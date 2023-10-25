PSG (Paris Saint Germain) vs MIL (AC Milan) Match Prediction
PSG
78%
Chance of Winning
MIL
22%
UEFA Champions League
St James Park
Paris Saint Germain were thumped by Newcastle United in their last Champions League game at St James Park 4-1. Goals from Miguel Almiron, Dan Burn, Sean Longstaff and Fabian Schar buried PSG at full-time. The Parisians had most of the ball and had a lot of attempts but could not beat Nick Pope in goal. As early as 5 minutes Mbappe left Trippier on toast to put a fine cross to Dembele whose shot went wide. Even post Almiron’s opener, PSG had a chance to swiftly equalise through Zaire-Emery but his attempt just missed the target. Ramos had a good attempt as well to equalise before Dan Burn made it 2-0.
PSG’s heads dropped coming into the second half as it took only 5 minutes to post the break for Newcastle to make it three. They pulled one back through Lucas Hernandez’s fine header. Dembele had another chance to reduce the deficit at 3-1 but he missed his opportunity again. The Frenchman had another chance in the 77th minute but again he failed to make the most of the opportunity. Mbappe had a flurry of chances in the 85th and 86th minute but it wasn’t PSG’s night as Fabian Schar put the game to bed after making it 4-1 in injury time.
PSG however had a good game week in the Ligue 1. The Parisians beat Strasbourg 3-0 thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappe, Carlos Soler and Fabian Ruiz.
Milan on the other hand had frustrating results in both their Champions League game and the League. Milan was held to another goalless draw by Borussia Dortmund away. Milan had a total of 14 shots on Dortmund’s goal but only 2 shots landed on target. Milan played most of their football without the ball. Their best chance came in the 54th minute after Leao found Pulisic in the middle of the box who turned and shot straight at Kobel in goal.
The Americans had to do better in that instance. Theo Hernandez had another chance late in the game to give Milan the lead but his header was over the bar. Reijnders though had the best chance of the game in the 88th minute as his shot went inches wide of the post that would have surely won Milan the game. It ended up being a frustrating evening for Pioli’s side.
On the weekend, Milan was beaten 1-0 by Juventus at the San Siro. Manuel Locatelli’s goal in the 63rd minute was the difference between the two sides. Milan defender Malick Thiaw got a red card in the 40th minute that changed the match up giving Juventus an early advantage. Milan once again failed to find the back of the net.
Facts:
- Paris Saint Germain has a brilliant record against Italian opposition recently. The Parisians have won each of their last three games against Italian teams. Mbappe and co beat Juventus both home and away in the Champions League last season.
- Milan historically has also done well against French teams. The Italian giants have won 8, drawn 5 and lost just 3 of their last 16 games to French clubs. The most famous loss in Milan's history to a French opposition was their 1993 final loss to OL Marseille.
- Paris Saint Germain has failed to lose back-to-back games for a long period. Having been beaten by Newcastle in their last game, if Paris loses against Milan, then it will be the first time they have lost consecutive games since 04/05. In that season PSG also failed to make the knockout rounds.
- Paris Saint Germain have been brilliant at home since 2012. The French Champions have failed to win on just one of their last 32 group stage games at home. Manchester United were the only side to beat Paris Saint Germain at the Parc De Princes in the group stage.
- Milan goes into this game having failed to score a single goal in each of their last four games in the Champions League. This also happens to be their largest goal-scoring drought in the history of the Champions League.
Paris Saint Germain vs AC Milan Chance of Winning
The head-to-head record between these two sides is quite one-sided. PSG and AC Milan have faced each other on 4 occasions with the former still chasing their first win against the Italian side. AC Milan have won 2 and drawn 2 of their 4 meetings.
Paris Saint Germain has been hit-and-miss this season. The Parisians are lacking creativity with Messi and Neymar. A lot of changes have been made in the team along with the manager so the team yet hasn’t looked to have gelled. On their day, however, PSG are one of the best attacks and they will have to rely on the likes of Mbappe once again against Milan.
Milan on the other hand succumbed to their 2nd loss of the campaign against Juventus. AC Milan’s goal looked to have dried up in comparison to last season. If Milan wants to get anything in this game against PSG, then they will have to be clinical in front of goal and take their chances.
With all things considered, we expect Paris Saint Germain to have a better chance of winning in this game against AC Milan.
Paris Saint Germain vs. AC Milan Predictions and Betting Tips
According to the bookmakers, Paris Saint Germain storms into this game as favourites to win against Dortmund due to many factors.
Paris Saint Germain is going into this game on the back of a convincing victory at Strasbourg. AC Milan on the other hand was defeated by Juventus at the home stadium in Serie A on the weekend. Both teams will go into this game with mixed confidence.
Paris Saint Germain will be favourites to win in all departments of this game. Milan at the moment looks devoid of confidence so we expect Paris to top the charts in terms of shots, chances created and shots on target. We also expect Paris Saint Germain to have more of the ball in this game. However, we do expect AC Milan to score in this game as Paris Saint Germain’s defence can be suspect at times. The chances of clean sheets in this game are quite low.
In terms of attacking threats, Kylian Mbappe stands out for PSG. The Frenchman has not been in the best of forms but still manages to score goals. Mbappe has yet to hit the levels of his earlier season but his goal against Strasbourg last week will give him confidence. When the chips are low for PSG, Mbappe always rises to the occasion and we expect that to happen come Thursday as well.
For AC Milan, Olivier Giroud and Rafael Leao will be players to watch out for. Leao could have a lot of space on the left with Hakimi bombing forward. The Portuguese could cause PSG problems also with his creative abilities as space on the wing could enable him more time to get the ball to the likes of Olivier Giroud to score.
Final Prediction:Paris Saint Germain to beat AC Milan
Paris Saint Germain Player List
Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Arnau Tenas, Keylor Navas, Sergio Rico, Alexandre Letellier
Defenders: Marquinhos, Milan Skriniar, Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes, Achraf Hakimi, Nordi Mukiele
Midfielders: Manuel Ugarte, Danilo Periera, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Carlos Soler, Warren Zaire-Emery, Cher Ndour, Lee Kang-in, Marco Ascensio, Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola
Attackers:Kylian Mbappe, Goncalo Ramos, Randal Kolo-Muani, Hugo Ekitike
Paris Saint Germain Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Gianluigi Donnarumma
|
Goalkeeper
|
Achraf Hakimi
|
Defender
|
Danilo Periera
|
Defender
|
Milan Skriniar
|
Defender
|
Lucas Hernandez
|
Defender
|
Carlos Soler
|
Midfielder
|
Warren Zaire-Emery
|
Midfielder
|
Vitinha
|
Midfielder
|
Ousmane Dembele
|
Attacker
|
Goncalo Ramos
|
Attacker
|
Kylian Mbappe
|
Attacker
Paris Saint Germain Team Form(Last five-game): W, W, L, D, W
AC Milan Player List
Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan, Antonio Mirante, Lapo Nava, Marco Sportiello
Defenders: Davide Calabria, Mattia Caldara, Alessandro Florenzi, Theo Hernandez, Pierre Kalulu, Simon Kjaer, Marco Pellegrino, Malick Thiaw, Fikayo Tomori
Midfielders: Yacine Adli, Ismael Bennacer, Rade Krunic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Yunus Musah, Tommaso Pobega, Christian Pulisic, Tijjani Reijnders, Luka Romero
Attackers:Samuel Chukwueze, Olivier Giroud, Luka Jovic, Rafael Leao, Noah Okafor, Chaka Traore
AC Milan Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Antonio Mirante
|
Goalkeeper
|
Davide Calabria
|
Defender
|
Simon Kjaer
|
Defender
|
Fikayo Tomori
|
Defender
|
Theo Hernandez
|
Defender
|
Tijjani Reijnders
|
Midfielder
|
Yunus Musah
|
Midfielder
|
Yacine Adli
|
Midfielder
|
Christian Pulisic
|
Attacker
|
Olivier Giroud
|
Attacker
|
Rafael Leao
|
Attacker
AC Milan Team Form(Last five-game): L, W, D, W, W
Paris Saint Germain vs Borussia Dortmund Head-To-Head
Matches Played:4
Paris Saint Germain wins:0
AC Milan wins:2
Matches are drawn:2
Paris Saint Germain vs AC Milan Betting Odds
According to Stake Bet, the odds of AC Milan winning are set at 4.50. Paris Saint Germain are favourites to win with their odds being set at 1.75. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 3.50. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Paris Saint Germain
PSG are suspect defensively but it's their attack that can haunt opponents. Milan was also dreadful against Juventus in their last game at home. All this does point to the fact that Paris Saint Germain has all the ingredients to make a quick meal out of AC Milan. We will predict a 3-1 win for PSG in this game. Kylian Mbappe to score.
Parimatch