Paris Saint Germain vs Bayern Munich Match Prediction
PSG
70%
Chance of Winning
FCB
30%
UEFA Champions League
Parc des Princes Stadium
Paris Saint Germain is coming off a (1-2) win over Juventus. Paris Saint Germain won three matches and tied two matches in their last five outings. PSG last played in the champions league before the world cup break. Kylian Mbappe scored the first goal of the match in the 13th minute in PSG's last game against Juventus. L Bonucci scored the goal for Juventus in the 39th minute to level the score 1-1 at halftime. Nunan Mendes scored the 2nd goal for PSG in the 69th minute to win the game for Paris Saint Germain. PSG played with 53 % possession in the game. Paris Saint Germain won 41% of their tackles, ten interceptions and five blocks. Five shots were on target. Two corner shots were hit. Paris Saint Germain passed the ball with 90% accuracy in the game against Juventus. They conceded thirteen fouls in the entire game.
Bayern Munich is coming off a (2-0) win against Inter Milan. Bayern Munich is undefeated in the tournament. They won all their league matches in the UEFA Champions league. They are positioned at 1st in Group C winning 6 matches out of the 6 matches they played. Bayern is looking unstoppable at this point in the Champions League. need wins to revive their season. In their last outing in the Champions League, Benjamin Pavard scored the goal in the 32nd minute against Inter Milan. Eric Maxim Choupo - Moting scored the 2nd goal for Bayern Munich as they defeated Inter Milan (2-0). In the match against Inter Milan, Bayern Munich managed to hold on to the ball for 60% of the entire game. They hit four shots on target with 81% pass accuracy. They hit four corner shots in the game. They won 36% of their tackles and made six blocks.
Here is our analysis and prediction for the forthcoming match between Paris Saint Germain and Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23.
Facts
- According to the most recent results, Paris Saint Germain has won six matches, lost three matches and tied one match in their last 10 games. In their last 10 games, they won 60% of the games.
- In the 6 games played in the Champions League, Paris Saint Germain has scored 15 goals at an average of 2.5 goals per game, while conceding 7 goals at an average of 1.17 goals per game, according to a study of total goals scored and goals conceded. In their last 6 games, they conceded goals at an average of 1.17 goals per match and have a goal difference of +8.
- Paris Saint Germain scored 8 goals more than the goals they conceded in the tournament.
- According to the most recent results data, Bayern Munich has won six games and tied for four in their last 10 games. In their last 10 games, they won 60% of the games.
- In the 6 games played in the Champions League, Bayern Munich has scored 18 goals averaging 3 goals per game. They conceded 2 goals at an average of 0.34 goals per game according to a study of total goals scored and goals conceded, in their last 6 games.
- Bayern Munich scored 16 goals more than the total goals they conceded with a goal difference of 16. They are one of the best defensive teams in the Champions League.
Paris Saint Germain vs Bayern Munich Chance of Winning
Paris Saint Germain is the favourite to win the match against Bayern Munich. The host team Paris Saint Germain are one of the most dominant teams on their home turf in Paris, France. Paris Saint Germain in their last five games won two games and tied three matches (All competitions. Paris Saint Germain got one of the best forward strikers in the world in the form of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. Bayern Munich in their last five games won 2 matches and tied 4 matches. Paris Saint Germain has a winning chance of 33% while Bayern Munich has a winning chance of 42% and the match ending as a draw is 25%.
Paris Saint Germain vs Bayern Munich Indian Super League Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Paris Saint Germain is the favourite to win the game against Bayern Munich on Wednesday 15th February at Parc des Princes Stadium, Paris, France. PSG and Bayern Munich are two of the strongest offensive teams in the Champions League. Bayern Munich's defensive unit is much stronger than Paris Saint Germain's unit. Paris Saint Germain is positioned at 2nd in Group H with 16 at the end of group stages. They managed to win 4 games and tied 2 games. Bayern Munich ended the group stage undefeated with 18 points. They will face Paris Saint Germain in round one of the group 16 stage. We back to Paris Saint Germain to dominate Bayern Munich and win the game. We predict the scoreline to be Paris Saint Germain (3-2) Bayern Munich.
Final Prediction:Paris Saint Germain to win the fixture against Bayern Munich.
Paris Saint Germain vs Bayern Munich Match Toss Prediction
We back Bayern Munich to win the toss against Paris Saint Germain.
Paris Saint Germain Player List
Sergio Rico, Lucas Lavave, Alexander Letever, Gian Luigi, Donnarumma (Goalkeepers); Achraf Hakimi, Presnel Kimpembe, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Juan Bernat, Nuno Mendes, Nordi Mukiele, Timothe Pembele, El- Chadaille Bitshiabu( Defenders); Marco Verratti, Fabian Ruiz, Danilo, Vitinha, Renato Sanches, Carlos Soler, Ismael Gharbi ( Mid Fielders); Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Lionel Messi, Ilyes Housni, Hugo Ekitike (Forwards).
Paris Saint Germain Predicted Playing XI:
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Donnarumma
|
Goalkeeper
|
Vitinha
|
Forward
|
Hugo Ekitike
|
Forward
|
Neymar
|
Forward
|
Fabian Ruiz
|
Midfielder
|
Marco Verratti
|
Midfielder
|
Carlos Soler
|
Midfielder
|
Nuno Mendes
|
Defender
|
Sergio Ramos
|
Defender
|
Achraf Hakimi
|
Defender
|
Marquinhos ©
|
Defender
Paris Saint Germain Team Form (Last five games):W, W, D, D, W
Bayern Munich Player List
Manuel Neuer, Sven Wreich, Yann Sommer, Johannes Schenk, Tom Hulsmann (Goalkeepers); Matthijs de Ligt, Benjamin Pavard, Bouna Sarr, Lucas Hernandez, Joao Cancelo, Davies Blind, Josip Stanisic, Noussair Mazraoui, Daout Vpamlano (Defenders); Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sane, Paul Wanner, Alphonso Davies, Ryan Graven Berch, Jamal Musiala, Arijin Ibrhamovic, Eric Maxim choupo - Moting (Midfielders); Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman, Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller, Mathystel (Forward).
Bayern Munich Predicted Playing XI:
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Yann Sommer
|
Goalkeeper
|
Serge Gnabry
|
Forward
|
Joshua Kimmich
|
Forward
|
Thomas Muller
|
Forward
|
Leroy Sane
|
Midfielder
|
Eric Maxim Choupo Moting
|
Midfielder
|
Jamal Musiala
|
Midfielder
|
Davies Blind
|
Defender
|
Benjamin Pavard
|
Defender
|
Joao Cancelo
|
Defender
|
Matthijs de Ligt
|
Defender
Bayern Munich Team Form ( Last Five Games)- W, W, W, W, W
Paris Saint Germain vs Bayern Munich Head to Head
- Matches Played:6
- Paris Saint Germain Won -2 Matches
- Bayern Munich Won:4 Matches
Paris Saint Germain vs Bayern Munich Betting Odds
The odds in favour of Paris Saint Germain winning the match at 1.90 whereas in favour Bayern Munich are 2.20. The odds of the match ending in a draw are 3.85. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players' records, pitch, and other factors.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Paris Saint Germain
We predict that Paris Saint Germain will win this match and will once again dominate opponents Bayern Munich because they have a history of dominating Bayern Munich in Champions League encounters. This prediction is based on how well they played in their last match. The odds favouring Paris Saint Germain to win the match are 1.90, while the odds favouring Bayern Munich are 2.20.
Our Final Prediction: Paris Saint Germain to win the fixture against Bayern Munich.Bet Now!