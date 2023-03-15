16th of March 2023, at 1.30 am IST, is the fixture date and time for two of the best-performing team in the UEFA Champions League. The match between Napoli and Eintracht Frankfurt will be a great pleasure for people who love watching football and understand the game to its core. The match will be considered the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. In the first leg, Napoli dominated the German side Eintracht Frankfurt at their home ground. This match on the 16th of March will be hosted on Napoli’s Home ground, the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Napoli dominated Group A, and Frankfurt ended the group stages in the second spot.

In the Champions League Group stage fixtures, Napoli won 5 out of 6 possible games and lost one with 15 points on the board, tying with Liverpool FC. However, it was the goal difference that kept them on top. In the Italian league, Serie A and Napoli are running riots. They are dominating the league one-sided. They are at the top spot, with Inter Milan 15 points behind them. Napoli won 21 out of their 25 games, the rest 2 draws and 2 losses each. Luciano Spalletti and his men are in the best form of their life.

Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt has also done its job as expected in the Champions League. They were second in the group stage, leaving behind Sporting Lisbon and Marseille. In the 6 possible fixtures in the group stage, they won 3, drew 1, and lost 2, which accumulated to 10 points. However, things are only at a decent platform for them in the German league, the Bundesliga. In Bundesliga, they have won 11, drawn 6, and lost 6 out of the possible 23 fixtures until now. They are currently at the 6th spot with 39 points on the board, and they are at the qualifiers stage of the UEFA Conference League.

The Head to head classic between these two teams will surely be a delight as they both are currently regaining their status in European Competition as well as in their respective leagues. In the first leg, which was played at the Deutsche bank park, Napoli managed to take a comfortable lead of 2. The goals were scored by Napoli’s top marksmen, Victor Osimhen and Giovanni De Lorenzo. Kolo Randal Muani of Eintracht Frankfurt also received a red card in the 58th minute of the game.