Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt UEFA Champions League Prediction for the match
NAP
70%
Chance of Winning
EIN
30%
UEFA Champions League
Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
In the Champions League Group stage fixtures, Napoli won 5 out of 6 possible games and lost one with 15 points on the board, tying with Liverpool FC. However, it was the goal difference that kept them on top. In the Italian league, Serie A and Napoli are running riots. They are dominating the league one-sided. They are at the top spot, with Inter Milan 15 points behind them. Napoli won 21 out of their 25 games, the rest 2 draws and 2 losses each. Luciano Spalletti and his men are in the best form of their life.
Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt has also done its job as expected in the Champions League. They were second in the group stage, leaving behind Sporting Lisbon and Marseille. In the 6 possible fixtures in the group stage, they won 3, drew 1, and lost 2, which accumulated to 10 points. However, things are only at a decent platform for them in the German league, the Bundesliga. In Bundesliga, they have won 11, drawn 6, and lost 6 out of the possible 23 fixtures until now. They are currently at the 6th spot with 39 points on the board, and they are at the qualifiers stage of the UEFA Conference League.
The Head to head classic between these two teams will surely be a delight as they both are currently regaining their status in European Competition as well as in their respective leagues. In the first leg, which was played at the Deutsche bank park, Napoli managed to take a comfortable lead of 2. The goals were scored by Napoli’s top marksmen, Victor Osimhen and Giovanni De Lorenzo. Kolo Randal Muani of Eintracht Frankfurt also received a red card in the 58th minute of the game.
Facts
- Napoli. In the 25 matches Napoli has played in this 2022-23 season of the Serie A, they have scored a total of 58 goals in those 25 matches with an average of 2.32 goals scored per match. They have conceded a total of 16 goals in those 25 matches, which is a great record. Their goals conceded average is 0.64 per match. Their Goal Difference in the league is at a Positive 42. In the UEFA Champions League also, they have done well, In the 6 group stage matches, they won 5 and lost 1. They scored 20 and conceded 6. Their scoring average is 3.33, and their conceding average is 1. They have just surprised everyone at any competition they have played until now.
- Eintracht Frankfurt. In the 23 matches Borussia Dortmund has played in this 2022-23 season of the Bundesliga, they have scored a total of 45 goals in those 23 matches with an average of 1.95 goals scored per match. They have conceded 33 goals in those 23 matches, which is also a decent record. Their goals conceded average is 1.43 per match. They have a positive Goal Difference of 12 goals in the league. In the UEFA Champions League, they scored 7 in 6 matches, they conceded 8, which brings their average to 1.16, and their conceding average is 01.33. Eintracht Frankfurt has come a long. Getting Qualified for UEFA Europa League in the 2021-22 season to crushing The Spanish giant Barcelona, winning the Europa League, to earning a spot in the Champions League, Frankfurt has seen it all.
Napoli vs Frankfurt Chances of winning
Napoli, this season is on an absolute roll. They have won 21 out of 25 games and 2 losses and raws each, which justifies their form. The presence of quality players like Victor Osimhen, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Kim Min Jae has revived the status of this club. The two major signings of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Kim Min Jae proved to be an absolute boon for the club. In 21 matches, the Georgian has 10 goals and 9 assists which is a top record. Meanwhile, Kim Min Jae is a wall in the defence line and proves to be as lethal as the best defender in the world. As far as the record and form of the teams are concerned, this match will be highly dominated by Napoli, and finally, they have the potential to emerge as the winner.
Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt Champions League Predictions and Betting Tips 2023
We predict Napoli to win this match against Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday. The scoreline is predicted to be very 3-0 in favour of Napoli. Napoli is predicted to win this match by a margin of 3 goals.
Final Prediction– Napoli to win this fixture against Eintracht Frankfurt
Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt Match Toss Prediction
We predict Eintracht Frankfurt to win the toss in the UEFA Champions League fixture against Napoli on Thursday, 16th March 2023.
Napoli Players List
Alex Meret, Davide Marfella, Hubert Dawid Idasiak, Valerio Boffelli, Pierluigi Gollini, Min-Jae Kim , Juan Jesus, Mario Rui, Amir Rrahmani, Mathias Olivera, Bartosz Bereszynski, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Daniel Hysaj, Leo Skiri Ostigard, Diego Demme, Elif Elmas, Piotr Zielinski, Alessio Zerbin, Matteo Marchisano, Karim Zedadka, Alessandro Spavone, Stanislav Lobotka, Gianluca Gaetano, Lorenzo Russo, Tanguy Ndombele, Franck Zambo, Andre Zambo Anguissa, Victor Osimhen, Hirving Lozano, Giovanni Simeone, Matteo Politano, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Giacomo Raspadori
Napoli Predicted Starting 11
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Alex Meret
|
Goalkeeper
|
Min Jae Kim
|
Defender
|
Giovanni De Lorenzo
|
Defender
|
Amir Rehmani
|
Defender
|
Mathias Oliviera
|
Defender
|
Zambo Anguissa
|
Midfielder
|
Stanislav Lobotka
|
Midfielder
|
Pitrov Zelinski
|
Midfielder
|
Lozano
|
Forward
|
Victor Osimhen
|
Forward
|
Kvicha Kvaratskhelia
|
Forward
Napoli last 5 matches Serie A- L, W, W, W, W
Napoli last 5 matches Champions League- L, W, W, W, W
Eintracht Frankfurt Player List
Kevin Trapp, Jens Grahl, Diant Rama, Simon Simoni, Obite Ndicka, Hrvoje Smolcic, Almamy Touré, Makoto Hasebe, Buta, Christopher Lenz, Philipp Max, Tuta, Jan Schröder, Kristijan Jakic Djibril Sow, Daichi Kamada, Sebastian Rode, Timothy Chandler , Éric-Junior, Dina-Ebimbe, Mario Götze, Marcel Wenig, Jesper Lindstrom, Paxten Aaronson, Mehdi Loune, Randal Kolo Muani, Faride Alidou, Rafael Borré, Lucas Alario, Ansgar Knauff
Frankfurt Predicted Starting 11
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
K.Trapp
|
Goalkeeper
|
E. NNdicka
|
Defender
|
K. Jakic
|
Defender
|
Tuta
|
Defender
|
P Max
|
Defender
|
Dkamada
|
Midfielder
|
Buta
|
Midfielder
|
D Sow
|
Midfielder
|
Mario Gotze
|
Midfielder
|
J Lindstrom
|
Forward
|
Rafael Borre
|
Forward
Eintracht Frankfurt last 5 matches Bundesliga- D,L,W,L,W
Eintracht Frankfur last 5 matches Champions League-W, W, L, D, W
Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head
Matches Played –01
Napoli Won –01
Eintracht Frankfurt Won – 00
Draw – 00
Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Odds
The odds in favour of Napoli winning the match are 1.53 whereas the odds in favour of Frankfurt winning the game are 6.20 and the odds of the match ending in a draw are 4.50. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous games, players' records, pitch, and other factors.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Napoli
Napoli is predicted to win this match against Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday, 16th March, when these two teams clash against each other at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. Luciano Spalletti has done miracles since he arrived at Napoli in 2021. The Italian manager guided Napoli to third place last season and is currently preparing to head the final phases of their championship defence in 2023. Many predicted a difficult season for the Neapolitans after losing several key players last summer, such as captain Lorenzo Insigne and Centre Back Kalidou Koulibaly, but they have instead been one of the continent's standout sides and look set to win their first Scudetto since their Diego Maradona-inspired triumph in 1989/90. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, nicknamed 'Kvaradona' due to difficulty pronouncing his surname, has been a revelation since joining Naples from Rubin Kazan for barely €10 million, terrorizing defenders all around Serie A and Europe. The ability to mould their new acquisitions, particularly those with no previous Serie A experience like Mathias Olivera, Kim Min-Jae, and Kvaratskhelia, has been outstanding and has contributed significantly to their success thus far.
Final Prediction: Napoli to win this UEFA Champions League match against Eintracht FrankfurtBet Now!