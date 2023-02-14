Paris Saint Germain locks horns against Bayern Munich on Wednesday 15th February at 1:30 AM IST at Parc des Princes Stadium, Paris, France. Paris Saint Germain is coming off a (1-2) win against Juventus. Paris Saint Germain won 4 matches and tied 2 matches in UEFA Champions League. Bayern Munich is coming off a (2-0) win against Inter Milan in their last Champions League match. Bayern Munich played 6 matches and won all their 6 matches.

Paris Saint Germain is coming off a (1-2) win over Juventus. Paris Saint Germain won three matches and tied two matches in their last five outings. PSG last played in the champions league before the world cup break. Kylian Mbappe scored the first goal of the match in the 13th minute in PSG's last game against Juventus. L Bonucci scored the goal for Juventus in the 39th minute to level the score 1-1 at halftime. Nunan Mendes scored the 2nd goal for PSG in the 69th minute to win the game for Paris Saint Germain. PSG played with 53 % possession in the game. Paris Saint Germain won 41% of their tackles, ten interceptions and five blocks. Five shots were on target. Two corner shots were hit. Paris Saint Germain passed the ball with 90% accuracy in the game against Juventus. They conceded thirteen fouls in the entire game.

Bayern Munich is coming off a (2-0) win against Inter Milan. Bayern Munich is undefeated in the tournament. They won all their league matches in the UEFA Champions league. They are positioned at 1st in Group C winning 6 matches out of the 6 matches they played. Bayern is looking unstoppable at this point in the Champions League. need wins to revive their season. In their last outing in the Champions League, Benjamin Pavard scored the goal in the 32nd minute against Inter Milan. Eric Maxim Choupo - Moting scored the 2nd goal for Bayern Munich as they defeated Inter Milan (2-0). In the match against Inter Milan, Bayern Munich managed to hold on to the ball for 60% of the entire game. They hit four shots on target with 81% pass accuracy. They hit four corner shots in the game. They won 36% of their tackles and made six blocks.

Here is our analysis and prediction for the forthcoming match between Paris Saint Germain and Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23.