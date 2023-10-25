Paris Saint Germain is all set to play host to AC Milan at the Parc des Princes on Thursday in the Champions League. Paris Saint Germain currently sits in 2nd spot in the group with 3 points from 2 games. AC Milan sit bottom of the group with 2 points from 2 games. The group further comprises Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund.

Paris Saint Germain were thumped by Newcastle United in their last Champions League game at St James Park 4-1. Goals from Miguel Almiron, Dan Burn, Sean Longstaff and Fabian Schar buried PSG at full-time. The Parisians had most of the ball and had a lot of attempts but could not beat Nick Pope in goal. As early as 5 minutes Mbappe left Trippier on toast to put a fine cross to Dembele whose shot went wide. Even post Almiron’s opener, PSG had a chance to swiftly equalise through Zaire-Emery but his attempt just missed the target. Ramos had a good attempt as well to equalise before Dan Burn made it 2-0.

PSG’s heads dropped coming into the second half as it took only 5 minutes to post the break for Newcastle to make it three. They pulled one back through Lucas Hernandez’s fine header. Dembele had another chance to reduce the deficit at 3-1 but he missed his opportunity again. The Frenchman had another chance in the 77th minute but again he failed to make the most of the opportunity. Mbappe had a flurry of chances in the 85th and 86th minute but it wasn’t PSG’s night as Fabian Schar put the game to bed after making it 4-1 in injury time.

PSG however had a good game week in the Ligue 1. The Parisians beat Strasbourg 3-0 thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappe, Carlos Soler and Fabian Ruiz.

Milan on the other hand had frustrating results in both their Champions League game and the League. Milan was held to another goalless draw by Borussia Dortmund away. Milan had a total of 14 shots on Dortmund’s goal but only 2 shots landed on target. Milan played most of their football without the ball. Their best chance came in the 54th minute after Leao found Pulisic in the middle of the box who turned and shot straight at Kobel in goal.

The Americans had to do better in that instance. Theo Hernandez had another chance late in the game to give Milan the lead but his header was over the bar. Reijnders though had the best chance of the game in the 88th minute as his shot went inches wide of the post that would have surely won Milan the game. It ended up being a frustrating evening for Pioli’s side.

On the weekend, Milan was beaten 1-0 by Juventus at the San Siro. Manuel Locatelli’s goal in the 63rd minute was the difference between the two sides. Milan defender Malick Thiaw got a red card in the 40th minute that changed the match up giving Juventus an early advantage. Milan once again failed to find the back of the net.