NUFC (Newcastle United) vs DOR (Borussia Dortmund) Match Prediction NUFC 82 % Chance of Winning DOR 18 % Bet Now! Newcastle United are all set to welcome Borussia Dortmund to St James Park on Thursday in the Champions League. Newcastle United currently lead the group with 4 points from 2 games. It is a must-win for Dortmund in this one as they sit bottom of the group with 1 point from 2 games. Newcastle United were excellent against Paris Saint Germain in their last Champions League game. Miguel Almiron gave them the lead in the 17th minute after making most of Isak's saved shot from Donnarumma. The Paraguayan slotted the rebound in with ease. Newcastle United made it 2-0 in the 39th minute as Dan Burn rose highest on the back post to head Guimares’ cross past Donnarumma. The goal was initially ruled out for offside but VAR overturned the decision. The Magpies came out all guns blazing in the second half as well and Sean Longstaff blasted in Trippier’s shot past the PSG goalkeeper to give his side a three-goal advantage. Lucas Hernandez did manage to pull one back for the visitors six minutes later. Newcastle United put the icing on the cake in the 1st minute of added time as Fabian Schar scored the goal of the night as he stepped in from defence to play a give-and-go with Jacob Murphy in midfield. The defender then blasted a shot from long range to score Newcastle United's fourth of the night. The Magpies won the game with 29% possession. Newcastle United also beat Crystal Palace on the weekend by 4 goals to nil. Jacob Murphy, Anthony Gordon, Sean Longstaff and Callum Wilson were all on the scoresheet. Dortmund played host to AC Milan in their last Champions League game. The game ended in a goalless draw as both teams struggled to be clinical. The game was evenly matched with both teams having nearly the same number of shots. Dortmund had more of the ball but failed to capitalise with their 3 shots on target. The Yellow Wall on the weekend however had a better result in the Bundesliga as they beat Werder Bremen 1-0 at home. Julian Brandt scored the only goal of the game in the 67th minute as Borussia Dortmund still kept their undefeated streak in the Bundesliga intact. Dortmund are just two points adrift from Bayer Leverkusen who lead the Bundesliga table.

Newcastle United vs Borussia Dortmund Chance of Winning

These two teams have never faced each other in a competitive competition before hence there are no conclusions and assumptions to make from history. This is what makes this game so interesting to watch. Both these teams however are doing very well in their respective leagues.

Newcastle United have put themselves in a very strong position for qualification for the next round in the UCL. They have also gotten their League form back on track after some early disappointing results. The Magpies are undefeated in 5 of their last Premier League games and are looking stronger and stronger each week. Newcastle United will want to stick to their plan in this game. Start the game strong, score an early goal and put Dortmund to the sword. This approach has worked for Eddie Howe considering he also has the players to do that.

The energy levels that the Newcastle players possess are what makes them so special. Their wide men are rapid, their midfield is an engine and their strikers are clinical. Not to forget the organisation of the defence. The Magpies have all the ingredients to win this tie against Dortmund.

Dortmund on the other hand will rely on their ability to stay in the game and not buckle under pressure. The atmosphere could be quite intimidating and Dortmund will need to drain out the noise. Even if the Yellow Wall goes down to an early goal, they need to keep their heads in the game. Liverpool approached the game in this way and ended up winning against Newcastle United with 10 men. With all things considered though we expect Newcastle United to have a better chance of winning due to them being so high on form right now.

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Newcastle United vs Borussia Dortmund Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, Newcastle United go into this tie as the odds-on favourites to win due to their form and playing at home.

Both teams are coming into this game on the back of some great form. Newcastle United however are very strong at home. Eddie Howe has made St James’ Park a very difficult place for opposition to thrive. The Stadium gets even more noisy under the lights on a European night and PSG was victim to that last game. We expect Newcastle United to dominate this game from start to go. The Geordies will dominate possession and will create more of the big chances.

We expect Newcastle United to have more shots on Borussia Dortmund’s goal. In terms of clean sheets, we do not expect Dortmund to keep one. There are high chances for Newcastle United to get a clean sheet. Their defence has been one of the best in the Premier League in recent games and could frustrate the Dortmund attackers. On the other hand, Dortmund do have the ability to score goals as their record in the Bundesliga shows us. The Magpies restricted PSG to a single goal in their last game and there are high chances that Newcastle come out of this game with a clean sheet.

For Newcastle United, depending on which striker starts, it will either be Callum Wilson or Alexander Isak who will be the favourite to score against Dortmund. We recommend you check the lineup one hour before kick-off to see who is starting up front. Both Isak and Wilson are yet to get onto the scoresheet in the Champions League this season and we predict that this will be the game. The strikers have been fantastic in the Premier League and could replicate that form in the Champions League come Thursday.

For Borussia Dortmund, Julian Brandt will be the player to watch out for. The German midfielder has started the season fantastically well and is Dortmund’s most influential player as of late. Brandt is Dortmund’s top scorer and has also created the most chances in each of the two opening games of the Champions League.

Final Prediction:Newcastle United to beat Borussia Dortmund

Newcastle United Player List

Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie, Nick Pope, Loris Karius

Defenders: Paul Dummett, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento, Kieran Trippier, Emil Kraft, Javier Manquillo, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Matt Targett, Lewis Hall

Midfielders: Matt Richie, Ryan Fraser, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimares, Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Issac Hayden, Jeff Hendrick

Attackers:Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon

Newcastle United Playing XI

Player Role Nick Pope Goalkeeper Kieran Trippier Defender Fabian Schar Defender Jamal Lascelles Defender Dan Burn Defender Joelinton Midfielder Sean Longstaff Midfielder Bruno Guimares Midfielder Anthony Gordon Attacker Alexander Isak Attacker Miguel Almiron Attacker

Newcastle United Team Form(Last five-game): W, D, W, W, W

Borussia Dortmund Player List

Goalkeepers: Gregor Kobel, Alexander Meyer, Marcel Lotka

Defenders: Mateu Morey Bauza, Nico Schlotterbeck, Ramy Bensebaini, Mats Hummels, Marius Wolf, Thomas Meunier, Niklas Sule, Julian Ryerson, Antonios Papadopoulos

Midfielders: Salih Ozcan, Giovanni Reyna, Felix Nmecha, Marco Reus, Julian Brandt, Marcel Sabitzer, Emre Can, Ole Pohlmann, Abdoulaye Kamara

Attackers:Sebastien Haller, Niclas Fullkrug, Julien Duranville, Youssoufa Moukoko, Donyell Malen, Karim Adeyemi, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

Borussia Dortmund Playing XI

Player Role Gregor Kobel Goalkeeper Julian Ryerson Defender Mats Hummels Defender Nico Schlotterbeck Defender Marius Wolf Defender Emre Can Midfielder Julian Brandt Midfielder Felix Nmecha Midfielder Donyell Malen Attacker Sebastian Haller Attacker Marco Reus Attacker

Borussia Dortmund Team Form(Last five-game): W, W, D, W, W

Newcastle United vs Borussia Dortmund Head-To-Head

Matches Played:0

Newcastle United wins:0

Borussia Dortmund wins:0

Matches are drawn:0

These two sides have never faced each other in a competitive game before.

Newcastle United vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Odds

According to Pari Match, the odds of Borussia Dortmund winning are set at 5.30. Newcastle United are the favourites to win with their odds being set at 1.65. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 3.77. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.