has 8 wins, 8 games have ended in a draw and Inter have won on a massive 18 occasions.

Milan has a decent record as a home this season. The Rossoneri in Serie A have won 11, drawn 4 and have lost just twice at home this season. In the Champions League, Milan has lost twice this season and has won 5 out of the 10 games they have played. Milan has an average win rate of 60% at home in the Champions League and collects 2.20 points on average per game. The Rossoneri have won three games and drawn two in their last 5 home games.

Inter on the contrary have a better away record in comparison to their home record in the Champions League this season. Inter have just lost away to Bayern Munich in the group stage this season. The Nerazzurri has won 2 games, and drawn 3 on the road this season. Inter Milan averaged 2.33 points away with a win percentage of 67%.

These two teams have already met three times in all competitions this season. Inter Milan have beaten Milan on two occasions whilst the Rossonerri have won just once. Inter tend to play better away this season. AC Milan will have a big test to face come Thursday.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Milan vs Inter Predictions and Betting Tips

As per the bookmakers, Inter Milan goes into this game as slight favourites to win. According to this season’s statistics, the Nerazzurri in the Champions League tends to score 2.90 goals on average this season. Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku will be the favourites to be amongst the goals for Inter Milan. Lautaro Martinez will be a slight favourite out of the two to score for Inter Milan. The Argentinian striker has scored seven goals in his last 12 appearances against AC Milan. Hence, we predict Lautaro to be the odds-on favourite to score. Federico DiMarco has been among the goal contributions this season for Inter. The Italian has 4 assists this season in the Champions League. Backing Di Marco to have a goal contribution is a punt but could gain returns.

AC Milan could miss Rafael Leao a lot when it comes to their attacking threat. However, with Milan also missing Zlatan Ibrahimovic through injury, Olivier Giroud will be the odds-on favourite to score for AC Milan. The Frenchman already has scored 5 goals in the Champions League this season and will be one for the Inter Milan defence to keep an eye on. We predict a low-scoring encounter between these two sides. Placing odds on both teams scoring combined goals of 3 or under could gain returns

Final Prediction:Inter Milan to beat AC Milan

AC Milan Player List

Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan, Antonio Mirante, Ciprian Tatarusanu, Devis Vasquez

Defenders: Fode Ballo-Toure, Davide Calabria, Sergino Dest, Alessandro Florenzi, Matteo Gabbia, Theo Hernandez, Pierre Kalulu, Simon Kjaer, Malick Thiaw, Fikayo Tomori

Midfielders: Yacine Adli, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Ismael Bennacer, Brahim Diaz, Rade Krunic, Tommaso Pobega, Alexis Saelemaekers, Sandro Tonali, Aster Vranckx

Attackers:Charles De Ketelaere, Olivier Giroud, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Rafael Leao, Junior Messias, Divock Origi, Ante Rebic

Milan Playing XI

Player Role Mike Maignan Goalkeeper Davide Calabria Defender Fikayo Tomori Defender Simon Kjaer Defender Theo Hernandez Defender Sandro Tonali Midfielder Brahim Diaz Midfielder Rade Krunic Midfielder Ismael Bennacer Midfielder Alexis Saelemaekers Attacker Olivier Giroud Attacker

AC Milan Team Form(Last five-game): W, D, D, W, D

Inter Milan Player List

Goalkeepers: Samir Handanovic, Andre Onana, Alex Cordaz

Defenders: Stefan De Vrij, Raoul Bellanova, Francesco Acerbi, Federico DiMarco, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Matteo Darmian, Milan Skriniar, Mattia Zanotti, Alessandro Fontanarosa, Alessandro Bastoni, Denzel Dumfires

Midfielders: Roberto Gagliardini, Robin Gosens, Kristjan Asllani, Hakan Calhanoglu, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Nicolo Barella, Valentin Carboni, Marcelo Brozovic

Attackers: Edin Dzeko, Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez, Joaquin Correa

Inter Milan Playing XI

Player Role Andre Onana Goalkeeper Matteo Darmian Defender Francesco Acerbi Defender Alessandro Bastoni Defender Denzel Dumfries Defender Federico DiMarco Defender Nicolo Barella Midfielder Marcelo Brozovic Midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan Attacker Romelu Lukaku Attacker Lautaro Martinez Attacker

Inter Milan Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, W, L

Milan vs Inter Head-To-Head

Matches Played:218

AC Milan wins:71

Inter Milan wins:80

Matches are drawn:67

Milan vs Inter Betting Odds

The odds of Milan winning are set at 3.25. Inter Milan are the favourites to win with their odds being set at 2.60. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 3.36. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.